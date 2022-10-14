LSU's special teams faults have been apparent, and LSU coach Brian Kelly said that there were some differences in this week's kicking game. "Jay Bramblett, as you saw, we made a bit of a change where we directionally kicked a little bit," Kelly said. "We're pushing that ball closer to the sideline to squeeze our coverage teams into a better location. He's capable of kicking in 50+ every time, but we don't want to stretch out our coverage teams quite as much so directionally, he was outstanding."

