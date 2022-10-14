Read full article on original website
Related
The Verge
Android’s audio output switcher may soon let you pick cast devices, too
Google may soon start letting you pick from cast devices when using the audio output switcher on Android 13, according to Esper’s Mishaal Rahman. The output switcher, which was first introduced in Android 11, currently only lets you swap between media playback sessions on paired Bluetooth devices, such as wireless headphones or a speaker.
The Verge
Windows 11’s new tabbed File Explorer and taskbar improvements are available today
After releasing the Windows 11 2022 Update with something new for everyone last month, Microsoft is now bringing even more features to its latest OS today. Top of the list is tabs in File Explorer, alongside suggested actions to make it easy to call people and the Task Manager shortcut returning to the taskbar.
3 hidden iPhone features in iOS 16 that Apple kept secret
IOS 16 has been out for over a month. Most iPhone users have had plenty of time to explore all of the new features and quirks of Apple’s update. That said, even a month later, there is a chance that you haven’t discovered everything iOS 16 has to offer. Shortly after Apple rolled out its update, we told you about 8 hidden iOS 16 features worth checking out. Those were just the tip of the iceberg, so we thought we’d share a few more.
CNET
Here's a Fix to the Most Annoying iOS 16 Feature
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Overall, the new features and settings that iOS 16 brings to the iPhone are very welcome. It's great to finally be able to unsend text messages or get haptic feedback whenever you type in the keyboard -- but there's one feature that you might not be so fond of.
The Verge
Red and Fujifilm cameras will be able to back up straight to Adobe’s cloud
Camera giants Red and Fujifilm are partnering with Adobe and Frame.io to connect cameras directly to Adobe’s Creative Cloud. Announced today at Adobe Max 2022, specific models of Red and Fujifilm cameras will be able to natively upload images or footage directly into the Adobe Creative Cloud without requiring users to first transfer files onto a computer.
The Verge
Leaked documents show just how fast employees are leaving Amazon
Last year, only a third of Amazon’s new hires stayed with the company for more than 90 days before quitting, being fired, or getting laid off, according to leaked documents obtained by Engadget. The report is the latest indication that Amazon is having serious issues retaining employees, and it reveals the company’s estimate that its attrition rate costs it almost $8 billion a year across its global consumer field operations team.
The Verge
FedEx is shutting down its robot delivery program
FedEx is stopping development of its last-mile delivery robot, Roxo. The news was first reported by Robotics 24/7, with FedEx confirming to the publication that the company would be shifting focus away from the bot to more “nearer-term opportunities.”. Roxo was announced in 2019 as a collaboration with DEKA,...
The 37 best Amazon holiday and Christmas gifts for everyone on your list
Amazon is the ultimate destination for all your holiday shopping. We rounded up our favorite top-rated Amazon gifts for you across beauty, tech, home and fashion.
The Verge
Microsoft’s out-of-date driver list left Windows PCs open to malware attacks for years
Microsoft failed to properly protect Windows PCs from malicious drivers for nearly three years, according to a report from Ars Technica. Although Microsoft says its Windows updates add new malicious drivers to a blocklist downloaded by devices, Ars Technica found these updates never actually stuck. This gap in coverage left...
Walmart Makes a Huge Grocery Move, Amazon Drops Key Technology
Amazon (AMZN) has set the standard for delivery and fulfillment. Before the online leader declared that free, two-day shipping would be the minimum, there was no real set policy for delivery. Basically, if companies even had a website, they charged customers for shipping and items arrived whenever they arrived. That...
The Verge
Firefox’s new View panel helps you keep tabs on all your tabs
With the release of Firefox 106, the company announced a new panel called Firefox View, which lets you keep track of the recently closed and open tabs across all your devices. This panel hides in the tiny Firefox logo in the top-left corner of the browser, beside the first tab you have open.
The Verge
Lenovo shows off mysterious rollable laptop
In a promotional video for its Tech World 2022 event, Lenovo showed off a laptop with what appears to be a rollable screen. In a brief working demo, you can see the screen of what appears to be an old-school notebook slowly begin to rise from the keyboard deck, unfurling into a display that is monstrously, disconcertingly tall.
The Verge
Android 12 arrives on the two-year-old Chromecast with Google TV
Android 12 is rolling out for the 4K model of the Chromecast with Google TV, 9to5Google reports. The update for the 2020 streaming dongle follows the release of Google’s cheaper HD model last month, which shipped with Android 12 out of the box. To download the update on the 4K dongle, navigate to the profile icon at the top right of the interface, then hit Settings, System, About, and select System Update.
The Verge
Google’s updated Family Link app can tell parents when their kids leave school
Google is redesigning its parental control Family Link app with an easier interface and new features, like the ability to get alerted when their kids leave known locations (like school) and when they get home. Family Link lets parents manage Android devices for their kids by setting screen time limits and more, all from a control app on the parent's phone.
The Verge
Mmhmm’s new app turns your video calls into video games
Phil Libin doesn’t buy the whole “enterprise metaverse” thing. Libin is the CEO of Mmhmm, a company making software for video creation and video chat, and he’s convinced that the future of work doesn’t involve putting on a headset every morning. He has lots of reasons — the technical overhead, the exhaustion that comes from wearing a headset for hours at a time, the total lack of image fidelity — but keeps coming back to one in particular. “How am I going to have my coffee if I’m wearing this thing on my face?”
The Verge
YouTube ends the test that made 4K a premium feature
YouTube has ended the experiment that locked the ability to watch videos in 4K behind its $11.99 a month premium membership, according to one of its official Twitter accounts (via 9to5Google). Earlier this month, the company made waves when it confirmed with a series of now-deleted tweets that some of its users were part of a test meant to explore “the feature preferences Premium & non-Premium viewers,” and asking users to provide feedback on the idea.
The Verge
Apple’s Magic Keyboard Folio for the new iPad has a 14-key function row
Apple has a new keyboard case for its redesigned lower-end iPad, the Magic Keyboard Folio, and unlike the company’s other keyboard covers for its tablets, this case has an entire row of 14 dedicated function keys. The order of the cover’s function keys largely mirrors what you might already...
The Verge
Netflix announces Profile Transfers — for when it forces you to finally pay up
Netflix announced a new feature on Monday called Profile Transfer after months of testing in a few countries around the world. The feature allows users to move their “personalized recommendations, viewing history, My List, saved games, and other settings” to a new account, according to the company’s press release.
The Verge
Discord launches YouTube integration and new $2.99 Nitro Basic subscription
Discord is launching a Nitro Basic subscription alongside a new Activities feature that includes YouTube integration and casual games. The YouTube integration comes more than a year after the Google-owned video service forced two popular Discord music bots offline. Discord has been testing this YouTube Watch Together feature for more than a year, which allows Discord members to watch YouTube videos in sync.
Prime Day ends in a few hours—here are 200+ last-minute deals
Amazon's October Prime Day sale ends tonight. Shop last-minute deals on Apple, Ninja, LG and more before Black Friday.
Comments / 0