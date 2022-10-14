ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barbie honors music icon Tina Turner with brand-new doll

By Margaret Abrams
 4 days ago
Tina Turner's Barbie wears a perfect recreation of her "What's Love Got to Do With It" music video look. Mattel

Tina Turner’s new Barbie is simply the best.

If you’re wondering why this doll is better than all the rest, it’s because of the extensive work that went into perfecting every detail of the 82-year-old music icon’s mini-me — down to her signature hairstyle.

The Barbie Signature Music Series Tina Turner Doll ($55) rocks a tiny version of the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer’s outfit from her “What’s Love Got to Do With It” music video, which is celebrating its 40th anniversary: a black leather minidress, jean jacket, sheer black tights and heels, along with Turner’s go-to red lipstick and over-the-top ’80s hair.

“We used a lot of screen grabs to see the hair at all angles,” designer Bill Greening said in a statement. “Lots of teasing and hairspray was involved!”

In the famous music video, Turner rocks a leather minidress with a jean jacket. Tina Turner/YouTube
In the famous music video, Turner rocks a leather minidress with a jean jacket. Tina Turner/YouTube
In the famous music video, Turner rocks a leather minidress with a jean jacket. Tina Turner/YouTube
Turner often nodded to the iconic look with her tour outfits. Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images
Turner often nodded to the iconic look with her tour outfits. Redferns

Mattel announced the news on Instagram with the message, “Barbie is proud to honor the unmatched career of the ‘Queen of Rock ‘n Roll’ with a @TinaTurner Barbie doll,” adding, “Collectors and music fans alike can celebrate the music icon with the new Signature #Barbie doll.”

Fans praised the doll, commenting, “LEGEND WELL DONE BARBIE!🔥🔥🔥” and, “Iconic, I’m impressed with the hair❤️ 🔥👏.”

This isn’t the first time one of Turner’s epic outfits has been reimagined as art; the famous Versace dress she wore on tour in the ’90s became an NFT at Art Basel in 2021, with a little help from the superstar’s former stylist, Wayne Scot Lukas.

The 12-time Grammy winner isn’t the only music icon with their own Barbie; David Bowie and Gloria Estefan have also been immortalized in doll form.

