Jackson State Knocks off Alabama A&M 2-0
JACKSON, MISS.| The Jackson State University women's soccer team defeated Alabama A&M, 2-0. -Jackson State (6-6-1, 5-0-1 SWAC) scored 3:24 minutes into the game as Kiana Tulloch gave the Tigers a 1-0 advantage. -The Lady Tigers scored another goal at the 30:28 mark in the first half by Karime Antonio...
Bowling Finishes Sixth At Tulane Event
HARAHAN, La. – The Jackson State University bowling team posted a sixth-place finish in Colonial Lanes Classic hosted by Tulane. Sunday's final day of competition saw Jackson State defeat UAB 4-1 (222-171, 175-173, 194-201, 206-187, 214-180) and host #17 Tulane 4-2 (159-168, 190-176, 192-211, 223-210, 193-183, 168-166) to advance to the fifth-place game. In the finale, JSU lost 4-0 to #4-ranked Sam Houston St. (176-206, 147-198, 176-234, 197-222).
Tigers Grab an Early Lead to Defeat Bethune-Cookman
JACKSON, Miss.| The Jackson State University volleyball team was able to find its momentum again after taking the first two sets and dropping the third. The Tigers rallied back to defeat Bethune 3-1 (25-17, 25-22, 20-25, 25-16) Sunday afternoon at the Lee E. Williams Athletic and Assembly Center in Jackson, Mississippi.
Bowling Beats Two Nationally Ranked Teams, Posts Three Saturday Wins At Tulane
HARAHAN, La. – The Jackson State University bowling team had another impressive day at the Colonial Lanes Classic hosted by Tulane. Competing in the traditional format on Saturday, the Lady Tigers began the day defeating #4 Sam Houston St. 924-861, #24 Lincoln Memorial 877-776, and Texas Southern 932-886. JSU came up short in the final two matches on Saturday, falling to #14 Maryland Eastern Shore 983-847, and to Florida A&M 912-892.
Jackson State dominant against Bethune-Cookman
Shedeur Sanders and the Jackson State offense put on a clinic in the first quarter against Bethune-Cookman. The post Jackson State dominant against Bethune-Cookman appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
‘Coach Prime’ fuels an HBCU football feud…’Is it good for the game?’
Alabama State University, head coach Eddie Robinson Jr. (Photo courtesy of Crescent City Sports) While the college football world remains enamored with Jackson State University head coach Deion Sanders, Alabama State University head coach Eddie Robinson Jr., is not a fan. Following Jackson State’s road victory over Alabama State on...
Bowling Wins Twice On Day One At Tulane
HARAHAN, La. – The Jackson State University bowling team won twice in four matches on day one of the Colonial Lanes Classic hosted by Tulane. Competing in the Baker format, JSU lost to Prairie View 942-877 in the opening match before defeating #17 Tulane 917-907. The Lady Tigers then beat Alabama State 951-754 before ending the day losing to #5 Stephen F. Austin 1,050-822.
Cross Country Finishes Season at Crimson Classic
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.| The Jackson State University men's and women's cross country teams competed at the Crimson Classic by the University of Alabama. -Marquentin Barnes finished in 81st place with a time of 26:14.4. -Tyler Duncan followed in right behind him in 82nd place with a time of 26.15.2. -Jallah Galimah...
Deion Sanders is Beyond 'HBCU Football's Culture Vultures' Understanding
Coach Prime's success and eventual decisions are beyond mainstream media's comprehension.
Gators rout Ridgeland to clinch spot in Class 5A playoffs
RIDGELAND — Once again, the Vicksburg Gators are a playoff team. With a few more performances like this one, they might also be a championship team. Ronnie Alexander threw two touchdown passes to Tyler Henderson, and the Gators’ defense allowed one first down in the first half as they blew away Ridgeland 42-20 on Friday.
Mississippi teen football player shot to death on Thursday night
A Mississippi High School football player was shot and killed on Thursday night. Lake High School football player Travis Jones has been identified as the deceased in the event that occurred at the intersection of Old Highway 80 and Johnson Town Road in Scott County. The shooting is being handled...
Mississippi State, Tougaloo agree to expand STEM opportunities
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi State University (MSU) and Tougaloo College will parter again to expand educational opportunities in the state. MSU President Mark E. Keenum and Tougaloo President Carmen J. Walters signed a memorandum of understanding this week to enhance educational and research opportunities for students and faculty, particularly in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) fields. The […]
Lake football player shot, killed in Scott County
SCOTT COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Lake High School football player died in a shooting in Scott County on Thursday. The shooting happened on Johnson Town Road around 3:30 p.m. Scott County Sheriff Mike Lee said once deputies arrived, they found 18-year-old Travis Jones had been shot, and his vehicle had crashed into the woods. […]
MVC on Pemberton Square Boulevard
A MVC occurred at the 4100 block of Pemberton Square Boulevard in front of Murphy’s Express. The road is partially blocked while a vehicle is being towed away. According to radio traffic, an ambulance were dispatched to the scene due to someone complaining of headaches. The Vicksburg Police Department...
Local church transforming building into sports complex
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One local church is working to provide a safe and fun outlet for young people in South Jackson in hopes of getting them off the streets and cutting down on crime. New Horizon Ministries is working to transform an old, large warehouse into a sports and...
Fire damages historic Afro-American Hospital
YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – Crews responded to a fire at the first hospital for Black people in Mississippi, the Afro-American Hospital of Yazoo City. The Yazoo Herald reported the hospital opened in 1928 and served the area until it closed in the 1970s. It was listed on the National Register of Historical Places in […]
Ole Miss Student Killed in Hit-and-Run; Second Victim Critically Injured
An Ole Miss student was killed early Sunday morning just off the downtown Square by a hit-and-run driver. Another victim was critically injured. According to the Oxford Police Department, at about 1:14 a.m. Sunday, OPD received a 911 call that two people were injured in the parking lot behind City Hall.
What to expect at Jackson State’s 2022 homecoming
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University’s Homecoming for 2022 will be October 15-22. Homecoming events include a concert featuring Moneybagg Yo on Wednesday, October 19 at the Lee E. Williams Athletic & Assembly Center. This year’s homecoming theme pays homage to the 90s sitcom centered on student life at Hillman College, a fictional historically […]
Emmy Winner Sheryl Lee Ralph Helps Jackson State Rise Further By Helping Raise $300,000 in Scholarship Money
When she won an Emmy Award in September for her role on “Abbot Elementary,” Sheryl Lee Ralph’s acceptance speech was as much of a showstopper as her weekly performances on the show. With an operatic voice, she declared “I am an artist, and I know where my voice belongs!”
