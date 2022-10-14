ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Harry Potter’ star Robbie Coltrane dead at age 72

By Eileen Reslen
 4 days ago

“Harry Potter” star Robbie Coltrane died Friday. He was 72.

Coltrane’s agent confirmed to the Associated Press that the actor, best known for his role as Rubeus Hagrid, died at a hospital in Scotland.

Reps for Coltrane did not immediately return Page Six’s request for comment.

A cause of death is not yet known, though the Scottish-born star reportedly battled a lengthy illness.

Shortly after the news broke, fans began to write tributes to Coltrane all over social media.

“I am so sad right now! Hagrid was a children’s treasure and Robbie played him so so well. RIP wonderful man!!! 😭😭😭😭😭,” one person tweeted.

“Thank you Robbie Coltrane for leaving us with Hagrid forever, you were a treasure. RIP 🖤,” another wrote.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Yui66_0iZCkkOs00
Robbie Coltrane has died.

Coltrane’s “Harry Potter” co-stars, including Daniel Radcliffe and Matthew Lewis, have also released emotional statements.

“Watching them growing up is kind of like watching your own kids grow up,” Coltrane once said of his younger colleagues on the 20th anniversary of the fantasy film franchise.

“I was always astonished at how fearless they were. … I do have enormous, happy memories of this, actually. I think we all do.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eBuzM_0iZCkkOs00
Coltrane made his debut as Hagrid in "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone." ©Warner Bros/Courtesy Everett C
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DzkCN_0iZCkkOs00
Coltrane made his debut as Hagrid in "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone." ©Warner Bros/Courtesy Everett C

Aside from playing Hagrid in the beloved fantasy film franchise, Coltrane was also known for his role as criminal psychologist Dr. Eddie “Fitz” Fitzgerald in the British TV series “Cracker.” He played the BAFTA Award-winning part from 1993 to 2006.

That role led Coltrane to parts in two James Bond films as Valentin Zukovsky in “GoldenEye” and “The World Is Not Enough.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09WFe8_0iZCkkOs00
Coltrane also had roles in “Cracker” and two James Bond movies.

The actor also had credits in “Alfresco,” “Tutti Frutti” and “Brave.”

Queen Elizabeth II named Coltrane to the Order of the British Empire in 2006 for his work.

Coltrane is survived by his sister Annie Rae, ex-wife Rhona Gemmell and children Spencer, 30, and Alice, 24.

