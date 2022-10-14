ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lanisha Cole and Nick Cannon’s baby girl has received ‘disgusting’ death threats

By Riley Cardoza
 4 days ago

Lanisha Cole and Nick Cannon’s daughter, Onyx, has received “disgusting” death threats.

“Making death threats against a baby is a new low,” Cole, 40, wrote on her Instagram Story Friday. “Some of you guys are disgusting.

“Regardless of how you feel about my life, it’s never that deep to threaten my baby,” the “Price Is Right” alum continued.

She and Cannon, 42, announced their baby girl’s arrival in September with black-and-white hospital pictures .

“God has given me and @MissLanishaCole the privilege of hosting an Angel here on earth,” the “Masked Singer” judge captioned the social media upload . “I vow to protect, provide, guide and love this child to the best of my abilities.”

The model condemned the hateful messages via Instagram Stories.
The “All That” alum went on to request that his followers “only rejoice” instead of “shaming or ridiculing” Cole and Onyx.

“I pray and ask others to please project all criticism and cynicism towards ME and not the loving and precious Mothers of my children,” the former Nickelodeon star wrote, calling the gallerist “peaceful and non-confrontational.”

“Regardless of how you feel about my life, it’s never that deep,” she wrote.
The “Wild ‘N Out” host concluded, “If you are truly concerned during this time of Spiritual Warfare, my inner struggles with self, mental wellness and physical health concerns… Just continue to pray for me and my entire family that God will grant us Peace that surpasses all Understanding.”

Cannon is the father of nine other children, most recently welcoming son Rise Messiah with Brittany Bell last month.

The duo are also the parents of son Golden, 5, and daughter Powerful, 1. Additionally, Cannon has two sets of twins — Moroccan and Monroe, 11, and Zion and Zillion, 1, with Mariah Carey and Abby De La Rosa, respectively.

The actor is the father of son Legendary , 3 months, with “Selling Sunset” star Bre Tiesi as well.

Cannon is the father of nine other children.
One year prior to Legendary’s June arrival, Cannon welcomed a baby boy named Zen with Alyssa Scott. The 5-month-old died in December 2021 .

The “Drumline” star gave some insight into his ever-expanding brood in June, telling the “Lip Service” podcast co-hosts that he “got depressed with the loss of” Zen.

“Everybody was like, ‘Let’s just give him a little vagina, and that’s gonna cure it all,'” Cannon explained at the time. “ I fell victim to it because I was in a weak state.”

