Poughkeepsie, NY

Poughkeepsie hotel shooting suspects plead not guilty

By CBS New York Team
 4 days ago

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. -- The two men accused in a deadly hotel shooting in Poughkeepsie pleaded not guilty in court on Friday.

Prosecutors say Roy Johnson fired dozens of shots in the parking lot and lobby at the Courtyard by Marriott on Oct. 2 .

Devin Taylor is accused of weapons possession after a rifle, ammunition and bomb-making materials were found in their room .

Paul Kutz , a hotel guest in town for Marist College's family weekend, died after he was hit by a stray bullet.

Johnson and Taylor are being held without bail. They're due back in court on Nov. 30.

Daily Voice

Suspect Nabbed In Robbery Of Peekskill Gas Station

A 35-year-old man is being charged with robbing a Northern Westchester County gas station and assaulting an employee. On Sunday, Oct. 16, at around 4 a.m., police responded to a robbery in Peekskill, at the Mobil gas station located at 120 Washington St. where they found a male employee who had suffered a cut to his face, police said.
PEEKSKILL, NY
suncommunitynews.com

Out-of-towner jailed, charged with drug possession

AUSABLE | A Bronx man was arrested Oct. 14 when the vehicle he was riding in was pulled over for a traffic violation on I-87. Police allege that after they pulled over a gray 2016 Honda hatchback for speeding on the Northway in the Town of Ausable at about 2:21 p.m., they discovered that a rear-seat passenger had an unspecified amount of narcotics on his person. He was identified as 39-year-old Kareem McCrea, from the Bronx.
BRONX, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Albany man arrested in Greene County on drug charges

NEW BALTIMORE – A 48-year-old Albany man, who was arrested on Route 9W in the Town of New Baltimore, was charged with felony and misdemeanor drug possession. Morris Ozymandious was stopped on Saturday, October 15 for violations of the vehicle and traffic law and investigation found him in possession of 13.7 grams of crack cocaine.
ALBANY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

BREAKING: Man shot in Poughkeepsie insurance company parking lot (VIDEO)

POUGHKEEPSIE – Police are investigating a Sunday morning shooting on Main Street in Poughkeepsie that sent a young man to the hospital shortly after 3:00 a.m. City police and fire responded to lower Main Street for reports of a man with a gunshot wound to the torso in the vicinity of the intersection of Main and South Clover Street in the city.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
longisland.com

Father-and-Son Owners of Orange County Car Dealership Sentenced for Fraud

Damian Williams, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, announced that SAAED MOSLEM and his father MEHDI MOSLEM were sentenced today to 96 months in prison and 40 months in prison, respectively, for defrauding their lenders and the Internal Revenue Service (“IRS”). The defendants were previously found guilty of multiple offenses following a two-and-a-half-week jury trial in June 2021. U.S. District Judge Cathy Seibel imposed the sentence in White Plains federal court.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
PIX11

2 teens, man nabbed in connection to fatal Bronx shooting: NYPD

BELMONT, the Bronx (PIX11) — A teenager is the latest suspect charged with a fatal shooting in the Bronx earlier this year, according to police. Officers found Jayshua Nivar, 20, unconscious, unresponsive and with two gunshot wounds to the head and one to the hip near East 187th Street and Crotona Avenue after they were […]
BRONX, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Sullivan County Fraud Task Force makes several arrests

MONTICELLO – The Sullivan County Fraud Task Force announced a number of arrests in the second and third quarters of this year. John Isaacs, 50, of Liberty, was charged with insurance fraud, healthcare fraud and falsifying business records. It is alleged that he would “punch in” via his cell phone as a caregiver for his mother while he was working at his primary job. He would then submit timesheets to Medicaid containing falsified hours.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NY
News 12

Police: At least 1 shot overnight in City of Newburgh

At least one person was shot overnight in the City of Newburgh. The incident occurred on Lander Street between Farrington and Third streets, police say. The victim was rushed to Saint Lukes-Cornwall Hospital, where they remain in serious condition. There is currently no word on any suspects or arrests in...
NEWBURGH, NY
