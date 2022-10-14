Read full article on original website
San Fran. Mayor Tears Into Elon Musk, Says Billionaire "Took Money and Ran"TaxBuzzAustin, TX
Beto O'Rourke gains another celebrity endorsement at ACL when he brings Kacey Musgraves a beer.Euri Giles | ClareifiAustin, TX
These three roads are the deadliest in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
2 Towns in Texas Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensTexas State
Austin home prices dropping more than any U.S. cityKalen HouckAustin, TX
thetexastasty.com
17 Best Breakfast Places in Austin, Texas
A get-together that becomes an experience is what Breakfast is all about in Austin. A last-minute show-up won’t suffice so make sure to make a reservation before. A variety of restaurants for your craving are here for your taste, from Mexican to soul food and more. The diverse variety...
fox7austin.com
Fire at convenience store and gas station in South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - A fire at a convenience store and gas station in South Austin took firefighters hours to put out. Officials say the fire started as a small trash fire and quickly grew into a large fire at the store between Willow Creek and Douglas on Oltorf. The fire...
What restaurant has the best buffet in Texas? Yelp ranks the best in every US state
Who's ready to get so full they can barely sit or lay down and get comfortable?
Eater
Drink Wine While You Browse Books at This Cozy Austin Shop
New Central East Austin shop Vintage Bookstore and Wine Bar combines two of the world’s best things — books and wine — in a gorgeous and cozy space starting this month. The 1101 East 11th Street spot opened on Saturday, October 15. Vintage owner Jean Elizabeth Buckner...
Study: Austin lands three on best Texas suburbs to raise a family
Three Austin neighborhoods have landed on a ranking of best places to raise a family in Texas. The Niche.com ranking looks at multiple factors, including public schools, cost of living, crime and safety, diversity, outdoor activities and walkability. Rollingwood"Rollingwood is in Travis County and is one of the best places to live in Texas. Living in Rollingwood offers residents a rural feel and most residents own their homes. In Rollingwood there are a lot of restaurants, coffee shops, and parks. Residents of Rollingwood tend to lean conservative. The public schools in Rollingwood are highly rated." West Lake Hills"Living in West Lake Hills offers residents a rural feel and most residents own their homes. In West Lake Hills there are a lot of restaurants, coffee shops, and parks. Residents of West Lake Hills tend to have moderate political views. The public schools in West Lake Hills are highly rated."
thedailytexan.com
Boa feathers across campus have students concerned
Harry Styles officially ended his residency in the Moody Center on Oct. 3, yet remnants of his stay still remain on campus including pieces of feather boas —- a popular accessory worn by many concert-goers — littered in and around campus. “I would see, randomly, feathers in places...
Fall music festival at Willie Nelson's ranch cut short due to market uncertainty, organizers say
The Lucktoberfest concert was originally expected to last 10 days. Now's it down to three.
hellogeorgetown.com
Ascension Seton Breaks Ground in Georgetown, TX
Ascension Seton Health Center Georgetown, a multi-specialty health center, has begun construction on its new 60,000 square-foot building in the new Wolf Lakes Village development. The health center will include Georgetown Surgery Center, an outpatient surgery center in joint partnership with Ascension Texas. “We are proud to expand multidisciplinary expertise...
CBS Austin
Firefighters battle huge blaze at Southeast Austin gas station
Austin — Austin firefighters had their hands full all morning trying to knock down a huge fire at a gas station/convenience store on Oltorf in Southeast Austin at Douglas Drive. It broke out around 4 a.m., just a few blocks from Travis High School. The building sustained heavy damage...
Two Texas Cities Named Among Top 12 Best Food Cities in the South
I was born in the south (Georgia), but spent most of my youth closer to the west coast, so I never truly appreciated southern food 'till a bit later in life. Not like these fine people who landed TWO Texas cities, including Houston, TX, among the best for southern food in all the U.S.A.
People Are Obsessed With This Bedazzled Truck In Austin, Texas
Odd Ball Kustom Garage in Austin has been working hard on a special truck. They took us along for the ride by making an entire TikTok account. The task started with taking an old rusty brown C10 and restoring it. Most shops would have just stopped there. It looked great...
Food & Wine says this coffee shop in Austin is the best in Texas; hypes up Dallas shop as well
It's starting to get cooler and cooler outside and that means the hot coffee is going to be flowing. So, what's your go-to cup of joe? Espresso, Americano, Macchiato, Cortado, Flat White?
1 Person Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Austin (Austin, TX)
According to the Austin-Travis County EMS, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Austin on Saturday at midnight. The crash happened near FM 1100 and US 290 eastbound involving three vehicles.
‘Dead animal’ smell wafts miles into Elgin neighborhood
Neighbors living at The Arbors at Dogwood Creek subdivision in Elgin said there's a "dead animal" smell coming from a nearby plant, and they said it's been happening for years.
KIII TV3
Austin's Driskill Hotel named most haunted in Texas by Yelp for second year
AUSTIN, Texas — Austinite's looking to take a haunted staycation this Halloween can visit Austin's very own Driskill Hotel. The Driskill Hotel recently ranked No. 1 on Yelp's Top 15 Haunted Hotels in Texas list. The Driskill Hotel is located on the corner of Sixth and Brazos streets. Though...
Eater
Highly Praised New York City Bar the Dead Rabbit Will Open in Austin
Highly acclaimed New York City bar the Dead Rabbit is going to open an Austin location next year. It’ll open at 204 East Sixth Street in the downtown area, taking over the former B.D. Riley’s original location, starting sometime in the spring of 2023. The award-winning bar is...
'It's Gross': Rancid Smell Blanketing Texas Neighborhood
One neighbor says the smell is, "Just not normal."
'Hard seeing all the mess that comes out of ACL' | Austin resident upset with litter, so she's trying to help
AUSTIN, Texas — Walking along Barton Springs Road during Austin City Limits Music Festival weekend, you'll probably see dozens of cans and wrappers tossed everywhere. Many Austin residents are upset about the litter, but one woman decided to take action. Traci Clayton lives in the heart of downtown. She's...
fox7austin.com
Video shows Texas teacher throwing student against wall
ROUND ROCK, Texas - A mother has chosen to share disturbing video inside a Round Rock ISD school that she says proves an administrator threw her son into a wall and had him pinned down for at least four minutes. The incident happened April 29, 2022, at RRISD’s GOALS Learning...
