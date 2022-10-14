ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

thetexastasty.com

17 Best Breakfast Places in Austin, Texas

A get-together that becomes an experience is what Breakfast is all about in Austin. A last-minute show-up won’t suffice so make sure to make a reservation before. A variety of restaurants for your craving are here for your taste, from Mexican to soul food and more. The diverse variety...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Fire at convenience store and gas station in South Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - A fire at a convenience store and gas station in South Austin took firefighters hours to put out. Officials say the fire started as a small trash fire and quickly grew into a large fire at the store between Willow Creek and Douglas on Oltorf. The fire...
AUSTIN, TX
Eater

Drink Wine While You Browse Books at This Cozy Austin Shop

New Central East Austin shop Vintage Bookstore and Wine Bar combines two of the world’s best things — books and wine — in a gorgeous and cozy space starting this month. The 1101 East 11th Street spot opened on Saturday, October 15. Vintage owner Jean Elizabeth Buckner...
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

Study: Austin lands three on best Texas suburbs to raise a family

Three Austin neighborhoods have landed on a ranking of best places to raise a family in Texas. The Niche.com ranking looks at multiple factors, including public schools, cost of living, crime and safety, diversity, outdoor activities and walkability. Rollingwood"Rollingwood is in Travis County and is one of the best places to live in Texas. Living in Rollingwood offers residents a rural feel and most residents own their homes. In Rollingwood there are a lot of restaurants, coffee shops, and parks. Residents of Rollingwood tend to lean conservative. The public schools in Rollingwood are highly rated." West Lake Hills"Living in West Lake Hills offers residents a rural feel and most residents own their homes. In West Lake Hills there are a lot of restaurants, coffee shops, and parks. Residents of West Lake Hills tend to have moderate political views. The public schools in West Lake Hills are highly rated."
AUSTIN, TX
thedailytexan.com

Boa feathers across campus have students concerned

Harry Styles officially ended his residency in the Moody Center on Oct. 3, yet remnants of his stay still remain on campus including pieces of feather boas —- a popular accessory worn by many concert-goers — littered in and around campus. “I would see, randomly, feathers in places...
AUSTIN, TX
hellogeorgetown.com

Ascension Seton Breaks Ground in Georgetown, TX

Ascension Seton Health Center Georgetown, a multi-specialty health center, has begun construction on its new 60,000 square-foot building in the new Wolf Lakes Village development. The health center will include Georgetown Surgery Center, an outpatient surgery center in joint partnership with Ascension Texas. “We are proud to expand multidisciplinary expertise...
GEORGETOWN, TX
CBS Austin

Firefighters battle huge blaze at Southeast Austin gas station

Austin — Austin firefighters had their hands full all morning trying to knock down a huge fire at a gas station/convenience store on Oltorf in Southeast Austin at Douglas Drive. It broke out around 4 a.m., just a few blocks from Travis High School. The building sustained heavy damage...
AUSTIN, TX
Eater

Highly Praised New York City Bar the Dead Rabbit Will Open in Austin

Highly acclaimed New York City bar the Dead Rabbit is going to open an Austin location next year. It’ll open at 204 East Sixth Street in the downtown area, taking over the former B.D. Riley’s original location, starting sometime in the spring of 2023. The award-winning bar is...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Video shows Texas teacher throwing student against wall

ROUND ROCK, Texas - A mother has chosen to share disturbing video inside a Round Rock ISD school that she says proves an administrator threw her son into a wall and had him pinned down for at least four minutes. The incident happened April 29, 2022, at RRISD’s GOALS Learning...
ROUND ROCK, TX

