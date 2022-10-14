Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Grandfather Of Grammy Award-Winning Artist Will.I.Am Vanished In Los Angeles, California And Has Never Been FoundThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedLos Angeles, CA
I Never Planned to be Divorced and Poor in Middle Age. I Thought I'd Be Married With Money.Elle SilverLos Angeles, CA
This Is the Best Steakhouse in California This YearLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Hollywood Fried Chicken Restaurant Finally OpensGreyson FLos Angeles, CA
Conditions for obtaining the Los Angeles housing lotteryDevoLos Angeles, CA
Related
foxla.com
'Top 50 rattiest cities': 2 California cities make the top 5 again
LOS ANGELES - Oh, rats!. Los Angeles is once again considered one of the "rattiest" cities in America. According to data from Orkin, the Los Angeles area ranked third in the country. Last year, it was ranked #2. Chicago ranked #1, then New York, Los Angeles, Washington D.C., and San...
Eater
Down by the LA River, a Boozy Fermentation Hub Is Bubbling Up
In the pocket of Los Angeles that encompasses Chinatown and Lincoln Heights and surrounds the LA River, a fermentation hub is brewing. In the last four years, a handful of small-batch alcohol producers who make wine, beer, and cider have set up shop in the area. Lured by a combination of the recent renovation of the Los Angeles State Historic Park, welcoming zoning laws, affordable rents, and a bit of little-known history, businesses like Angeleno Wine Co., Homage Brewing, and 101 Cider House are working in tandem to bring locally made beverages to Angelenos. Moreover, these businesses hope to be a boon to the city’s food and craft drink culture and to thoughtfully engage with the existing communities around them.
Daily Californian
Journey to San Francisco for some good treats
Berkeley has some amazing food, but sometimes it can be refreshing to try something new! San Francisco is full of amazing finds and the options are endless. The city is known for their food and you’ll find out why if you get the chance to go. Here are a few places that I’ve been to in San Francisco that were delicious and perfect for anyone with a sweet tooth.
Eater
So, Apparently, One of San Francisco’s Hottest New Restaurants Might Be Haunted
It started with a shift report. “Eziquiel met a ghost last night in the break room,” it began, going on to detail how a dishwasher at the Mission’s hit new sushi restaurant Handroll Project was closing up when he spotted someone in the basement break room. The person had long hair and was dressed in black, sitting in a metal chair facing away from the door. The dishwasher did a double take — surprised to find someone down there since it was so late and most staff had left already — only to find the person gone. He ran upstairs to a co-worker and asked if he’d seen anyone come up the stairs before him. No, he was told, everyone else is outside already.
Eater
A Duo of Upscale Restaurants Bring Sushi, Steak, and NFTs to the South Bay
The Sushi Roku and BOA Steakhouse empire is expanding into Manhattan Beach, with both restaurants opening side-by-side in a chic new space this Friday, October 21. The two chains are part of the two-decades-old Innovative Dining Group, now with six Sushi Roku locations and three Boa steakhouses under its umbrella of restaurants. Diners can expect from Sushi Roku the upscale sashimi and izakaya-style offerings that have made it popular. At BOA Steakhouse, there will be dry-aged and A5 Japanese wagyu steaks.
This 85-year-old dive bar in San Francisco's Chinatown is perfect
"I'd seen a lot of wild things at bars before, but never like what happened at Li Po."
Sushi Roku to Open in Silicon Valley
Innovative Dining Group will introduce Sushi Roku, "a pioneer of contemporary sushi," to the Stanford Shopping Center.
Eater
The Best Things to Eat and Drink This Halloween in San Francisco
For those who love the spooky season vibes that Halloween evokes in October, get excited because San Francisco’s bars and restaurants are ready to entertain. There are a number of costume contests to attend — including some with excellent prizes if we do say so ourselves — and bloody drinks to down, all in the name of Halloween.
Eater
World’s Largest Meal Kit Company Will Lay Off Hundreds of Bay Area Workers
HelloFresh, the food delivery company made rich off the millennial fascination with meal prepping and convenience, will not renew the lease at its Richmond plant. As of December 11, the factory located at 2041 Factory Street will close and terminate 611 positions including 389 production associates. According to the San Francisco Business Times, Grocery Delivery E-Services USA Inc., which conducts business as HelloFresh, filed the closure notice on October 10. The company leased the building in 2015 for $13 million.
Historic Burr House on one of the largest parcels of land in San Francisco is for sale
It was built as a wedding present in 1875 from a former SF mayor to his son.
Eater
This ‘East Meets West’ Berkeley Barbecue Spot Is Built on Nostalgia
Nostalgia first drew Tony Huang to open up his new restaurant, KaoKao Grill, in Berkeley. When his parents first immigrated from China and moved to Las Vegas, they “really wanted to integrate into America,” Huang recalls. “We didn’t really have a lot of money when they first came here and so it was a lot of working long hours throughout the week to put food on the table,” he says. Every Thursday was barbecue night, he remembers — his family’s way of bonding by inviting aunts and uncles for a weekly get-together in front of their Chinatown apartment complex: They’d roll out a tiny Weber grill and, while the kids played kickball, char siu or marinated chicken sizzled on the barbecue.
EXCLUSIVE: Servers dressed as Power Rangers at Oakland restaurant save woman being attacked
The whole incident was documented in a now-viral series of Tweets by a woman who was having dinner.
Eater
Cole Valley Loses a Neighborhood Staple for Boozy Brunch, Tacos, and Cold Beers
Just off the intersection of Cole and Carl streets, the veritable heart of the tiny and mighty Cole Valley neighborhood stands Mexican restaurant Padrecito. But, as of October 17, the restaurant, which opened almost a decade ago, will offer no more tacos or margaritas. Owner Nate Valentine took to a private neighborhood Facebook group to let fans know the last night of service would be October 18 — he says the COVID era dealt too mighty a blow to the restaurant.
The Biz Beat: Enticing Caribbean food plated in downtown San Jose
Island Taste Caribbean Grill is where Jamaican and Haitian food flow through San Jose. If all you know about Jamaica is Bob Marley is from there, a visit to Island Taste will introduce your taste buds to a new world of spices and flavors that are familiar, yet deliciously otherworldly. Opened last April, the downtown San Jose restaurant has a dedicated clientele lining up for dishes like jerk chicken, goat, roasted oxtail and fried pork.
Weather service issues more details on Bay Area weekend rain forecast
The SF Bay Area's fog spell is over. What's next in the forecast? Maybe light spotty rain.
Eater
Where to Eat During San Francisco Restaurant Week, Fall 2022
It is once again time to celebrate San Francisco Restaurant Week, the Golden Gate Restaurant Association’s bi-annual push to fill restaurants all over the city by drawing in diners with special deals. If you’re new to how this whole thing works, it’s pretty simple: for about a week, restaurants of all types will offer multi-course menus for brunch, lunch, and dinner at set price points, creating opportunities for diners to get out and explore new places at a discount or just revisit an old favorite while saving a little dough.
San Francisco Mexican restaurant Padrecito closes abruptly
One Cole Valley resident managed to get a cocktail named after herself at Padrecito.
travellemming.com
The Best Time to Visit San Francisco (in 2022)
The best time to visit San Francisco is in the summer when the weather is agreeable and most tourist attractions are in full swing. Fall and spring can also be good times to visit, depending on the activities you want to do while in the big city. You must take...
SF unveils new ‘San FranDISCO’ roller rink in Civic Center
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — A new pop-up roller rink, called San FranDISCO, made its big debut in San Francisco’s Civic Center Saturday. Mayor London Breed announced the opening of the new 5,000-square-foot roller rink, on Fulton Plaza. The pop-up rink will showcase the best of roller skating culture, featuring music from live deejays, disco balls […]
7 Gorgeous Places To See Fall Foliage In the Bay Area
Fall foliage is truly a sight to behold. Familiar shades of green give way to red, orange, yellow, and brown during an incredible seasonal display. We might not have the vast color-changing forests that the East Coast loves to brag about, but here are a few excellent local spots to enjoy this seasonal show. The San Francisco Botanical Garden is one of the best and most convenient places to catch fall colors in SF. This sprawling green space contains 8,000+ plants across 55 acres with several areas that truly shine in Autumn. The Moon Viewing Garden is the best place to catch a glimpse of these golden leaves, but every corner of this little oasis is worth a visit. Admission is free for SF residents. Location: 1199 9th Avenue The Japanese Tea Garden in Golden Gate Park is one of the most tranquil and picturesque areas in San Francisco and is host to a dazzling display of fall color. Take time to stroll along the numerous koi ponds, visit the newly-restored pagoda, and grab a drink at their traditional tea house. Admission is free to SF residents.
Comments / 0