Macon, GA

Second Round Puts Bears On Top

Kennesaw, Ga.—In their first two fall tournaments, middle round struggles hampered the Mercer men's golf team. The Bears flipped that script in the second round of the Pinetree Intercollegiate Tournament In Kennesaw on Oct. 17. Mercer was the only team to have a team round under par in the...
MACON, GA
Bears Having Tough Time At Ally

West Point, Miss.—The Mercer women's golf team had team rounds of 22 and 24 over par and sits in 11th place of the 11 team field of the Ally golf tournament hosted by Mississippi State after play on Monday Oct. 17. The final 18 holes are scheduled for Oct. 18.
MACON, GA
Dublin, October 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice

Dublin, October 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Trinity Christian School football team will have a game with Georgia Military College on October 17, 2022, 14:00:00.
DUBLIN, GA
NewTown Macon set to host ‘Tour of Progress’

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- If you’re looking for something to do next week, NewTown Macon has you covered with the ‘Tour of Progress’. The self-guided tour is to show off the several businesses that opened in the last year, and upcoming projects in downtown Macon. The tour will begin on Forsyth Street at the future site of Billingslea Commons, which is right next to H & H.
MACON, GA
Georgia DNR rolls out map to help prevent deer crashes

JONES COUNTY, Ga. — The Department of Natural Resources says the state has about a million deer, and Central Georgia is a prime location. Troy Day says he's had his share of collisions with the animals. "I believe I've hit four deer with four different vehicles," he calculated. Day...
GEORGIA STATE
The Macon Fair Food Frenzy is back in downtown this weekend

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)– If you’re looking for the taste of fair food, the Fair Food Frenzy is back in downtown Macon this weekend. This is the third year NewTown Macon is hosting the frenzy. Director of NewTown Macon, Emily Hopkins, said the goal of the frenzy is to bring the taste of the fair to those who aren’t able to go.
MACON, GA
GBI’s East Dublin homicide arrest

DUBLIN, GA – On October 16, 2022, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested Nicholas Parks, age 25, of Dublin, GA. Parks was arrested for felony murder in connection to the death of Cordeveon King, age 24, of Dublin, GA, which occurred at 427 St. Charles Drive, East Dublin, GA, on October 16, 2022.
DUBLIN, GA
Covington couple stars in upcoming BET reality show

 COVINGTON — They were just kids — he was 19 and she was 18 — madly in love and impatient to get married. Troy Taylor and Pam Simpkins of Covington walked down the aisle of their church in 2005, planning to live happily ever after. But it...
COVINGTON, GA
GBI: Fight at Laurens County party between two men turns violent leading to man's death

LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - An arrest has been made in a weekend murder in Laurens County. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, a fight broke out between two men at a party late Saturday night at a home on St. Charles Drive in East Dublin. Investigators say during that fight, 25-year-old Nicholas Parks, of Dublin, shot 24-year-old Cordeveon King, also of Dublin. King died on the scene.
LAURENS COUNTY, GA
Missing man in Taylor County found safe in woods

TAYLOR COUNTY, Ga. — An elderly man has been found safe after leaving a deer camp near Howard on Saturday, the Taylor County Sheriff's Office says. In a Facebook post, the sheriff's office said a Georgia State Patrol helicopter located the man, who was laying on the ground in the woods.
TAYLOR COUNTY, GA
Jones County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen

GRAY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Jones County Sheriff’s Office needs your help in the search for a teen who was reported as missing on Friday. According to the sheriff’s office, 16-year-old Amyah Escarlett Bessant was visiting a relative in the Joycliff Road area in Jones County Thursday and hasn’t been seen since leaving that home around 6 o’clock that evening.
JONES COUNTY, GA
Man killed in Warner Robins shooting identified

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A man is dead in Warner Robins after a shooting Saturday afternoon. According to a release from the Warner Robins Police Department posted on Facebook, 22-year-old Tamar Lewis confronted 26-year-old Jacolyn Jenkins around 2 p.m. and started shooting. It happened close to 1126 Watson Boulevard...
WARNER ROBINS, GA

