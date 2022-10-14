Read full article on original website
mercerbears.com
Second Round Puts Bears On Top
Kennesaw, Ga.—In their first two fall tournaments, middle round struggles hampered the Mercer men's golf team. The Bears flipped that script in the second round of the Pinetree Intercollegiate Tournament In Kennesaw on Oct. 17. Mercer was the only team to have a team round under par in the...
mercerbears.com
Bears Having Tough Time At Ally
West Point, Miss.—The Mercer women's golf team had team rounds of 22 and 24 over par and sits in 11th place of the 11 team field of the Ally golf tournament hosted by Mississippi State after play on Monday Oct. 17. The final 18 holes are scheduled for Oct. 18.
Dublin, October 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Trinity Christian School football team will have a game with Georgia Military College on October 17, 2022, 14:00:00.
LIST: Beer, jazz and more as festivals set to take place all over Central Georgia this weekend
MACON, Ga. — This weekend this is not one but five festivals happening across Central Georgia for residents to visit. There will be food, fun and more. On Friday, the 15th annual Central Georgia Greek Festival is back in action this year in Macon with live Greek music, dancing, church tours and of course food.
Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (October 9-15)
MACON, Ga. — 1. Bibb County teacher writes book to help grieving moms after losing two children of her own. During the day, she's a writing lab teacher helping students how to improve their writing skills and share their stories. Outside the classroom, Tiffany Madison is a mom who has experienced the loss of two babies.
'She is from a little town called Dublin': Keith Urban plays alongside Central Georgia native
DUBLIN, Ga. — A Central Georgia native had the chance to take the stage with country superstar Keith Urban last Thursday in Savannah. Destiny Rhodes, from Dublin, didn't simply meet her guitar hero, Keith Urban, but she got the chance to hang out, play guitar and talk music with the Grammy-winning artist.
41nbc.com
NewTown Macon set to host ‘Tour of Progress’
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- If you’re looking for something to do next week, NewTown Macon has you covered with the ‘Tour of Progress’. The self-guided tour is to show off the several businesses that opened in the last year, and upcoming projects in downtown Macon. The tour will begin on Forsyth Street at the future site of Billingslea Commons, which is right next to H & H.
Laurens school board says students who spelled out racial slur at football game can return in January
LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. — The Laurens County Board of Education voted 3-2 on Friday to reduce punishment for five white male students who spelled out a racial slur at a football game in September. At the meeting, the board voted to set punishment for the students, including:. 1 semester...
Georgia DNR rolls out map to help prevent deer crashes
JONES COUNTY, Ga. — The Department of Natural Resources says the state has about a million deer, and Central Georgia is a prime location. Troy Day says he's had his share of collisions with the animals. "I believe I've hit four deer with four different vehicles," he calculated. Day...
Details released about car wreck in Lamar county that led to the death of a Butts County couple who were on their way to football game
The Georgia State Patrol has released preliminary crash details on Sunday afternoon. According to their statement, one car was traveling west on Georgia Hwy 36. Another car was going west Hwy 36 as well, in front of the first car. A third car was going east on Hwy 36. The...
41nbc.com
The Macon Fair Food Frenzy is back in downtown this weekend
MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)– If you’re looking for the taste of fair food, the Fair Food Frenzy is back in downtown Macon this weekend. This is the third year NewTown Macon is hosting the frenzy. Director of NewTown Macon, Emily Hopkins, said the goal of the frenzy is to bring the taste of the fair to those who aren’t able to go.
Investigation launches law enforcement presence in Spalding County
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — There's heavy law enforcement presence in a Spalding County neighborhood Monday evening. The Spalding County Sheriff's Office put out an alert telling residents there's an ongoing investigation near E. McIntosh and N. 2nd Street. Details on what prompted the investigation have not been released. An...
southgatv.com
GBI’s East Dublin homicide arrest
DUBLIN, GA – On October 16, 2022, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested Nicholas Parks, age 25, of Dublin, GA. Parks was arrested for felony murder in connection to the death of Cordeveon King, age 24, of Dublin, GA, which occurred at 427 St. Charles Drive, East Dublin, GA, on October 16, 2022.
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Covington couple stars in upcoming BET reality show
COVINGTON — They were just kids — he was 19 and she was 18 — madly in love and impatient to get married. Troy Taylor and Pam Simpkins of Covington walked down the aisle of their church in 2005, planning to live happily ever after. But it...
Macon-Bibb County will attempt to shore up deputy ranks with part-time officers
Macon-Bibb County officials are seeking fully certified law enforcement officers to work part time in the county as a solution to chronic understaffing. The plan to “fast track” officers from anywhere in the state, or even the ranks of the retired, was announced during a press conference Monday at the Bibb County Sheriff’s Annex.
wgxa.tv
GBI: Fight at Laurens County party between two men turns violent leading to man's death
LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - An arrest has been made in a weekend murder in Laurens County. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, a fight broke out between two men at a party late Saturday night at a home on St. Charles Drive in East Dublin. Investigators say during that fight, 25-year-old Nicholas Parks, of Dublin, shot 24-year-old Cordeveon King, also of Dublin. King died on the scene.
WMAZ
Missing man in Taylor County found safe in woods
TAYLOR COUNTY, Ga. — An elderly man has been found safe after leaving a deer camp near Howard on Saturday, the Taylor County Sheriff's Office says. In a Facebook post, the sheriff's office said a Georgia State Patrol helicopter located the man, who was laying on the ground in the woods.
41nbc.com
Jones County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen
GRAY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Jones County Sheriff’s Office needs your help in the search for a teen who was reported as missing on Friday. According to the sheriff’s office, 16-year-old Amyah Escarlett Bessant was visiting a relative in the Joycliff Road area in Jones County Thursday and hasn’t been seen since leaving that home around 6 o’clock that evening.
Jones County residents under boil advisory after water main break
JONES COUNTY, Ga. — A water main break in Jones County has left a few places without water, and residents under a water boil advisory until further notice. In a post on social media, the Jones County Water Department said there was a water main break on Lite N Tie Rd Sunday afternoon.
Man killed in Warner Robins shooting identified
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A man is dead in Warner Robins after a shooting Saturday afternoon. According to a release from the Warner Robins Police Department posted on Facebook, 22-year-old Tamar Lewis confronted 26-year-old Jacolyn Jenkins around 2 p.m. and started shooting. It happened close to 1126 Watson Boulevard...
