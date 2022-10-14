Read full article on original website
Sasha Banks Teases Match Against Former WWE Star
Mercedes Vernado, aka Sasha Banks, may have teased a match against KAIRI, otherwise known as Kairi Sane. "The Boss" pondered the bout in one of her recent Instagram stories, which was posted this weekend. Banks' Instagram story depicted a graphic featuring "The Boss" and KAIRI, along with the IWGP Women's...
Booker T Believes There Could Be Rumblings Of WWE Tag Team Splitting Up
WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has a hunch that there have been discussions in WWE about splitting up a tag team based on its recent lack of television appearances. "Street Profits, they've been pretty quiet lately," Booker said on the "Hall of Fame Live!" podcast. "We haven't seen a whole lot from the Street Profits. There still could be some rumblings behind the curtain as far as breaking those guys up. I don't know or anything like that. ... Right now, I do not think it's time to break up the Street Profits. I think we can get a whole lot more out of that tag team if we just line these guys up in the right direction."
Gangrel Comments On Potentially Giving Edge Backup In WWE
"WWE Raw" star Edge has found himself in a personal feud with The Judgment Day and may need some backup. Going into his "I Quit" Match with Finn Balor at WWE Extreme Rules, Edge said there's nothing Balor could physically do to him to make him say, "I quit." While the Rated-R Superstar may have been right, he wasn't counting on being emotionally forced to give in.
The Ricky Steamboat Moniker Was Born Because His Real Name Sounded Too Much Like A Heel
In an interview on the "Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw" podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat revealed how his name was given to him by legendary promoter Eddie Graham. Debuting in March 1976 for the American Wrestling Association (AWA) promotion after completing Verne Gagne's grueling training camp,...
Backstage WWE Update On Ron Simmons
Former WCW World Heavyweight Champion and WWE Hall of Famer Ron Simmons has been in the wrestling business for many years, and he's not stepping away any time soon. PWInsider is reporting that Simmons was recently at WWE Headquarters last week in Stamford, Connecticut, where he was "filming material for future WWE Network content," and presumably content for other streaming platforms, such as Peacock in the United States.
Solo Sikoa Hopes To Work With A 'Family Friend' In WWE
Solo Sikoa has opened up on a family friend of The Bloodline who he'd like to share the ring with some day. Sikoa made his main roster debut at the conclusion of WWE Clash at the Castle, costing Drew McIntyre his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match against Roman Reigns. While...
Rosa Mendes Calls Former WWE Gimmick 'Degrading'
On a June 2010 episode of "WWE SmackDown," Rosa Mendes attempted to align herself with the team of Michelle McCool and Layla, collectively known as LayCool. The heel champions declined Mendes' proposal, but that didn't stop Mendes from attempting some unique tactics to persuade them otherwise. Throughout the rest of...
Eric Bischoff Lost Respect For Top WWE Star After Hulk Hogan Match
Some wrestling matches are memorable, if only for the wrong reasons. One match that Eric Bischoff will always remember without fondness was the 2005 "SummerSlam" that pitted Hulk Hogan against Shawn Michaels. In an interview on "83 Weeks" that recounted WWE's 2005 events, Bischoff recalled the bout with sour thoughts...
WWE Crown Jewel Card Adds Major Match For Brock Lesnar
For years, wrestling fans have been clamoring for a Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley match, and while the dream bout finally took place at the WWE Royal Rumble back in January this year, fans will be treated to Lashley vs. Lesnar II at the upcoming WWE Crown Jewel premium live event on November 5.
Davey Boy Smith Jr. Opens Up About Short-Lived WWE Return
Davey Boy Smith Jr.'s return to WWE in 2021 was a classic case of now-you-see-him-now-you-don't. In July of that year, he was around for two dark matches after signing a deal but never appeared on television; he'd be released from the company within four months of his arrival. What went...
Jake Roberts Believes Bret Hart Got What He Deserved With Infamous WWE Angle
The Montreal Screwjob remains one of the most talked about incidents in wrestling history to this day, despite the fact it happened back in 1997. Seeing Bret Hart legitimately screwed out of WWE Championship is something that caused huge shockwaves in the business, with many being disappointed with the situation. However, Jake Roberts has a different opinion on how it was handled, as he explained on the latest episode of the "DDP Snake Pit" podcast, saying, "You didn't get screwed assh*le, you got what you deserved."
Chris Jericho Says He's The 'Biggest Fan' Of Current WWE Superstar
Chris Jericho might be part of the AEW roster right now, but that doesn't mean that he isn't able to appreciate those who are part of WWE, and he made that clear on social media this week. The Ring Of Honor World Champion responded to an interview from The Judgment...
Jon Moxley Opens Up About His Pre-Rehab Head Space: 'I Was All F--Ed Up'
It's been almost a year now since AEW World Champion Jon Moxley checked into rehab for an ongoing struggle with alcoholism, later returning to AEW and other wrestling promotions in January 2022. Since then, Mox has been on a roll, putting on memorable, bloody matches and winning the AEW World Title two more times this year alone. During a recent conversation with Sports Illustrated, Mox reflected on his climb back to the top of the card, acknowledging significant changes that have happened for him both mentally and physically.
Dakota Kai Names WWE Star She Would Add To Damage CTRL
Ever since WWE SummerSlam earlier this year, Damage CTRL has been one of the most dominant groups in the company. Bayley has worked as the leader, and has brought Dakota Kai and IYO SKY to the main roster, but will the faction end up adding more members? That hasn't been teased on television, but when speaking to "Out Of Character with Ryan Satin," Kai named former WWE NXT UK Women's Champion Alba Fyre as someone she thinks "would be such a good addition."
The Great Muta Addresses Never Wrestling For WWE
Keiji Muto, also known as The Great Muta, has been one of the most revolutionary professional wrestlers for over 30 years. Despite this, the legendary Japanese performer never competed for the WWE. While Muta did find success in WCW, made sporadic appearances in TNA, and most recently appeared at AEW's "Grand Slam Rampage" in September, the top wrestling company in North America is absent from his historic resume as an in-ring performer.
Elias Provides Update On Ezekiel's Career On WWE Raw
There's bad news for fans invested in the Ezekiel – Elias – Elrod storyline. On this week's "WWE Raw" in Oklahoma City, Elias confirmed that Ezekiel was no longer a WWE Superstar, referencing Kevin Owens' brutal attack on his younger brother back in August. "It feels great to...
Taya Valkyrie Defeats Kamille To Retain AAA Reina De Reinas Championship
It was a little over eight years ago when Taya Valkyrie reached a career milestone by defeating Faby Apache at TripleMania XXII to win her first-ever AAA Reina de Reinas Championship. As such, it's only natural that the Reina de Reinas Championship would serve as good luck for Taya again at TripleMania XXX: Mexico City this evening.
Bobby Lashley Gives Update On His Fight Future
WWE superstar Bobby Lashley hasn't had a mixed martial arts bout since 2016, but the itch to compete hasn't left him. When Lashley returned to WWE back in 2018, it was assumed by many that his MMA career was over. Vince McMahon rarely allowed WWE superstars with prior combat sports backgrounds to compete in a fight while under contract (though he made an exception for Brock Lesnar, who took on Mark Hunt at UFC 200). However, with McMahon now out of the picture and Paul "Triple H" Levesque being promoted to Chief Content Officer, things are a bit different now. If Lashley were given the chance to have an MMA fight while under his WWE deal, he might just take it.
Penta El Zero M Promises 'This Is Just The Beginning' After Unmasking Legend
Over the course of his career, Penta El Zero M's most notable work has occurred on Wednesday nights, whether he was working for Lucha Underground or, as he does now, AEW. As it turns out though, Penta may have accomplished the biggest milestone of his career, not on a Wednesday, but this past Saturday, when he defeated Villano IV in the main event of AAA TripleMania XXX: Mexico City to unmask the lucha libre legend.
WWE Raw Results (10/17) - United States Championship Match, Brock Lesnar Appears, Dexter Lumis Vs. The Miz
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s results for "WWE Raw" on October 17, 2022, coming to you live from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma!. Brock Lesnar will be addressing the WWE Universe following his shocking return last week in Brooklyn, in which he beat down Bobby Lashley ahead of his United States Championship Match against Seth "Freakin" Rollins to cost him big. Prior to that, he hadn't been seen since facing Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in a Last Man Standing Match. What will he have to say?
