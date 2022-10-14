ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gambling

The Independent

Martin Lewis warns savers ‘be prepared to switch banks’ after interest rate hike

Martin Lewis has issued a warning to savers that they should be prepared to switch banks as interest rates have risen by 0.5 per cent. It comes as the Bank of England (BoE) has said the UK interest rate is now at its highest level since the 2008 financial crisis and indicated that the country is already in a recession, as it expects a 0.1 per cent fall in GDP over the current quarter.
Cadrene Heslop

Cash Expected To Become Obsolete

A post in The New York Times expects cash to become obsolete "soon.". The author notes some people like cash for two reasons. The first? The texture of physical currency in their hands. Second? The confidentiality of these transactions. But they also note that digital payments have fast become the norm. To keep the money relevant, central banks are experimenting with digital currencies. These are virtual, like Bitcoin. Unlike Bitcoin, the state will issue it. And it will function like traditional currencies. (source)
Business Insider

The highest CD rates today: 3-year CDs hit 4% APY

Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. A certificate of deposit may be...
Phone Arena

Apple Card users will soon be able to open a free Savings account at Goldman Sachs

If you are an Apple Card user, you will soon have one more way to save up your money. As Apple announced, in the coming months, Apple Card users will be able to open a Goldman Sachs Savings account and have their accumulated Daily Cash — the amount of money users receive as cash back when paying with their Apple Card — deposited there automatically. The best thing is that the account will be completely free, and users won't need to pay any fees or make minimum deposits. Plus, there won't be any minimum balance requirements.
wealthinsidermag.com

How Many Savings Accounts Can I Have?

In this article we’re going to cover how many savings accounts you can have. On paper it seems like a good idea to have multiple accounts, especially ones with higher rates. However, it’s usually a waste of time to be chasing the next highest savings percent rate. Multiple...
CNET

Use a Debit Card Instead of a Credit Card and Watch Your Spending Drop

The internet has unleashed a multitude of new payment methods: PayPal, Venmo, CashApp, Zelle, Google Pay, Apple Pay… the list goes on and on. And yet credit cards remain extremely popular, for good reason. They provide easy financing for large purchases, simplify payments almost everywhere and can give rewards for your spending.
The Associated Press

drifttravel.com

Transfer Money to Yourself and Others While Abroad: A How-To Guide

If you’re traveling abroad, there are a few things you’ll need to take into account when it comes to your finances. One of the most important is how you will access your money while you’re away. In this guide, we’ll walk you through the different ways to transfer money to yourself and others, both domestically and internationally. We’ll also provide tips on how to save money on your transfers!
BoardingArea

Which Banks Don’t Charge International ATM Fees

For years, travelers have limited international travel because of the restrictions on entering other countries or the requirements to re-enter the United States. Now that the world has relaxed rules on testing and vaccination and the US has removed all COVID entry rules for US citizens, many people are considering taking overseas trips they’ve had on hold since 2020.
Washington Examiner

PayPal and all others need to stay out of the social credit business

Most people don't read the fine print. Fortunately, in the case of PayPal's new terms of service, somebody did. The online financial transfer company attempted to slip past its users terms that would have allowed it to fine them as much as $2,500 for "the sending, posting, or publication of any messages, content, or materials” which “promote misinformation.” Although this would have supposedly been limited to conduct in the use of its own app, it never seems to work this way on other social media platforms. Patreon, for example, is notorious for imposing its woke morality on content creators who say controversial things on other platforms.
ValueWalk

Locked Debit Card: How to Unblock My Debit Card

If your debit card has been locked, you’re probably wondering how long does a debit card stay locked? And rightfully so – no one wants their life to be thrown off balance because of a misplaced card. So, we’re here to give you an idea of what to expect and when you can generally expect your card to be unlocked again.
shiftedmag.com

Bovid Review – The Best Online Casinos

If you’re in the market for the best online casinos, there are a few different factors you should take into account before choosing one. Some are more specialized, offering fantastic game selection, while others excel at bonuses, fast payouts, and loyalty programs. You should look for the features that matter most to you when choosing the best casino.
bloomberglaw.com

SEC Accuses New Jersey Realty Firm of $600 Million Ponzi Scheme

New Jersey-based National Realty Investment Advisors LLC and four of its former executives ran a Ponzi-like scheme that raised approximately $600 million from about 2,000 investors, the Securities and Exchange Commission alleged in a lawsuit filed Thursday. NRIA and its executives promised investors that their money would be put into...
