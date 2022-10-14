Most people don't read the fine print. Fortunately, in the case of PayPal's new terms of service, somebody did. The online financial transfer company attempted to slip past its users terms that would have allowed it to fine them as much as $2,500 for "the sending, posting, or publication of any messages, content, or materials” which “promote misinformation.” Although this would have supposedly been limited to conduct in the use of its own app, it never seems to work this way on other social media platforms. Patreon, for example, is notorious for imposing its woke morality on content creators who say controversial things on other platforms.

