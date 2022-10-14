Read full article on original website
The top 5 restaurants in NJ to get the best pasta
With the craze that has gripped dieters for the past decade to avoid carbs, many people are eating way less pasta. If you look at the rise in certain health conditions in the U.S., it does make sense. If you are interested in learning more about the problem with wheat...
The Most Pretty Winter Town In New Jersey Has Been Named
To some, it's a dreadful statement, and to others, the thoughts of cold weather, snow, and bundling up in your warmest sweater is something they look forward to. Personally, I'm not a huge fan of winter, especially after spending the last few years living in the mountains. That being said,...
These movies, perfect for Halloween, were filmed right here in NJ
Not everyone likes a scary movie, but if there's a best time to settle in for the evening, turn the lights off, and watch a horror flick, it's the month of October, with Halloween closing the month on the 31st. New Jersey has been proclaimed by the horror website Dread...
The Jersey Shore places that aren’t there anymore
When John Lennon sang "there are places I remember" with The Beatles, he could easily have been talking about the Jersey Shore. No matter where you live in New Jersey, if you've lived here all your life, you had to have spent time at the Jersey Shore and many of the places you remember aren't there anymore.
Win Halloween 2022 In These New Jersey-Themed Costumes
Halloween is coming up soon, and if you haven’t gotten your costume ready yet, I got you! I’m the type of person who plans their Halloween costume months in advance usually because I’m always afraid to be basic. This year though, time got away from me and...
Ewing, NJ brew rated one of the best pumpkin beers
It’s a crisp October evening in New Jersey. It’s cool enough that you need a hoodie, but not so cold that you’re uncomfortable. You have the perfect horror movie picked out for later on (it IS spooky season, after all), but first, you’re going to warm up by a nice bonfire.
This New Jersey Trail Was Recently Named One of the Scariest Hikes in the United States
There’s certainly no shortage of paranormal activity in the state of New Jersey. From haunted roads to abandoned asylums, there are plenty of creepy places to check out in the Garden State including a haunted hiking trail. The Travel Channel ranked this hike as one of the Scariest Hiking Trails in the U.S. Keep reading to learn more.
NJ’s first widespread frost of the season expected Tuesday night
Jacket weather has returned to New Jersey. While the next three days will not be the coldest of the season so far (thanks to the "remnants of Ian" mess in early October), it is going to be unseasonably cool. Feeling November-ish, in fact. And, as overnight low temperatures dip into the 30, we will face our first widespread frost/freeze of the season Tuesday night.
New Jersey Has its Own Area 51 and it is Fascinating
New Jersey has its fair share of weird and unusual places. From abandoned ghost towns to haunted buildings. These places are usually shrouded in folklore and urban legends passed down through generations. Some places however are known for their unsettling alien encounters and UFO sightings, keep reading to learn more about New Jersey’s very own Area 51.
New Jersey’s Top Thanksgiving Side Dish Will Definitely Surprise You
Are you ready for some New Jersey Thanksgiving talk? We are, and we’ll kick off the season by talking bout the one Turkey Day side dish that rises above all the rest in the Garden State. I know what you’re thinking. Can we get through Halloween first before we...
Healthy eating restaurant chain opens its second NJ location
True Food Kitchen, a health conscious restaurant and craft bar, has opened its second New Jersey location, this one in Edison at the Menlo Park Mall. The first one is in Hackensack. Its motto is: eat good things that do good things. According to their website: True Food Kitchen is...
News 12 New Jersey Weather Report
The latest forecast details from News 12 New Jersey
Did You Know New Jersey Has The World’s Largest This?
New Jersey is the home of many firsts and world records. Did you know that New Jersey is the home to the world’s largest light bulb?. It is located at the Thomas Edison Center at Menlo Park, 37 Christie Street, Edison, New Jersey. The world record-setting light bulb is...
This Hidden NJ Deli Serves Some of the Best Sandwiches in the State
New Jersey is a state abundant with sandwich options. From giant submarine sandwiches to the infamous fat sandwich, no matter what you are craving you'll find it somewhere within the Garden State but with so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which food joints are good, and which ones are great.
Quick! Get Tickets To See The Impractical Jokers in NJ Before They’re Gone
Some of the funniest, local celebs are going on tour in 2023!. It was just announced that the guys from Impractical Jokers are taking their hilarious show on the road, and are making a few stops in New Jersey along the way. If you’ve never seen the show, Impractical Jokers...
22 downtowns worth a visit in New Jersey
When word came out a couple of weeks ago that Metuchen was voted one of the best downtowns in America, we asked our listeners their thoughts on some of the best downtowns in our state. Metuchen has a really nice downtown but it's one of many in the state. It...
Here Are 9 of the Top, Tastiest Taco Spots in Central Jersey!
Tacos are one of those handheld foods that can make any day better. Who does't want to hear "Wanna grab some tacos for dinner?" There's a taco for everyone, and there are SO many amazing spots to get quality tacos in New Jersey. What's your poison? Birria tacos with a...
More NJ renters are falling behind, face eviction – There is help
New Jersey residents are increasingly falling behind on their rent payments. With economic pressures mounting amidst four-decade high inflation, nearly one-in-four state residents admit they are behind in their rent. Using data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the website MyEListings.com computed 24% of New Jerseyans are "Not caught up on...
This Place Is Named The Most Intense Haunted Experience In New Jersey
There are very few words in the English language that instill fear like the words mental asylum. When you watch a horrifying movie and then find out it was actually based on a true story, it is even more bone-chilling. This haunted experience is just like that. Why is this...
Rio Grande NJ Firefighter Surprised By Snake – and it Bites!
Stan Cinowski has seen a lot in his years as a volunteer firefighter - but, he's never seen this!. In a post on Facebook, the Rio Grande Fire Company reports that Stan was getting ready to go out on a call when he got the surprise of his life: "Stan Cinowski was gearing up and went to grab his helmet from the gear rack and noticed what looked to be a tail of a snake hanging from the rack. Of course, he thought somebody put a fake snake under his helmet. (Not that we would do that)LOL. "
