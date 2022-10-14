ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

The top 5 restaurants in NJ to get the best pasta

With the craze that has gripped dieters for the past decade to avoid carbs, many people are eating way less pasta. If you look at the rise in certain health conditions in the U.S., it does make sense. If you are interested in learning more about the problem with wheat...
New Jersey 101.5

The Jersey Shore places that aren’t there anymore

When John Lennon sang "there are places I remember" with The Beatles, he could easily have been talking about the Jersey Shore. No matter where you live in New Jersey, if you've lived here all your life, you had to have spent time at the Jersey Shore and many of the places you remember aren't there anymore.
Ewing, NJ brew rated one of the best pumpkin beers

It’s a crisp October evening in New Jersey. It’s cool enough that you need a hoodie, but not so cold that you’re uncomfortable. You have the perfect horror movie picked out for later on (it IS spooky season, after all), but first, you’re going to warm up by a nice bonfire.
NJ’s first widespread frost of the season expected Tuesday night

Jacket weather has returned to New Jersey. While the next three days will not be the coldest of the season so far (thanks to the "remnants of Ian" mess in early October), it is going to be unseasonably cool. Feeling November-ish, in fact. And, as overnight low temperatures dip into the 30, we will face our first widespread frost/freeze of the season Tuesday night.
Travel Maven

New Jersey Has its Own Area 51 and it is Fascinating

New Jersey has its fair share of weird and unusual places. From abandoned ghost towns to haunted buildings. These places are usually shrouded in folklore and urban legends passed down through generations. Some places however are known for their unsettling alien encounters and UFO sightings, keep reading to learn more about New Jersey’s very own Area 51.
Did You Know New Jersey Has The World’s Largest This?

New Jersey is the home of many firsts and world records. Did you know that New Jersey is the home to the world’s largest light bulb?. It is located at the Thomas Edison Center at Menlo Park, 37 Christie Street, Edison, New Jersey. The world record-setting light bulb is...
22 downtowns worth a visit in New Jersey

When word came out a couple of weeks ago that Metuchen was voted one of the best downtowns in America, we asked our listeners their thoughts on some of the best downtowns in our state. Metuchen has a really nice downtown but it's one of many in the state. It...
Here Are 9 of the Top, Tastiest Taco Spots in Central Jersey!

Tacos are one of those handheld foods that can make any day better. Who does't want to hear "Wanna grab some tacos for dinner?" There's a taco for everyone, and there are SO many amazing spots to get quality tacos in New Jersey. What's your poison? Birria tacos with a...
More NJ renters are falling behind, face eviction – There is help

New Jersey residents are increasingly falling behind on their rent payments. With economic pressures mounting amidst four-decade high inflation, nearly one-in-four state residents admit they are behind in their rent. Using data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the website MyEListings.com computed 24% of New Jerseyans are "Not caught up on...
Rio Grande NJ Firefighter Surprised By Snake – and it Bites!

Stan Cinowski has seen a lot in his years as a volunteer firefighter - but, he's never seen this!. In a post on Facebook, the Rio Grande Fire Company reports that Stan was getting ready to go out on a call when he got the surprise of his life: "Stan Cinowski was gearing up and went to grab his helmet from the gear rack and noticed what looked to be a tail of a snake hanging from the rack. Of course, he thought somebody put a fake snake under his helmet. (Not that we would do that)LOL. "
