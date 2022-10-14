Read full article on original website
AI content platform Jasper raises $125M at a $1.5B valuation
CEO Dave Rogenmoser tells TechCrunch the funding will be put toward building out Jasper’s core products, improving the customer experience and bringing Jasper’s technology to more apps. Led by Insight Partners with participation from Bessemer Venture Partners, IVP, Foundation Capital, Founders Circle Capital, Coatue and HubSpot Ventures, it’ll also support Jasper’s ongoing effort to fold the Outwrite brand under its own, he said, and unify the two companies’ offerings in 2023.
Starboard Value reportedly taking ‘significant’ stake in Salesforce
The presentation looks at the company’s financial situation and concludes that it could be giving investors a better return. On the positive side, Starboard likes the company’s refreshed executive team with Bret Taylor as co-CEO. It also likes Salesforce’s ambitious $50 billion revenue target for fiscal year 2026,...
With a $13B valuation, Celonis defies current startup economics
But Celonis — which has raised $2.4 billion, per Crunchbase, with $2 billion coming in the last year alone — has been able to defy the current thinking in startup circles by taking on huge chunks of capital. Consider that its valuation has grown an eye-popping 420% since...
Ralf Finzel Appointed IFF’s Executive Vice President, Global Operations Officer
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2022-- IFF (NYSE: IFF) today announced that Ralf Finzel has been named executive vice president and global operations officer, effective Nov. 1, 2022. He succeeds Francisco Fortanet, who will be leaving the Company following a period of transition. With this appointment, Finzel becomes a member of IFF’s Executive Committee and will be based in the Company’s New York City headquarters. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018006257/en/ Ralf Finzel (Photo: Business Wire)
United Airlines sees stronger profit after third-quarter earnings top estimates
CHICAGO, Oct 18 (Reuters) - United Airlines Holdings (UAL.O) on Tuesday posted its strongest quarterly earnings in three years on robust travel demand. The Chicago-based carrier reported an adjusted profit of $2.81 per share for the third quarter, well above analysts' expectations for $2.28, according to Refinitiv data. That marked the company's best performance since the third quarter of 2019.
2023 VC predictions: Finding an exit from the ‘messy middle’
Companies can no longer raise $5 million to $10 million seed rounds with nothing but a deck and the assumption that revenue multiples will skyrocket beyond historical norms. The VC landscape has started to bifurcate, and it will continue to do so during 2023 both for fundraising and investments. Fundraising:...
Indian e-commerce giant Flipkart launches metaverse shopping experience
The Walmart-backed Bengaluru-headquartered firm has partnered with eDAO, a Polygon-incubated firm, to launch the metaverse offering, which it is calling Flipverse. The offering is in the pilot stage and aimed to garner interest during the festive season this month. On Flipverse, which goes live on Flipkart’s Android app Monday, the...
Nigerian banking-as-a-service platform Maplerad raises $6M, led by Peter Thiel’s Valar Ventures
Fintechs offering BaaS services in the U.S. and Europe, such as Unit, Rapyd and Treasury Prime, have achieved significant scale due to the developed banking systems they enjoy in their markets. However, their counterparts are trying to replicate this growth in less advanced banking systems like Africa, where the demand and scalability of such products are unproven.
V3 Ventures launches to put €100M into startups in health, beauty and food
After putting around €50m into VC initiatives globally, it’s now embarking on being the kick-starter LP in a new VC fund dubbed V3 Ventures, the idea being to invest up to €100m into founders and brands directly. While being independent of Verlinvest, V3 will still be able...
Advances in fit technology could minimize those onerous online returns
However, everyone’s body shape is different, and very few of us are built like a fit model, so how the outfit looks on the person modeling the clothes online and how it fits an individual person can also be radically different. Startups and big retailers have jumped in with...
Nigeria’s AltSchool increases course options amidst soaring tech-skill demand
Among the new courses are product marketing, design and management, and data science, engineering and analysis. This is in addition to a software engineering course where students specialize in either frontend and backend or cloud engineering. AltSchool’s co-founder and CEO Adewale Yusuf told TechCrunch that since launch, the school has...
Shares of Korean internet giant Kakao slide after fire disrupts service
The blaze at the SK C&C data center, which houses the servers of Korea’s two largest internet companies — Kakao and Naver — disrupted Kakao’s messaging, ride-hailing, payment and game apps, and Naver’s internet search and news services, over the weekend. Some disruption is ongoing...
Don’t let today’s software rally improve your mood
The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite index rose 3.4% today, while other major U.S. indices jumped smaller amounts in a hall-of-fame start to the trading week. (That the markets are turning up for Disrupt is rather kind, I must admit.) Even more important to the tech industry, however, is sector-specific news. Observe:
Snapcommerce grabs its cape and becomes Super
The company, which raised $85 million last year, describes its SuperCash card as a “first-of-its-kind, debt-protecting card” that provides users with rewards and cash back in a way that enables them to build credit. Here’s how it works: anyone can apply for the card — there are no...
Even decacorns have their challenges
Hello, hello. By the time you’re reading this, we’ll be two days away from TechCrunch Disrupt! Soooo exciting!. But first, let’s talk about fintech. Last week’s big news was corporate spend management startup Brex’s announcement that it was laying off 11% of its staff, or 136 people. It was also revealed that the startup’s CFO, Adam Swiecicki, is departing to join Rippling as its CFO. Notably, workforce platform unicorn Rippling recently entered the corporate management space, making it a direct competitor with Brex.
Investment in space continues to drop, but some sectors more resilient than others, report finds
While broader market conditions are disproportionately affecting funding in deep tech — which includes high capex industries like launch and “emerging industries” (think private space stations and orbital debris mitigation) — geospatial intelligence and remote sensing companies are well positioned to withstand these trends, the quarterly report found.
Maybe we didn’t deserve any IPOs this year
Indeed, if you pick nearly any 2021 technology IPO and compare its debut price to where it trades today, you will find that the market is offering yesteryear’s standouts at a massive discount. So much of a discount that it’s hard to not wonder if at least part of the reticence of the 2022 IPO market is not predicated on macro conditions, but the more specific — dare we say microeconomic? — awful performance of the public debuts that we saw last year.
The Open 3D Engine adds improved terrain creation and collaboration tools
The newest release (22.10) focuses on quality-of-life improvements around performance, workflow and usability. There is a new onboarding experience for new users, for example, and new tools for collaborating with other team members on remote projects, something that has only become more important in this day and age. Teams can now share and download projects by just sharing a URL, for example, and new project templates make it easier for new team members to get started. The developers also launched new features to make setting up and debugging multi-player applications easier, and for artists, it’s now easier to bring their animations in the Open 3D Engine. And for all of those developers building open-world games and experiences, there’s now an improved Terrain system that can scale up to 16x16km worlds.
Turo is expanding car-sharing to Australia
This is Turo’s second international expansion this year. In June, Turo expanded to France after acquiring competitor OuiCar, and the company expanded to New York State in a move that aims to cater to post-COVID travel needs. Australia reopened its borders to international travelers in February, and the government has been coaxing a slow and steady tourism recovery. Southern hemisphere summer is fast approaching, and with it hopefully international tourists looking to escape winter and drive around the country in a cheap rental. At the same time, car owners might be inclined to host their vehicles on Turo’s platform and make some extra cash amid continued inflationary pressures.
India launches 75 digital banking units across rural areas in financial inclusion push
The digital banking units, set up in collaboration with over 20 public and private banks, are brick-and-mortar outlets that are equipped with tablets and internet services to help individuals and small businesses open their savings accounts, access government identified schemes, perform verifications, make transactions and avail loans and insurance. The...
