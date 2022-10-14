Read full article on original website
montanasports.com
Rapid reaction: Idaho 30, No. 3 Montana 23
MISSOULA — The Little Brown Stein is headed back to Moscow, Idaho, for the first time in 23 years. Proving it is a team to be reckoned with under first-year coach Jason Eck, Idaho toppled No. 3 Montana 30-23 on Saturday at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. With the win, the Vandals took possession of the rivalry Stein it last won in 1999.
montanarightnow.com
'I'm plenty pissed': No. 3 Montana loses the Little Brown Stein to Idaho for first time since 1999
MISSOULA — Trailing 22-16 with just over four minutes left in Saturday's game, the Montana football team earned one last opportunity at a comeback by forcing an Idaho punt. It would undoubtedly be their biggest drive of the year, and their last hope at saving their undefeated season and retaining the Little Brown Stein for the eighth-consecutive time.
Bonner County Daily Bee
SHS cruises to three-set win over Timberlake
SANDPOINT — Hailey Swaim had 17 assists as the setter led the Bulldogs to a 25-14, 25-11, 25-13 nonleague win over the Timberlake Tigers on Friday. The Bulldogs are hitting their stride and gelling as a team, Sandpoint coach Karen Alsager said. "It's fun to see 'em having that...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Bonner County History - Oct. 16, 2022
Mrs. Mildred Henion of Sandpoint and her sister, Irene Carlson, of Eugene, Ore., returned from a 12-day tour of the Hawaiian Islands. Mrs. Henion was a guest of Dr. and Mrs. Joe Henion of Pasadena, Calif. A highlight of this beautiful tour was the flight over the Pacific Ocean in a 747 Friendship plane.
KXLY
Sunny Sunday, but is it the last one for a while?
SPOKANE, Wash.– It will continue to be another gorgeous weekend, but is it our last one for a while?. Wildfire smoke continues to be a problem in this unusually warm weather. Most of the Inland Northwest should have clean air on Sunday thanks to winds out of the east. We will continue to see air quality issues at the foot of the Cascades and around Bonners Ferry.
No action on election-related publication, Idaho Secretary of State decides
COEUR D'ALENE - No charges or fines will be levied against the Kootenai County Republican Central Committee over its participation with a publication called The People’s Pen after an investigation by the offices of the secretary of state and the attorney general. Deputy Secretary of State Chad Houck said...
Two Killed in Three-vehicle Crash near Lapwai
LAPWAI, Idaho (KLIX)-Two people where killed when a pickup struck their pickup Thursday evening north of Lapwai. According to Idaho State Police, the crash happened at around 6:22 p.m. on U.S. Highway 95 when a Ford pickup heading south being driven by a 43-year-old Lewiston man crossed the center line and struck a semi-truck and then hit a Chevrolet pickup killing the driver and front passenger. ISP said another passenger in the Chevrolet was flown to an area hospital. The driver of the Ford was treated and released. The truck driver was not injured. The crash blocked traffic for more than five hours. The crash is still under investigation.
Coeur d'Alene Press
MOVING HISTORY FORWARD: Early freight on the St. Joe River
There was no argument about the startling beauty of the St. Joe River. The question was, how to exploit the riches — timber and minerals — surrounding this 140-mile-long waterway when only the lower 20 miles are deep enough to navigate. In 1887, Joe Fisher, along with brothers...
Could we see snow in the Inland Northwest this week?
SPOKANE, Wash. — We are expected to see a big change in weather in the Inland Northwest later this week. But big enough to maybe see some snow in the area? The National Weather Service in Spokane says it’s possible. NWS-Spokane says that by next weekend, we could see parts of the Inland Northwest only have highs in the 40s...
$74,950 Foreclosed Home For Sale In One of Idaho’s Most Darling Little Cities
In short, a foreclosed property is one that is seized and listed for sale by the homeowner's lender. Any home with a mortgage has what's called a lien on it. The lien is the part of the mortgage contract that grants a lender the power to take possession of a residence after the homeowner stops paying the mortgage.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Museum visit free for locals
COEUR d'ALENE — The Museum of North Idaho is nearing the end of the 2022 season, but before it closes Oct. 29, locals can visit for free. "To ensure all locals know, understand and appreciate our regional heritage, we are opening our doors with no admission cost to all residents of North Idaho," according to a press release.
FOX 28 Spokane
WSDOT warns of excess traffic on the west side due to a jam-packed event schedule
WASHINGTON – The Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is warning drivers about excess traffic on the west side this weekend. This weekend is jam-packed full of events on the west side including the Seahawks and Mariners games. WSDOT is making sure you are as prepared as possible before you hit the road with this traffic map.
2 charged for staging robbery at Coeur d’Alene bowling alley
COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – Police say two people from Spokane County conspired to steal money and staged a robbery at a Coeur d’Alene bowling alley. Coeur d’Alene Police responded to a robbery call at Sunset Bowling at 10:30 p.m. on October 2. A female employee, identified as Lindsey Little, told police she was closing the bowling alley when she heard...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Legals for October, 15 2022
NOTICE TO CREDITORS Case No. CV09-22-0890 IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF THE STATE OF IDAHO, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF BONNER IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF EDWARD A. LAWRENCE Deceased. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Alice Lawrence has been appointed personal representative of the above-named decedent. All persons having claims against the decedent or the estate are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this Notice or within 60 days after the undersigned mailed or delivered a copy of this Notice to such persons, whichever is later, or said claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented to the undersigned at the address indicated and filed with the Clerk of the Court. DATED this 12th day of October, 2022. /s/ Katherine Elsaesser Katherine Elsaesser ELSAESSER ANDERSON, CHTD. 519 High Street P.O. Box 369 Priest River, ID 83856 Phone: (208) 448-2990 Fax: (208) 448-2990 Legal#4622 AD#566578 October 15, 22, 29, 2022.
nwsportsmanmag.com
Pikeminnow Season Catch Up; Data Confirms Snake Walleye Increase
A sharp increase in incidental walleye catches during this year’s Northern Pikeminnow Sport-Reward Program season is confirming a report of building numbers of the fish colonizing upper portions of Washington’s Snake River. End-of-season tallies show 12 times as many walleye were reported in 2022 versus 2021 at the...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Bonner County News of Record Combined 101622
Editor’s note: Some calls do not list numbered locations or other location details because that information was not listed on the log provided by Bonner Dispatch. Report of a reckless driver on U.S. 2 in the city at 5:51 p.m. Oct. 1. James E. Jones, age not listed, of...
2 local women injured in rollover crash near Pasco
PASCO, Wash. — A Hayden woman and a Spokane woman were both injured in a crash north of Pasco late Wednesday night. The Washington State Patrol said they were driving northbound on Highway 395 when they started to veer off the road. The driver, 54-year-old Tina Ohagan, then overcorrected and rolled the car. Ohagan and her passenger were both injured...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Spokane pair staged robbery, police say
COEUR d’ALENE — Two Washington residents are facing felony charges after they allegedly staged a robbery Oct. 2 at Sunset Bowling Center in Coeur d'Alene. Brett C. Sears, 38, of Spokane, is charged with burglary, grand theft, eluding and criminal conspiracy. Prosecutors also filed a habitual offender enhancement.
Coeur d'Alene Press
There's no food like seafood
A fast, casual seafood restaurant, Fish On is now open at 6613 Commercial Park Ave., in Rathdrum, just off Highway 53 and near Super 1 Foods. With dining room and bar seating, the menu includes fish-on tacos, poke bowls, creole octopus sandwiches, chowder, daily specials, salads (with salmon and shrimp options), beer and wine, along with a kids' menu, and takeout.
Two Dead After Thursday Evening Crash on US95 Near Lapwai
LAPWAI - Idaho State Police are investigating a collision that occurred Thursday at approximately 6:22 p.m. on US95, north of Lapwai in Nez Perce County. Police say a gray Ford pickup driven by a 43-year old-male from Lewiston was traveling southbound on US95 when he went left of center and struck a semi truck traveling northbound, and then struck a gray Chevrolet pickup that was also northbound on US95.
