From Oct. 17-Nov. 4, Georgia voters can cast their ballots in person in advance of the Nov. 8 general election. The 2022 elections feature new boundaries for all elected offices due to redistricting, and voters in East Cobb will see very different maps for their elected representatives than the previous 10 years. More on that further down in this post.

COBB COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO