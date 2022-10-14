Read full article on original website
thepulsepensacola.com
IMPACT 100 Pensacola Bay Area Announces 2022 Grant Recipients
IMPACT 100 Pensacola Bay Area, is pleased to announce the eleven grant recipients selected at this year’s Annual Meeting held today. These nonprofit organizations will each receive a grant of $103,820 from the members of IMPACT 100 Pensacola Bay Area. The grant recipients selected by IMPACT 100’s members are...
Destin Log
'Great friend of Destin': Ken Beaird — ex-mayor and longtime boat captain — dies at 87
Ken Beaird wore many hats during his lifetime — from an Air Force fighter pilot to a Destin charter boat captain to serving as mayor of Destin. "Ken was a great friend and he loved Destin," said Destin City Councilman Dewey Destin, who served alongside Beaird during his stint as mayor from 1996 to 2001. "Some of us were lucky enough to be born here, but Ken came here because he loved it."
thepulsepensacola.com
Aegis Exteriors Donates Residing Services To Tyree Family, Reveals Finished Project
In an effort to give back to the community it serves, Aegis Exteriors, a siding replacement and repair company located in Pensacola, Fla., recently completed work on a home project for the Tyree family. The house completion will be celebrated with a Home Reveal on Wednesday, October 19 at Noon at the Tyree house, 660 Nix Road in Pensacola.
thepulsepensacola.com
Publix Charities Awards $12,500 Grant to Manna Food Bank
Publix Super Markets Charities recently awarded a $12,500 grant to Manna Food Bank in support of its programs and partnerships in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties. The grant will fund the equivalent of 7,500 healthy meals that will be distributed to children, seniors, and families in Northwest Florida. “This generous...
emeraldcoastmagazine.com
Coastal Skin Surgery & Dermatology Welcomes New PA
Cameron Bass, MHS, PA-C, knew she wanted to work at Coastal Skin Surgery & Dermatology because of the practice’s outstanding reputation. Fortunately, the doctors and staff were just as impressed with her. In September 2022, Bass began providing general medical dermatology services at the Niceville office. Bass provides skin...
WEAR
Narcan kits now available to the public for free in Santa Rosa, Okaloosa counties
MILTON, Fla. -- The Florida Department of Health in both Santa Rosa and Okaloosa counties is making Naloxone (Narcan) Nasal Spray kits free and available to the public. The FDOH describes Narcan as "a lifesaving medication that could reduce thousands of substance abuse deaths across the state. Naloxone can be distributed to people who use drugs, people with a history of drug use, others at risk of experiencing an overdose, and to friends, family members, and others that may witness and overdose."
WEAR
City: Smoldering cigarette caused playground fire at Pensacola park
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The city says a fire Tuesday morning at a Pensacola park was caused by a smoldering cigarette left on the ground. The fire happened at Armstrong Park off Lakeview Avenue around 8:50 a.m. Upon arrival, firefighters found playground equipment burning. The city says firefighters were able to...
$5 million Baldwin County Forensic Building could become reality
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — With a potential increase in the deaths in the county, the Baldwin County Coroner’s Office could see a $5 million expansion to its office to better fit the county’s needs. Back in March, the county approved a $25,000 feasibility study, contracting an architectural firm to look at the office’s needs. […]
Empty Florida mall wing transformed into haunted house attraction
MARY ESTHER, Fla. (WKRG) — The far West corner of Santa Rosa Mall in Okaloosa County is now a Halloween hot spot. The Wentz brothers’ Festival of Fears is in full swing for the rest of October. The four Wentz brothers created the first haunted house inside the mall in 2021. “Last year was our […]
Gulf Shores to discuss park plans on 127-acre parcel
Plans also include north-south connector road from Oak Road East up to Coastal Gateway Boulevard. Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – Gulf Shores is making plans to develop a park on land it owns on Coastal Gateway Boulevard or the former County Road 8. During the Oct. 17 work session the city council will discuss awarding a bid for design of three projects for $10.9 million involving the parcel in the coming years.
utv44.com
Baldwin County non-profit needs help giving Christmas gifts to kids in need
A local non-profit needs your help making the holidays bright for children in need in south Baldwin County. Christian Service Center in Gulf Shores provides food and rental assistance to low-income families, but during the holidays, they also hope to give struggling parents one less thing to worry about. Stan...
wdfxfox34.com
The Best Restaurants To Cook Your Catch in Destin, Florida
Originally Posted On: https://seawinder.com/blog/the-best-restaurants-to-cook-your-catch-in-destin-florida/. Destin, Florida, sees more than 4.5 million visitors each year, making it one of the state’s most popular tourist destinations. If you’re planning on visiting Destin this year, you may be planning to take a fishing trip. But once you get back to the docks with your catch, what are you supposed to do with it?
Boat sinks in Destin after hitting dock
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — It was a quick response from firefighters after an incident on the water in northwest Florida. Firefighters in Destin were busy Saturday after a boat crash. According to a Facebook post from Destin Fire-Rescue, an 18-foot boat hit a dock, went over the dock, and sank. The post says no injuries […]
Okaloosa County Sheriff announces sudden death of Capt. Jay Jones
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County Sheriff Eric Aden shared the news Monday of Captain Jay Jones’ death over the weekend. Aden said Capt. Jones died at his home unexpectedly Sunday morning from natural causes. He was 51 years old. “We all have different personalities and Jay, I would call in one-word compliance. Jay was a […]
navarrenewspaper.com
NAVARRE FISHING REPORT SATURDAY 10-15-22
SPECIAL NOTICE The Navarre pier is open from 5 am until 11 pm daily. Visit our You Tube channel Navarre Newspaper. You will find the weather and information videos about the emerald coast of Destin, Navarre, Gulf Breeze and Pensacola areas.This report is updated during the day. THE PIER WILL CHANGE HOURS OF OPERATION ON NOV 6. OPEN AT 6 AM AND CLOSE AT 9 PM.
niceville.com
Niceville unveils new bold, story-telling mural [PHOTOS]
NICEVILLE, Fla. — The City of Niceville has unveiled its bold new story-telling mural. Dozens of people joined city officials and other dignitaries at the unveiling event on Monday morning. The mural is on the north side of John Sims Parkway at the intersection of Evans Street, just across Evans St. from the entrance of Turkey Creek Park.
WEAR
Pensacola locals react to San Francisco councilman saying Blues shouldn't fly over city
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A California democrat is under fire for suggesting the Blue Angels should be banned to fly in San Francisco. Dean Preston is a council member in San Francisco and tweeted on Sunday saying, "The Blue Angels should not be allowed to fly over San Francisco. That's it. That's the tweet."
WALA-TV FOX10
The 3rd Annual Magnolia Springs Firefighter Festival
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -The Magnolia Springs Volunteer Fire Department is hosting the 3rd annual Magnolia Springs Firefighter Festival on October 22 from 10 am – 5pm on the front lawn of the Magnolia Springs Fire Station at 14809 Gates Avenue. They will be selling food plates, have arts &...
wuwf.org
Amendment 3 gives extra $50,000 property tax exemption to Florida's public service workers
In addition to state and local races, Florida voters heading to the polls next month will decide the fate of three proposed constitutional amendments. All of them originated in the Florida Legislature. Two involve tax breaks. Amendment 3 would create an additional homestead property tax exemption for specified individuals deemed...
Pensacola, October 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Pensacola High School football team will have a game with Escambia High School on October 17, 2022, 16:00:00.
