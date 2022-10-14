ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Rosa County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
thepulsepensacola.com

IMPACT 100 Pensacola Bay Area Announces 2022 Grant Recipients

IMPACT 100 Pensacola Bay Area, is pleased to announce the eleven grant recipients selected at this year’s Annual Meeting held today. These nonprofit organizations will each receive a grant of $103,820 from the members of IMPACT 100 Pensacola Bay Area. The grant recipients selected by IMPACT 100’s members are...
PENSACOLA, FL
Destin Log

'Great friend of Destin': Ken Beaird — ex-mayor and longtime boat captain — dies at 87

Ken Beaird wore many hats during his lifetime — from an Air Force fighter pilot to a Destin charter boat captain to serving as mayor of Destin. "Ken was a great friend and he loved Destin," said Destin City Councilman Dewey Destin, who served alongside Beaird during his stint as mayor from 1996 to 2001. "Some of us were lucky enough to be born here, but Ken came here because he loved it."
DESTIN, FL
thepulsepensacola.com

Aegis Exteriors Donates Residing Services To Tyree Family, Reveals Finished Project

In an effort to give back to the community it serves, Aegis Exteriors, a siding replacement and repair company located in Pensacola, Fla., recently completed work on a home project for the Tyree family. The house completion will be celebrated with a Home Reveal on Wednesday, October 19 at Noon at the Tyree house, 660 Nix Road in Pensacola.
PENSACOLA, FL
thepulsepensacola.com

Publix Charities Awards $12,500 Grant to Manna Food Bank

Publix Super Markets Charities recently awarded a $12,500 grant to Manna Food Bank in support of its programs and partnerships in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties. The grant will fund the equivalent of 7,500 healthy meals that will be distributed to children, seniors, and families in Northwest Florida. “This generous...
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
emeraldcoastmagazine.com

Coastal Skin Surgery & Dermatology Welcomes New PA

Cameron Bass, MHS, PA-C, knew she wanted to work at Coastal Skin Surgery & Dermatology because of the practice’s outstanding reputation. Fortunately, the doctors and staff were just as impressed with her. In September 2022, Bass began providing general medical dermatology services at the Niceville office. Bass provides skin...
NICEVILLE, FL
WEAR

Narcan kits now available to the public for free in Santa Rosa, Okaloosa counties

MILTON, Fla. -- The Florida Department of Health in both Santa Rosa and Okaloosa counties is making Naloxone (Narcan) Nasal Spray kits free and available to the public. The FDOH describes Narcan as "a lifesaving medication that could reduce thousands of substance abuse deaths across the state. Naloxone can be distributed to people who use drugs, people with a history of drug use, others at risk of experiencing an overdose, and to friends, family members, and others that may witness and overdose."
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

City: Smoldering cigarette caused playground fire at Pensacola park

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The city says a fire Tuesday morning at a Pensacola park was caused by a smoldering cigarette left on the ground. The fire happened at Armstrong Park off Lakeview Avenue around 8:50 a.m. Upon arrival, firefighters found playground equipment burning. The city says firefighters were able to...
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

$5 million Baldwin County Forensic Building could become reality

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — With a potential increase in the deaths in the county, the Baldwin County Coroner’s Office could see a $5 million expansion to its office to better fit the county’s needs.  Back in March, the county approved a $25,000 feasibility study, contracting an architectural firm to look at the office’s needs.  […]
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
OBA

Gulf Shores to discuss park plans on 127-acre parcel

Plans also include north-south connector road from Oak Road East up to Coastal Gateway Boulevard. Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – Gulf Shores is making plans to develop a park on land it owns on Coastal Gateway Boulevard or the former County Road 8. During the Oct. 17 work session the city council will discuss awarding a bid for design of three projects for $10.9 million involving the parcel in the coming years.
GULF SHORES, AL
wdfxfox34.com

The Best Restaurants To Cook Your Catch in Destin, Florida

Originally Posted On: https://seawinder.com/blog/the-best-restaurants-to-cook-your-catch-in-destin-florida/. Destin, Florida, sees more than 4.5 million visitors each year, making it one of the state’s most popular tourist destinations. If you’re planning on visiting Destin this year, you may be planning to take a fishing trip. But once you get back to the docks with your catch, what are you supposed to do with it?
DESTIN, FL
WKRG News 5

Boat sinks in Destin after hitting dock

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — It was a quick response from firefighters after an incident on the water in northwest Florida. Firefighters in Destin were busy Saturday after a boat crash. According to a Facebook post from Destin Fire-Rescue, an 18-foot boat hit a dock, went over the dock, and sank. The post says no injuries […]
DESTIN, FL
navarrenewspaper.com

NAVARRE FISHING REPORT SATURDAY 10-15-22

SPECIAL NOTICE The Navarre pier is open from 5 am until 11 pm daily. Visit our You Tube channel Navarre Newspaper. You will find the weather and information videos about the emerald coast of Destin, Navarre, Gulf Breeze and Pensacola areas.This report is updated during the day. THE PIER WILL CHANGE HOURS OF OPERATION ON NOV 6. OPEN AT 6 AM AND CLOSE AT 9 PM.
NAVARRE, FL
niceville.com

Niceville unveils new bold, story-telling mural [PHOTOS]

NICEVILLE, Fla. — The City of Niceville has unveiled its bold new story-telling mural. Dozens of people joined city officials and other dignitaries at the unveiling event on Monday morning. The mural is on the north side of John Sims Parkway at the intersection of Evans Street, just across Evans St. from the entrance of Turkey Creek Park.
NICEVILLE, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

The 3rd Annual Magnolia Springs Firefighter Festival

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -The Magnolia Springs Volunteer Fire Department is hosting the 3rd annual Magnolia Springs Firefighter Festival on October 22 from 10 am – 5pm on the front lawn of the Magnolia Springs Fire Station at 14809 Gates Avenue. They will be selling food plates, have arts &...
MAGNOLIA SPRINGS, AL
High School Football PRO

Pensacola, October 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Pensacola High School football team will have a game with Escambia High School on October 17, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
PENSACOLA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy