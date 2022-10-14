Read full article on original website
Google Leads Tottenham’s Search for Naming Rights
Google could be the next tech giant to snag naming rights to a soccer stadium. Tottenham Hotspur is reportedly in talks with the company for naming rights to the club’s $1.1 billion home, which opened in 2019. Spurs chairman Daniel Levy has been interested in securing a deal for...
Bayern Munich Remains Profitable Through Pandemic
Bayern Munich remains the only Bundesliga team to make a profit in all three pandemic-affected seasons. Germany’s biggest club reported pre-tax profit of $16.8 million — up from $4.91 million last year — and revenue of $654.1 million for the 2021-22 year. Net profit increased to $12.5 million.
Saudi Arabia Pivots, Now Wants to Buy In on BeIn
When it comes to BeIn Media Group, Saudi Arabia may go from banning to buying. The nation’s sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund, is considering purchasing a stake in the broadcaster, which is based in and owned by 2022 World Cup host Qatar. U.S. private equity firms are...
