Effingham Radio
New Illinois: Creating a New State Separate from Old Illinois and Chicago
On Friday & Saturday, November 11 & 12, 2022, New Illinois will hold the second session of a constitutional convention for the proposed new state. The event will be held at the Thelma Keller Convention Center in Effingham. The Friday evening and Saturday morning presentations will be open to the public.
depauliaonline.com
Illinois Workers’ Rights Amendment protects right to collectively bargain and unionize
Being raised by a single mother who worked in a non-union factory her entire life, Joe Bowen, who does campaigning for the Vote Yes for Workers’ Rights group, decided to research unions, soon realizing the important impact they can have on improving working conditions. “When I was kid, I...
teslarati.com
Tesla to open a massive warehouse in Illinois
Tesla signed a lease for a massive warehouse spanning almost 667,000 square feet of space in Illinois, according to a report by the Courier-Tribune citing a CBRE market report. The warehouse is located south of Interstate 270 at Gateway TradePort, a planned industrial park in Pontoon Beach. Although Tesla’s plans for the warehouse are not yet known, it’s currently under construction at 1202 Parkway off I-270 and Illinois Route 111.
Of All The Ridiculous Laws In Illinois This Should Be One Of Them
Every state has its own unwritten rules that should never be broken. The only exception is if the person is new to the area. Now obviously there can't be jail time or ticketing for breaking said "rules" but there should be. And, if there are rules, how many times is one allowed to break them before getting ousted from society? (That's an extreme punishment, I'm aware.)
IL Cops Bust Out-Of-State RV With $3 Million Worth Of Cocaine
Illinois State Police make one of the biggest cocaine busts in Illinois history. Suspicious Vehicle Pulled Over By Illinois State Police. I always like to start out by saying, it's a good idea to avoid actions that will get you arrested. It's definitely not worth it. If you find it necessary to commit a crime, don't bring attention to yourself. That will only get you busted.
suntimesnews.com
Illinois FOP State Lodge calls on Supreme Court Candidate Mary Kay O’Brien to stop claiming she has FOP endorsement
SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) State Lodge, representing more than 34,000 active duty and retired law enforcement officers, has asked Third District Supreme Court Justice candidate Mary Kay O’Brien to stop using campaign literature that claims she has the FOP’s endorsement. The FOP has, in fact, officially endorsed the incumbent in the race, Justice Michael Burke.
thecentersquare.com
Concerns raised Amendment 1 could open door to public safety strikes
(The Center Square) – Amendment 1 on the November ballot has some opponents concerned codifying collective bargaining in the Illinois Constitution could lead to public safety unions looking to reclaim the right to strike. Supporters say Amendment 1 aims to codify collective bargaining rights in Illinois for wages, work...
Gov. Pritzker's Order on COVID Guidelines Now Includes Change for Masking in Illinois
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker updated an executive order surrounding COVID masking guidelines Friday. The change to the order shifts one part on face coverings, changing the wording to recommend anyone, regardless of vaccination status, follow masking guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Previously, the order stated "any...
newschannel20.com
New COVID-19 guidelines for Illinois healthcare workers
CHICAGO (WICS) — Governor JB Pritzker, D-Illinois, is updating masking and testing requirements for healthcare facilities and long-term care (LTC) centers. The new guidelines go into effect on Monday, Oct. 17. The updated executive order removes the weekly testing requirements for unvaccinated healthcare and LTC workers. The order will...
Family Just Learned They Inherited $11 Million from Illinois Man
It's reportedly the largest amount of unclaimed property ever and it was just given to the family of an Illinois man who had over $11 million dollars in assets. I saw this news of mega-inheritance shared on Yahoo News. It's a share of a news report from CBS Chicago who said that Joseph Richard Stancak of Chicago had left $11 million dollars behind after his death in 2016. Now, the state treasurer says he's found Joseph's family. 119 heirs will now share in a massive inheritance that was unclaimed...until now.
Herald & Review
Illinois no longer requiring masks in health care facilities
Illinois is no longer requiring masking in all health care facilities, Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s office announced Monday. Pritzker updated an executive order, which will trigger the masking change. The action marks a milestone in the pandemic and is in line with recently released recommendations from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Mountain lion killed in Illinois, sent to U of I
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A mountain lion struck and killed by a vehicle has been delivered to the U of I for a full necropsy and DNA analysis. The analysis will provide valuable information to biologists about the animal, its place of origin, and exploratory movements across the Midwest. Illinois Department of Natural Resources officials […]
Deadline Monday to File for Illinois Income and Property Tax Rebates. Here Are What Steps to Take
The deadline is quickly approaching for Illinois residents to fill out the necessary forms to receive income and property tax rebate checks included in the state's Family Relief Plan. While checks began rolling out last month, those who have yet to receive one may need to complete a form. In...
wlds.com
Springfield FBI, ISP Warn of Rideshare-Related Carjackings
The FBI Springfield Office and Illinois State Police, along with the United States Attorney’s Office–Southern District of Illinois are warning of rideshare-related carjacking incidents in the state. Law enforcement has reported 7 carjacking incidents targeting rideshare drivers since late June in the East St. Louis area. One was...
ourquadcities.com
$11 Million returned to Illinois man’s family
Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs’ office made history this week when it returned $11 million to the estate of a man who died of natural causes just before Christmas in 2016. It is the largest returned unclaimed property dollar amount in the nation’s history. Most of Joseph Richard...
illinoisnewsroom.org
WBEZ/Sun-Times Poll: Illinois voters don’t want Pritzker or Biden for president — but they’d take either over Trump
Democratic Gov. JB Pritzker stirred political intrigue this summer with signals he was mulling a run for president in 2024, but Illinois voters appear to have some free, blunt advice for him: Don’t do it. That’s the unmistakable takeaway from a new WBEZ/Chicago Sun-Times Poll that asked if the...
khqa.com
Move Over Day recognized Saturday in Illinois
CHICAGO (WICS) — Illinois Governor JB Pritzker is recognizing Saturday, Oct. 15 as "Slow Down, Move Over Day." A proclamation was issued to highlight the need for drivers to move over for all vehicles stopped on the side of the road. “This ‘Slow Down, Move Over Day,’ I am...
wgnradio.com
Illinois Pork Farm Family of the Year
Darrell and Laurie Stitzel of Shannon, Illinois, are the 2022 honorees. Nominations are open for the 2023 Illinois Pork Farm Family of the Year. Darrell and Laurie Stitzel are the proud owners of Stitzel Hog Farm. They currently farm 450 acres of corn that is mostly fed to their 10,000 wean-to-finish hogs. The Stitzel Family history in Carroll County goes back over 65 years and Darrell and Laurie are the third generation to farm the land in Carroll County, which goes back over 65 years. Darrell’s grandparents, Quinter and Iva Mae, started the farm, raising beef cattle and hogs. Darrell’s parents, Dan and Paulette, took the operation over in mid-’60s. Nominations for the 2023 Illinois Pork Farm Family of the Year are now open. Email a brief description of the family you’d like to nominate to Jennifer@Ilpork.com.
Another Loss for Illinois as a Major Company will Move 500 jobs
Caterpillar, Boeing, Citadel, and more have all left Illinois since the start of 2022, and now another major American brand is moving 500 jobs out of the Land of Lincoln to their headquarters a couple of states south. Tyson Foods will be moving 500 corporate jobs out of the state...
1470 WMBD
Discount retailer chooses Illinois for distribution center
PRINCETON, Ill. – Illinois Governor JB Pritzker can take credit for a firm looking to base some options in Illinois, at a time when other companies claim to be leaving the state. Pritzker’s office says Ollie’s Discount Warehouse — which just opened up a a store in Peoria —...
