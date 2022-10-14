Darrell and Laurie Stitzel of Shannon, Illinois, are the 2022 honorees. Nominations are open for the 2023 Illinois Pork Farm Family of the Year. Darrell and Laurie Stitzel are the proud owners of Stitzel Hog Farm. They currently farm 450 acres of corn that is mostly fed to their 10,000 wean-to-finish hogs. The Stitzel Family history in Carroll County goes back over 65 years and Darrell and Laurie are the third generation to farm the land in Carroll County, which goes back over 65 years. Darrell’s grandparents, Quinter and Iva Mae, started the farm, raising beef cattle and hogs. Darrell’s parents, Dan and Paulette, took the operation over in mid-’60s. Nominations for the 2023 Illinois Pork Farm Family of the Year are now open. Email a brief description of the family you’d like to nominate to Jennifer@Ilpork.com.

SHANNON, IL ・ 22 HOURS AGO