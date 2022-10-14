Read full article on original website
Louder
10 killer metal songs inspired by the Hellraiser movies
What’s your pleasure, sir? If it’s Hellraiser-themed metal, then you’re in luck
Red Hot Chili Peppers Play Eddie Van Halen Tribute Song Live for the First Time
In September, Red Hot Chili Peppers released the second single, “Eddie,” from their impending album. Return Of The Dream Canteen. The emotional track pays homage to Eddie Van Halen, who died in 2020. During their set at the Austin City Limits festival, the band played “Eddie” live for the first time.
Listen to 'lost' Queen song recorded more than 30 years ago: Band releases new single 'Face it Alone' that features vocals of frontman Freddie Mercury
Queen fans can listen to a new song featuring singer Freddie Mercury after a 'lost' recording from 34 years ago was unearthed. Face It Alone was originally recorded during the British rock band's 1988 sessions for their album The Miracle, but remained among those that did not make the final cut.
Kiss’ Gene Simmons Discussed How Modern Bands Compare to The Beatles
Kiss' Gene Simmons said The Beatles were one of the bands that defined the period between 1958 and 1988 but he wasn't sure Kiss was on the same level.
NME
Slipknot’s Corey Taylor plans to relaunch iconic ‘Famous Monsters’ horror magazine
Slipknot’s Corey Taylor purchased the rights to the iconic ‘Famous Monsters’ brand earlier this year, and now plans to relaunch the iconic zine. Speaking to Rolling Stone, Taylor confirmed that he plans to relaunch the horror zine – whose original fans ranged from Stephen King to punk band the Misfits – and use the brand name to make toys, produce films and host festivals.
Taylor Swift shares 'Midnights' lyrics, release schedule
Taylor Swift unveiled "Midnights" lyrics on a Spotify billboard in Times Square and a release schedule for the album.
ComicBook
CMON Announces Board Game Crossover With Iron Maiden
The iconic mascot of Iron Maiden will be appearing in multiple games published by CMON. This week, CMON announced an Iron Maiden miniatures pack featuring fifteen versions of Eddie, the zombie-like mascot of the English metal band Iron Maiden. Each version of Eddie is compatible with multiple CMON games, which include Zombicide, Cthulhu: Death May Die, Massive Darkness 2, and Ankh: Gods of Egypt. A total of three Iron Maiden packs will be sold, with each pack containing multiple miniatures and components to utilize them in various games. Fans can also choose to purchase a bundle that includes all three boxes and an exclusive "Original Eddie" promo pack that can be used as a survivor in Zombicide.
The Beatles Release New “Taxman” Video to Promote the “Revolver” Reissue
A new video from The Beatles in 2022 is a strange concept to wrap your head around, and yet here we are. It’s not like we haven’t seen similar things since the band broke up, including the release of a video for “Free As a Bird” around the mid-90s release of the Anthology compilation. In that case, though, there was a new video for a new (“new”?) song. What we’re looking at now is a new video for an old song – specifically, “Taxman.”
