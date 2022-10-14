The iconic mascot of Iron Maiden will be appearing in multiple games published by CMON. This week, CMON announced an Iron Maiden miniatures pack featuring fifteen versions of Eddie, the zombie-like mascot of the English metal band Iron Maiden. Each version of Eddie is compatible with multiple CMON games, which include Zombicide, Cthulhu: Death May Die, Massive Darkness 2, and Ankh: Gods of Egypt. A total of three Iron Maiden packs will be sold, with each pack containing multiple miniatures and components to utilize them in various games. Fans can also choose to purchase a bundle that includes all three boxes and an exclusive "Original Eddie" promo pack that can be used as a survivor in Zombicide.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO