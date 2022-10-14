Read full article on original website
Related
architizer.com
3ndy Studio Transforms a Former Factory Into an Elegant and Operational Office
FAEDA Headquarters by 3ndyStudio was a project commissioned by FAEDA, an internationally-renowned leather tanning company, to build a new workspace in Montorso Vicento, Italy. The project refashioned part of an existing production building to host the executive and administrative offices. 3ndyStudio replaced one façade of the building with glass to...
architizer.com
Office AIO Designs Furniture Showroom Disguised as a Cafe by Day and a Bar by Night
Shop O – The brief was simple, a cafe, a bar, and a furniture showroom, however, to be housed in a footprint of less than 70sqm. Together with the owner, we had this vision of a space where the objects within are not merely on display but are in-use. With Shop O, the idea is more like – a furniture showroom disguised as a cafe during day and a cocktail bar during night. Our team’s creative efforts then focus on how to create a coherent, multifunctional space that serves not only the functions of a bar and a cafe, but more importantly, a compelling all-day social setting that promotes the objects in use, and are available for purchase.
architizer.com
Dreamland Creative Projects Create Spaces for Spontaneous Singing Exploring Vulnerability and Belonging
Spaces for Spontaneous Singing – a temporary installation selected for the 2019 LA Design Festival, invokes the ‘Purpose of Joy’, as a reframed response to the festival theme, ‘Design with Purpose’. It brings the activity of uninhibited singing from the privacy of one’s shower to a public street parking lot, in a dedicated urban, mini ‘singing shower park’. In play and joy, vulnerable boundaries between private and public behaviors dissolve. Using an ‘authorized’ play setting for all ages, it explores where and how we feel comfortable to express joy, where we hide, and where we test our private face in public.
architizer.com
Modern House // Futuris Architects
This house is about simplicity delivered with class and on-topic elegance. The house is designed for a family of 5, maintaining enough comfort to accommodate. every member of the family. Black tuff stone, topped with white alucobond, shows elegance from the first glance. But then, there comes a dark glassed...
Center of the Universe redesign ready for public input
The idea for a reimagined Center of the Universe in downtown Tulsa is ready for input from the public.
Comments / 0