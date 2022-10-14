Shop O – The brief was simple, a cafe, a bar, and a furniture showroom, however, to be housed in a footprint of less than 70sqm. Together with the owner, we had this vision of a space where the objects within are not merely on display but are in-use. With Shop O, the idea is more like – a furniture showroom disguised as a cafe during day and a cocktail bar during night. Our team’s creative efforts then focus on how to create a coherent, multifunctional space that serves not only the functions of a bar and a cafe, but more importantly, a compelling all-day social setting that promotes the objects in use, and are available for purchase.

