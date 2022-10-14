ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chatham County Police searching for missing man

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — The Chatham County Police Department is searching for a man who hasn't been at his home since early Saturday. According to police, 30-year-old Derek Ramone San Juan left home without his cell phone and medication. He was last seen at his home on Dukes Way early Saturday.
Pedestrian dies after hit-and-run on I-516, SPD investigating

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Savannah Police Department responded to a fatal hit-and-run on I-516 on Monday night that resulted in the death of a pedestrian. Around 10:20 p.m., officers responded to I-516 northbound at Ogeechee Road to discover an injured woman in the roadway. Officers said her injuries were consistent with being struck by a vehicle.
Crews respond to warehouse fire in Carver Heights

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Savannah Fire has extinguished a warehouse fire at Cornwall and Hastings streets. Fire officials say they prevented flames from the fully engulfed structure from extending to adjoining businesses. Crews responded to the fire a little before 7 p.m. Saturday evening. No injuries were reported by...
Richmond Hill hosts 23rd Annual Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTGS) — The Richmond Hill-Bryan County Chamber of Commerce hosted the 23rd Annual Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival wrapped up on Sunday, after a weekend of food, live music, rides, and dozens of vendors to shop from. Richmond Hill High School teacher Jonathan Crouse was not very...
Everything you need to know on the first day of early voting in Chatham County

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — Early voting in Georgia started on Monday, Oct. 17, ahead of the Nov. 8 election which looks to be a major one for the state of Georgia. Any eligible registered voter wanting to vote early can do so in person at any of the early voting locations. You do not have to vote in your assigned precinct for early voting, according to the Chatham County Board of Registrars.
Journey coming to Savannah on 2023 tour

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The legendary rock band known for its timeless hit "Don't stop Believin,'" Journey, announced Monday that it will be stopping in Savannah on its "Freedom Tour 2023." The tour will feature special guest Toto, known for its hit song "Africa." The two groups will hit...
