WTGS
Chatham Co. police chief fully believes they will find Quinton Simon's remains in landfill
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — The Chatham County Police Department and the FBI held a press conference at 11 a.m. to discuss the latest developments in the case of Quinton Simon. You can watch the entire press conference in the video player below. Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley...
WTGS
Chatham County Police searching for missing man
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — The Chatham County Police Department is searching for a man who hasn't been at his home since early Saturday. According to police, 30-year-old Derek Ramone San Juan left home without his cell phone and medication. He was last seen at his home on Dukes Way early Saturday.
WTGS
Pedestrian dies after hit-and-run on I-516, SPD investigating
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Savannah Police Department responded to a fatal hit-and-run on I-516 on Monday night that resulted in the death of a pedestrian. Around 10:20 p.m., officers responded to I-516 northbound at Ogeechee Road to discover an injured woman in the roadway. Officers said her injuries were consistent with being struck by a vehicle.
WTGS
Man located at Savannah crash scene found with gunshot wound, dies at hospital: Police
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Savannah police are investigating an Oct. 16 shooting and single-vehicle crash that resulted in the death of a 21-year-old man. Officers say they responded to Mundy and Weldon streets around 8 p.m., for an overturned sedan and discovered the driver, Rashard Kinlaw, suffering from gunshot wounds.
WTGS
Teen charged in shooting outside AMF Savannah Lanes that injured woman: Police
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — A teen has been charged in connection with a Feb. 27 shooting outside a bowling alley. Darius Hymon, 18, has been charged with aggravated assault in connection to a Feb. 27 shooting outside of AMF Savannah Lanes. The suspect is also being investigated for involvement...
WTGS
St. Helena Island man convicted of murder after shooting unarmed man
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTGS) — A 22-year-old St. Helena Island man was convicted of murder and sentenced to 37 years in prison after a deadly shooting in November 2020. According to the 14th Circuit Solicitor's Office, a Beaufort County jury found Channon Talon Preston guilty of murder on Wednesday, Oct. 12.
WTGS
Man's body found in Beaufort Co. pond, believed to be an accidental death
PORT ROYAL, S.C. (WTGS) — A dead body was found floating in a Beaufort County retention pond Saturday afternoon, according to the Port Royal Police Department. Officers received the call and arrived just after 12 p.m., to the pond near Madrid Ave. in Port Royal, according to a news release from the department.
WTGS
Crews respond to warehouse fire in Carver Heights
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Savannah Fire has extinguished a warehouse fire at Cornwall and Hastings streets. Fire officials say they prevented flames from the fully engulfed structure from extending to adjoining businesses. Crews responded to the fire a little before 7 p.m. Saturday evening. No injuries were reported by...
WTGS
Richmond Hill hosts 23rd Annual Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTGS) — The Richmond Hill-Bryan County Chamber of Commerce hosted the 23rd Annual Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival wrapped up on Sunday, after a weekend of food, live music, rides, and dozens of vendors to shop from. Richmond Hill High School teacher Jonathan Crouse was not very...
WTGS
Everything you need to know on the first day of early voting in Chatham County
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — Early voting in Georgia started on Monday, Oct. 17, ahead of the Nov. 8 election which looks to be a major one for the state of Georgia. Any eligible registered voter wanting to vote early can do so in person at any of the early voting locations. You do not have to vote in your assigned precinct for early voting, according to the Chatham County Board of Registrars.
WTGS
Journey coming to Savannah on 2023 tour
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The legendary rock band known for its timeless hit "Don't stop Believin,'" Journey, announced Monday that it will be stopping in Savannah on its "Freedom Tour 2023." The tour will feature special guest Toto, known for its hit song "Africa." The two groups will hit...
WTGS
Chatham County residents head to the polls on first day of early voting
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — Monday began the early voting window in Georgia for the Nov. 8 election, and some voters are speaking out on why they decided to vote early this cycle. “Because I know that it’s very important," Elaine Boyington said. "This election is very important. I...
