So far, we have gotten .13″ of precipitation in the month of October at Rochester International Airport. We are currently on pace for about a quarter of an inch of precipitation should this continue. If we were to end up with a quarter of an inch, this would be the fourth driest October we have ever had according to Rochester International Airport, and the first time we’ve been this dry in about 60 years!! With rain in the forecast near the end of the upcoming weekend, it is unlikely we keep the pace up though.

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 22 HOURS AGO