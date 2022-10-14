Read full article on original website
KAAL-TV
RPT invites the community to participate in “Try Transit Week”
(ABC 6 News) – Rochester Public Transit is holding “Try Transit Week“ from October 17 to 21. It’s a week of activities and different promotions to encourage people to try transit for the first time, or to invite past riders to continue to use RPT, and reward regular riders.
Scrub Your Butt Soap Company In Rochester Is Moving
Rochester, Minnesota's most creatively named business, The Scrub Your Butt Soap Company, is moving. The announcement was actually on the Tulips & Truffles Florist Facebook page. They're inside the SYBSC. We are over the moon excited to announce we are joining the businesses in the Kismet Block!. We will be...
Where Is Rochester’s Most Famous TV Reporter Now?
Where's Rochester's Bank Robber Catching Reporter Now?. The story made worldwide headlines. KIMT's reporter, Adam Sallet, became a bank robber-catching reporter when he was reporting on one bank robbery when ANOTHER bank robbery happened right behind him in Rochester, Minnesota. Where Is Former KIMT Reporter Adam Sallet Now?. Sallet's broadcasting...
Chill-Inn Lanesboro project receives $50K grant to help boost winter tourism
(ABC 6 News) – The Chill-Inn Lanesboro project will receive a $50,000 grant to explore the feasibility and ideas surrounding winter tourism in the city, according to the Lanesboro Chamber of Commerce. The Blandin Foundation Rural Leadership Boost Grants were launched to encourage Minnesotans living in rural and Tribal...
Ramp Closure In Rochester Tuesday
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A closure is planned for an exit ramp in Rochester Tuesday. A MnDOT news release says the exit ramp from northbound Hwy. 52 to 65th St. Northwest will be closed from 9 am until noon to allow room for repairs. The left lane of the ramp will then open to traffic at noon.
Jewelry, check taken in Rochester burglary
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester couple reported safes rifled through, jewelry and checks missing after a Saturday afternoon burglary. A 70-year-old man and 59-year-old woman told Rochester police they left their home in the 1600 block of 5th Avenue SE at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15. When the...
Mayo Clinic marks milestone in construction of new research building
(ABC 6 News) – Mayo Clinic is celebrating a milestone at the construction site of a new 11-floor research center. The event marks the “topping off” of the anna-maria and Stephen Kellen building — meaning the structure has reached its full height. The latest addition to...
Albert Lea man finds kidney donor through social media
(ABC 6 News) – Waiting for a life-saving organ can feel like forever. For one Albert Lea man in need of a kidney transplant, he has been waiting for more than a year. But now, he finally has a match. Todd Fjeldberg was diagnosed with polycystic kidney disease at...
Attorney General Ellison, Senator Smith stop in Rochester
(ABC 6 News) – Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison was joined by Senator Tina Smith and state senate candidate Aleta Borrud in Rochester Monday to talk about their plan to protect abortion rights in the state. The trio also talked about Attorney General Candidate Jim Schultz’s pro-life, anti-choice beliefs....
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is Back in Person with 3 SE Minnesota Stops
You read that right, the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is back in person this year for the first time since COVID! I know it's mid-October, but this is too exciting not to share. Plus, they have three stops in southeast Minnesota. I can't believe that it's been two years since...
Freeborn County Sheriff candidates discuss issues during forum event
(ABC 6 News) – We are just weeks away from the November midterm elections and we’re following several local races here in southeast Minnesota and northern Iowa. The Albert Lea-Freeborn County Chamber of Commerce hosted candidate forums for the upcoming election. There are a lot of important local...
A Dry October
So far, we have gotten .13″ of precipitation in the month of October at Rochester International Airport. We are currently on pace for about a quarter of an inch of precipitation should this continue. If we were to end up with a quarter of an inch, this would be the fourth driest October we have ever had according to Rochester International Airport, and the first time we’ve been this dry in about 60 years!! With rain in the forecast near the end of the upcoming weekend, it is unlikely we keep the pace up though.
Urgent: These Rochester Winter Parking Rules Start November 1
I'm writing this on October 14, 2022, about two weeks away from the beginning of November in Rochester, Minnesota. It's also the day the Med City's Winter Parking Rules go into effect. Do you know them?. Last year we had good news AND bad news because the winter parking season...
Rochester Siblings Accused of Beating Man With a Baseball Bat
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Two siblings from Rochester are each facing a felony assault charge connected to an incident that started over a property dispute. Court documents filed Friday accuse 20-year-old Mina Hanna and 20-year-old Georgina Hanna of beating a man with a baseball bat at an apartment complex in northwest Rochester last month. The criminal complaint says police responded to the report of an altercation in the 900 block of 11th Ave. Northwest on September 16.
Rochester Resident Rescued from Sunday Night House Fire (Update)
Update: 10-17 9:20 a.m. Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department says an officer got a 74-year-old man out of his house during a kitchen fire Sunday night. Police Captain Casey Moilanen says the man's neighbor called in the blaze around 8:45 p.m. The neighbor reported seeing smoke coming...
Wallet, money stolen from car inside Rochester couple’s garage
(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police responded Monday morning to a burglary inside a Rochester couple’s garage. At about 7:18 a.m., officers learned that a 57-year-old woman and 58-year-old man had gone out to their garage on the 1700 block of Walden Lane SW to find both of their vehicles had been “rummaged through” and a wallet, cash, and checkbook were missing.
Think It’s Cold in Rochester? It May Be the Coldest Oct 17th Ever
If you think it's been a bit nippy here in southeast Minnesota lately, you're right. And, in fact, Monday could set a record as the coldest October 17th EVER in Rochester. Ah, fall in Minnesota. It's that magical time of year when last Monday, our highs topped out in the 70s and then a week later, they're half of that. Literally. As in 35 degrees for the high temperature, which is in the forecast for much of our neck of the woods here on Monday, October 17th.
Protests against Peace Church hosting drag bingo
(ABC 6 News) – What was meant to be a family friendly event, turned into a heated protest. Dozens of people gathered to protest the Peace Church in Rochester to voice their frustration about a drag event going on in a church. For over four hours, protestors stood outside...
It’s Official Now…
The 2022-2023 is now officially underway! We picked up 0.1″ out at the Rochester International Airport on Friday, Oct. 14. It’s not the earliest measurable snowfall for the area, but not uncommon for October. In fact we’ve seen the first measurable snow on October 14 before! The last time this occurred was for the 2018-2019 season, which resulted in our snowiest season ever on record with 86.8″! Thankfully for us, for now, no more snow is expected over the next 7 days.
Two People Injured in Alcohol-Involved Wreck in Southern Minnesota
Northfield, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two people were injured in an alcohol-involved crash near Northfield Saturday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicates a pick-up truck was traveling east on Minnesota Highway 19 when it collided with a car, also traveling east on the highway, near Decker Avenue in Bridgewater Township just west of Northfield around 2:45 p.m.
