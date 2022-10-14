WWE Raw comes to us live tonight from the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. A venue that saw WWE run Unforgiven back in 2005 when it was known as the Ford Center. Of note, the event saw Ric Flair win his final singles championship in the form of the WWE Intercontinental Championship, when he defeated Carlito. This accomplishment cemented him as a WWE Triple Crown Champion and also saw him in some rather amusing and memorable skits backstage where he would celebrate his title win with women and champagne in a limousine. Only to later amusingly Flair Flop when he exited the vehicle, his tights a little too low under the hip. Quite the encapsulation of what The Nature Boy is all about. Anyways, let’s get on to this WWE Raw card.

