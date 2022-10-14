Read full article on original website
Allison Izu’s New Showroom in Manoa
Allison Izu Song has a brand new showroom in the Manoa Marketplace Shopping Center and she is enjoying her new space. “We believe that fashion can be transformative with the right fit. We design clothing for confidence and comfort. Our mission is to bring comfort and empowerment to more women so they can feel great while living their purpose. We want to create a positive, supportive culture for women to feel seen, heard, and valued. “
Mysteries of Hawaii: ‘No one experience is the same’
Mysteries of Hawaii is one of the top ghost tours offered on Oahu bringing people together to honor the past and prepare for the future.
Thousands attend grand return of the colorful Honolulu Pride Parade 2022 through Waikiki
Officials said the 11-year-old died of a single gunshot wound at Camp Honokaia. This year’s Hawaii Teacher of the Year is a math educator with a passion for mentorship. Kalani High teacher Michael Ida was named this year’s Hawaii Teacher of the Year. Restoring a piece of history:...
WATCH: Shark spotted swimming among surfers in West Oahu
HPD investigating string of robberies over the weekend amid rising rate of crime on Oahu. Honolulu police said they are investigating a string of robberies that happened over the weekend. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. A fireknife dance champion from Hawaii appeared on the Kelly Clarkson show. And, BTS's agency...
The 28th Annual Made in Hawaii Festival
The 28th Annual Made in Hawaii Festival, presented by Mahi Pono, is the state’s longest running and most loved festival. The event showcases nearly 400 exhibitors showcasing thousands of locally-made products including food, books, fashion, handmade crafts, jewelry, and much more. The festival will be held over the Veterans Day Holiday weekend Nov. 11 – 13, 2022 at the Ala Moana Center’s Ewa Wing, Level 3 next to T-Mobile. Those attending will also be able to sample products from food exhibitors, and this year the festival will feature great cooking demos!
Amid liability concerns, state wants to drop licensing program for Waikiki Beach Boys
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - From the beach at Waikiki, you can watch tanned surf instructors in chest-deep water shove the back of large surfboards at just the right second, sending tourists toward the shore. To know how to make that push that can make an entire vacation, the instructor must know...
Structure fire shuts down Kapiolani Boulevard
HONOLULU (KHON2) — First responders are responding to a structure fire on Kapiolani Boulevard. According to the Honolulu Police Department, they have closed the road in both directions between Piikoi and Pensacola streets.
Hawaii’s climbing rental prices: ‘Oh, shoot’
"I have to sacrifice doing the stuff I want to and instead, doing the stuff I need to, 24/7," Makiki resident Neal Solbach said. "I could use a little decrease in rent."
What Happens Now That A Judge Has Blocked Honolulu’s New Short-Term Rental Law?
Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi is scheduled to hold a press conference on short-term vacation rentals on Thursday, and he will have two starkly different choices to deal with one of the thorniest controversies facing local government officials in recent years. On one hand the mayor can settle the lawsuit that...
Plan to house the homeless living outside Waianae Boat Harbor
WAIANAE, HAWAII (KITV4) – The Pu'uhonua O Wai'anae Farm Village is continuing their fight to end homelessness on Oahu. Village leaders held a groundbreaking ceremony on a project for the dozens of houseless people who called the Waianae Boat Harbor home for years. They will rehome approximately 250 people living in tents – many who are kupuna, and working families with children.
Oahu’s first Chick-fil-A restaurant opens this week
This marks the second location in Hawaii.
Honolulu’s most colorful celebration ‘rooted in pride’ shows out in Waikiki
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After a 3 year hiatus, the 2022 Honolulu Pride Parade and Festival is back — bigger and better. Over 8,000 people were expected to take part in the celebration on Saturday. It’s the first in-person celebration since 2019. The parade kicked off from Magic Island...
‘The Most Important Decision’: Hawaii Police Commission Ponders Criteria For New Chief
With the resignation of Hawaii Police Chief Paul Ferreira in September, the Big Island becomes the fourth county since 2019 to undertake the process of filling the critical law enforcement leadership position. The role of police chief in any county is a powerful position. Replacing a chief requires volunteer members...
Man who drowned off Ko'olina resort identified
KAPOLEI (KITV4) -- A man who drowned Friday off of the Koolina Lagoon in Kapolei has been identified as Richard Anzalone, Jr. Anzalone, 61, was visiting Oahu from Nevada.
HPD investigating string of robberies over the weekend amid rising rate of crime on Oahu
A fireknife dance champion from Hawaii appeared on the Kelly Clarkson show. And, BTS's agency says the members will serve in the military. Drone video captured a large shark lurking among surfers in waters off West Oahu. Sunrise News Roundup (Oct. 17, 2022) Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Your top...
City puts up warning signs following rockfall at popular East Oahu lookout
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city has finally installed warning signs nearly two weeks after a rockfall at Lanai Lookout. The ledge collapsed between Hanauma Bay and Sandy Beach Park. No one was hurt. The area is known to be popular for sightseeing and fishing. This story will be updated. Copyright...
Officials worry West Oahu wave pool may wipe out resources
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The public is getting a look at Hawaii’s first surf park destination Tuesday. An entertainment area, restaurants, and 52 acre lagoon for water activities to name a few are all part of Haseko’s $100 million project called Wai Kai at Hoakalei. “The beach area includes a white sand beach and then a […]
‘We were despised’: Honolulu Pride is celebrated today, but it wasn’t always that way
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The warm and welcoming Honolulu Pride celebration that takes place on Oahu every October wasn’t always the glitzy party it is today. It comes from rocky beginnings during a time when gay and queer people pushed for their voices to be heard. At 77, Scott Foster...
Waioli Tea Room in Manoa marks 100 years of serving food ― and second chances
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In Manoa Valley, a historic restaurant draws in diners with delicious food and garden views. A century old, it serves the same helping of hope it did when the Salvation Army first built it. The Waioli Tea Room was built 100 years ago as a vocational training...
The Doctors of Waikiki Welcomes Patients from All Walks of Life
Honolulu (KHON2) – The Doctors of Waikiki are taking appointments for patients from different backgrounds as part of their new slogan. Founded in 2018, the Doctors of Waikiki provide quality medical care that is genuine, friendly and compassionate. “We have cared for over 200,000 patients since our opening. It...
