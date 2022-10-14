Allison Izu Song has a brand new showroom in the Manoa Marketplace Shopping Center and she is enjoying her new space. “We believe that fashion can be transformative with the right fit. We design clothing for confidence and comfort. Our mission is to bring comfort and empowerment to more women so they can feel great while living their purpose. We want to create a positive, supportive culture for women to feel seen, heard, and valued. “

HONOLULU, HI ・ 23 HOURS AGO