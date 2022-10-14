(Minneapolis, MN) -- Teamsters Local 320 is calling for the resignation of U-of-M Board of Regents Vice Chair Steve Sviggum who asked last week whether "too much diversity" factors into declining enrollment at the Morris campus. The former Minnesota House speaker inquired, "Is it possible that at Morris we've become too diverse... from a marketing standpoint," saying he received two letters from friends whose children will not be going there because they don't feel comfortable. "I'm on thin ice, I understand that," said Sviggum. "But at 71, 72 years old, I say things that I would never even have thought when I was 52." Sviggum reiterated Monday that he asked a question and was not making a comment.

MORRIS, MN ・ 8 HOURS AGO