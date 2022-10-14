Read full article on original website
Related
willmarradio.com
Eunice Haas
Eunice Haas, 73, of Willmar, died Friday, October 14, 2022, at her home in Willmar. Memorial services are pending with Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar. Eunice May Haas was born September 5, 1949, in Evan, Minnesota, the daughter of Jacob and Rose (Drusch) Andert. She grew up in Fairfax and graduated from Fairfax High School in 1967. She married Keith Haas and they lived in Sleepy Eye and had two daughters together. They divorced after 22 years of marriage. She later moved to Fairmont, where she lived with her partner, Loren Helland, and managed Fairmont Vacuum Center for a number of years. In 2012, she moved to Willmar. Eunice was a huge fan of classic country music, Jeopardy, late-night talk shows, and Minnesota sports, especially the Twins and Vikings.
willmarradio.com
Barbara Lampher
Barbara Lampher, age 68, of Olivia died Sunday, October 16, 2022 at Rice Care Center in Willmar. Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Olivia with Rev. Joe Steinbeisser as celebrant. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are by Dirks-Blem Funeral Service, Olivia, MN.
willmarradio.com
Dawn Hanson
Dawn Rene Hanson, age 68 of Willmar, passed unexpectedly into eternal life on October 14. A Celebration of Life will be held at The Harbor Church in Spicer, October 22, at 1:00 p.m. with visitation starting at 11:00 a.m. and a reception afterwards. In lieu of flowers, please give a loved one a long hug, share a story of her, or donate to Gospel India Ministries. Arrangements are entrusted to Peterson Brothers Funeral Home. www.petersonbrothers.com.
willmarradio.com
Elaine Ellen Olson
Elaine Ellen Olson, 91, of Raymond, died Sunday, October 17th at CentraCare-Rice Memorial Hospital in Willmar. Her funeral will be 10:30 am, Saturday, October 22nd at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Raymond. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:00 am until the time of the service at the church. Funeral arrangements are with Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar. www.hafh.org.
willmarradio.com
Barney Lilly
Barnis “Barney” Norfolk Lilly, 87, of Kerkhoven, died Monday, October 17th at Bethesda Grand in Willmar, surrounded by his family. A celebration of life will be held Thursday, October 20th at 11:00 am at Kerkhoven Lutheran Church in Kerkhoven with a visitation at the church (402 N 12th St, Kerkhoven, MN 56252) on Wednesday, October 19th, from 4-8 pm and one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to your favorite charity. Interment will be in Ft. Snelling National Cemetery at a later date..
willmarradio.com
Jeanette Blomeke Obituary
Jeanette Catherine Blomeke, age 89, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 13, 2022 at GilMor Manor. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, October 21, 2022 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Morgan. Visitation will be held from 9:30 until 11:30 a.m. on Friday, October 21, 2022 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Morgan. Burial will follow in at St. Michael’s Catholic Cemetery in Morgan.
willmarradio.com
William Maunder Obituary
William “David” Maunder, age 74, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at CentraCare Hospital in Redwood Falls. A private family service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with Nelson-Hillestad Funeral and Cremation Service of Redwood Falls. Condolences may be sent via www.nelson-hillestad.com. William...
willmarradio.com
Patrick Ryan
Patrick Ryan, age 83, of Olivia, MN died on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at Sanford Worthington Medical Center. A memorial service will be on Friday, October 28, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Cross of Calvary Lutheran Church in Olivia with Pastor Matt Hausken officiating. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service on Friday at the church.
willmarradio.com
Missing biker found safe
(Alexandria, MN) -- A happy ending to the search for a missing 18-year-old from Alexandria. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says Casey Deleski has been located and is safe and well. Authorities in west central Minnesota were looking for Deleski after he went mountain biking Sunday at Lake Brophy County Park and never came home. His father found Casey's car and personal belongings at the park Sunday night.
willmarradio.com
Combine, semi collided north of Olivia
(Olivia MN-) A combine driver was slightly injured when his vehicle and a semi collided north of Olivia Sunday night. The Renville County Sheriff's Department says it happened at 8:25 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of County Road 14 and 880th Avenue, 8 miles north of Olivia. The John Deere Combine, driven by 24-year-old Austin Tersteeg of Olivia, was southbound on 14th, and the semi, which was towing another semi tractor trailer, was northbound on 14 when they collided. Tersteeg was taken to the Olivia Hospital with minor injuries. The semi driver, 32-year-old Christian Quiroz of Willmar, and his passenger, were not injured.
willmarradio.com
Fire destroys house in St. Augusta
(St. Augusta MN-) On October 18, 2022, at approximately 5:51 A.M., the Stearns County Emergency Communications Center was notified of a house fire at the address of 1997 238th Street in the city of St. Augusta. The caller advised the house was fully engulfed in flames. The property owners were identified as David Miller, 57, and Cynthia Ruth Savage, 60. The fire is believed to have started in the garage. Both parties were able to get out of the home safely along with their dog.
willmarradio.com
Cozy Wall Décor (register before November 15th, Class is November 15th)
Come make a fuzzy macramé beaded art piece to display!. We will offer a variety of yarn colors, bead colors, and dowel sizes! You will get to make this fit any wall space in your home!. When: Tues., Nov. 15. Time: 2:30p. Where: Willmar Community Center. Cost: $12.00. Call...
willmarradio.com
Labor union calls for U regent ouster for asking question about diversity
(Minneapolis, MN) -- Teamsters Local 320 is calling for the resignation of U-of-M Board of Regents Vice Chair Steve Sviggum who asked last week whether "too much diversity" factors into declining enrollment at the Morris campus. The former Minnesota House speaker inquired, "Is it possible that at Morris we've become too diverse... from a marketing standpoint," saying he received two letters from friends whose children will not be going there because they don't feel comfortable. "I'm on thin ice, I understand that," said Sviggum. "But at 71, 72 years old, I say things that I would never even have thought when I was 52." Sviggum reiterated Monday that he asked a question and was not making a comment.
willmarradio.com
Crash reported east of Willmar Tuesday morning
(Willmar MN-) Two people were injured in a crash east of Willmar this morning. It was reported at 6:37 a.m. on County Road 23 at 45th Street Southeast. Two vehicles collided and one ended up on it's roof. One victim needed to be extricated from the vehicle, and a an air ambulance helicopter was called. No details have been released at this time. The state patrol has been called to investigate the crash.
willmarradio.com
KWLM to broadcast Kandiyohi Co. Commission District 3 candidates' forum Monday
(Willmar MN-) With less than a month to go before the November 8th general election and absentee voting already started, we have entered the season of candidate debates and forums. KWLM will be hosting a Willmar Mayoral Candidate's Forum during Open Mic, featuring Steve Peppin and Doug Reese, October 28th.
willmarradio.com
Willmar police arrest knife-wielding man after alleged assault
(Willmar MN-) A St. Cloud man is under arrest after an alleged assault and confronting Willmar police with two knives. Police say at about 5:27 AM Monday they responded to the 400 block of Lakeland Dr. SE for a report of an assault. The victim told police the suspect was 30-year-old Kyle Sheldon, who was still inside the victim’s apartment.
willmarradio.com
Alvarez-Gutierez in court Tuesday on child abduction case in Pope County
(Willmar MN-) A review hearing takes place in Pope County District Court today for a man accused of abducting a child in March. 22-year-old Beningo Alvarez-Gutierez is charged with Kidnapping and Depriving Another of Custody or Parental Rights for a March 17th incident in which he allegedly entered the home of a rural Westport woman and took her 2-year-old child. Alvarez-Gutierez later abandoned the boy in the garage of a friend north of Paynesville, who found the tot unharmed sitting in a booster seat. Unconditional bail is set at 1 million dollars, and Alvarez-Gutierez is currently being housed in the The Kandiyohi County Jail. Today's hearing before Judge Melissa Listug is at 3 p.m.
willmarradio.com
Andes Tower Hills opens Tuesday
(Kensington, MN) -- The first Minnesota ski hill of the season is opening. Andes Tower Hills officials announced yesterday that the Turtle Express Life would be opening today. It is the first hill in the Midwest and only the second ski resort in North America to open for the season. Tickets are ten-dollars.
willmarradio.com
Kandiyohi County Board could officially hire new county administrator Tuesday
(Willmar MN-) The Kandiyohi County Board today will considering approving the official hiring and contract for new County Administrator Kelsey Baker. County Board Member Duane Anderson says after a lengthy process, they chose Baker over Kandiyohi County Human Services Director Jennifer Lippert and Cassandra Harvey of the Amherst Wilder Foundation...
willmarradio.com
Civil trial over land sale for new Kandiyohi County golf course postponed
(Willmar MN-) A civil trial that had been set to begin Tuesday over the sale of land for a proposed golf course in Kandiyohi County has been postponed. Dean Thorson of rural Spicer filed the suit against Cedar Hills Century Farm Inc. over the sale of 187 acres of land south of Lake Andrew to a group that wants to build the Tepetonka Golf Course. The land, known as Cedar Hills Century Farm Inc. is owned by three siblings...Dean and Dan Thorson and Sherry Ulman. Last fall Ulman and Dan Thorson decided to sell the land to developers of the golf course, but Dean Thorson filed a lawsuit to stop the sale, saying the laws that formed the family farm corporation stipulated the land could only be sold or handed down to members of the family. The other two siblings argue those laws don't apply because the land is no longer being farmed.
Comments / 0