ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SFGate

Nevada authorities: Woman's body recovered from Lake Mohave

BOULDER CITY, Nev. (AP) — The body of a woman reported missing last week has been recovered from Lake Mohave in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, authorities said Monday. Authorities said the woman reportedly was not wearing a personal flotation device, and the death was being investigated as...
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
SFGate

Washington GOP hopeful slams Seattle, Seahawks and Starbucks

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — In her first political campaign, Republican Senate candidate Tiffany Smiley is going after Washington state’s most well-known institutions. For one, Patty Murray, the Democratic senator who has held the seat for the last 30 years and is seeking a sixth term. The Seattle Seahawks, Starbucks and The Seattle Times, home-grown, big-name organizations that she dismisses as “woke corporations” for not wanting her to use their logos in her ads. The city of Seattle, which she’s denounced as liberal and crime-ridden.
SEATTLE, WA
SFGate

Retirement of longtime Democrat opens up Oregon House race

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The retirement of Oregon’s longest serving congressman, Democratic U.S. Rep. Peter DeFazio, has created an open seat in the state's sprawling 4th District in the western part of the state. While Republicans are hopeful they can win the district that spans the southern and...
OREGON STATE
SFGate

2 arrests after Southern California shooting leaves 4 hurt

LANCASTER, Calif. (AP) — Two suspects were arrested Monday in connection with a weekend shooting that wounded four people in Southern California, authorities said. Deputies responding Sunday evening found four victims with gunshot wounds at an apartment complex in Lancaster, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
LANCASTER, CA
SFGate

No fondness between GOP, Dem candidates for Nevada governor

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Five years ago, Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak and Joe Lombardo stood together in the national spotlight, kicking off a fund that raised millions of dollars for victims of the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history on the Las Vegas Strip. Sisolak, a Democrat, at...
NEVADA STATE
SFGate

Tax the rich for more EVs? California Democrats split

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A California ballot measure that would tax the rich to help put more electric cars on the road may seem tailor-made to win support from Democrats in a state known for climate leadership, but Proposition 30 has one notable opponent: Gov. Gavin Newsom. That's put the Democratic governor on the opposite side of his own party and against his traditional environmental allies.
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Californians get third chance to alter dialysis clinic rules

LOS ANGELES (AP) — For the third time in three elections, California voters are being asked to require changes to the operations of dialysis clinics that provide life-saving care to 80,000 people with kidney failure. Proposition 29 on the November ballot would require a doctor, nurse practitioner or physicians’...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy