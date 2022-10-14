Read full article on original website
Congresswoman Cindy Axne discusses Invest to Protect Act during a roundtable in Atlantic
(Atlantic) Cindy Axne, U.S. Representative for Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District, discussed the Invest to Protect Act during a roundtable with local law enforcement and city officials in Atlantic Tuesday afternoon. The Invest to Protect Act will make critical investments in local police departments and ensure that police officers in...
Biden looks to increase oil supplies ahead of midterm voting
WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden — a president who wants to move past fossil fuels — is rushing to increase oil supplies ahead of next month's midterm elections. Administration officials have teased that additional oil can be released from the U.S. strategic reserve as part of a response to recent production cuts announced by nations in OPEC+. The prospective loss of 2 million barrels a day — 2% of global supply — has had the White House saying that Saudi Arabia sided with Russian President Vladimir Putin and pledging that there will be consequences for supply cuts that could prop up energy prices.
Analyst acquitted at trial over discredited Trump dossier
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — (AP) — A jury on Tuesday acquitted on all counts a think tank analyst accused of lying to the FBI about his role in the creation of a discredited dossier about former President Donald Trump. The case against Igor Danchenko was the third and possibly...
Californians get third chance to alter dialysis clinic rules
LOS ANGELES (AP) — For the third time in three elections, California voters are being asked to require changes to the operations of dialysis clinics that provide life-saving care to 80,000 people with kidney failure. Proposition 29 on the November ballot would require a doctor, nurse practitioner or physicians’...
Nevada's 'Reid Machine' staring down tough test in midterms
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Democrats in Nevada hold both U.S. Senate seats, the governor's mansion and three of its four U.S. House seats. The state hasn't backed a Republican presidential candidate since 2004. But as this year's midterm elections approach, the party's grip...
Family: Saudis sentence US citizen to 16 years over tweets
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — An American citizen has been arrested in Saudi Arabia, tortured and sentenced to 16 years in prison over tweets he sent while in the United States, his son said Tuesday. Saad Ibrahim...
4.7 million deadly dosages of fentanyl seized in Michigan and Ohio
The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and its law enforcement partners seized more than 65 kilograms of fentanyl powder and 88,000 fentanyl laced pills from May 23-September 8 in Michigan & Ohio.
No fondness between GOP, Dem candidates for Nevada governor
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Five years ago, Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak and Joe Lombardo stood together in the national spotlight, kicking off a fund that raised millions of dollars for victims of the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history on the Las Vegas Strip. Sisolak, a Democrat, at...
