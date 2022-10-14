Thursday Night Football Set a Record for Amazon as the Streaming Service Called It a ‘Resounding Success’

When the Kansas City Chiefs squared off against the Los Angeles Chargers, the stakes extended beyond the game itself. The competition became one of the most exciting of the season, as expected. But how it was broadcast has implications for the entire league’s future.

This game ended 27-22 in favor of the Chiefs and marked the first Amazon Prime Thursday Night Football streaming broadcast. Many football fans criticized this move, asking how it could possibly be profitable for the online retail giant. But Amazon proved that their biggest live sports experience yet was worth the investment.

Chiefs fans wave towels during a game against the Chargers | Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire

The NFL schedule is rapidly changing thanks to new streaming deals

Following sports in recent years has become a tangle of exclusive deals with expensive regional sports networks, national broadcasters, and streaming services. Adding that third layer, as Business Insider reports, forces fans to check in on increasingly complex guides.

For NFL fans, there are three over-the-air networks to keep tabs on: Fox, CBS, and NBC. A higher tier of paid TV is required to watch games exclusive to ESPN and the NFL Network. Now, they also must turn to Amazon Prime Video for Thursday Night Football broadcasts.

For fans who regularly watch out-of-market games, the NFL Sunday Ticket package helps streamline some of this. According to league commissioner Roger Goodell, it will be more accessible soon. Streaming services are currently competing for rights to carry the package that has been a DirecTV mainstay for over a decade.

That might help with keeping games in one place that’s accessible to more fans. Still, the emergence of big streaming names in NFL broadcasting means that even having a massive cable or satellite package doesn’t guarantee access to every game.

Amazon’s blockbuster TNF deal drew instant criticism for its eye-watering cost. But early results following the inaugural Amazon Prime broadcast are positive, according to CNBC . The $13 billion deal — about $78 million per game — was instantly a boon to the ubiquitous Prime subscription service.

A company memo: The three hours of their main TNF stream coincided with the greatest surge of new Prime subscriptions in company history. The deal, which runs through 2033, is breathing new life into a service many saw as reaching its plateau.

It helps that the broadcast has been solid from the jump. The pregame show instantly felt fully formed, held down by Fox Sports broadcasters Charissa Thompson and Tony Gonzalez.

Are these streaming deals good for NFL fans?

TNF games are notorious for being some of the more chaotic or even boring games of the regular season. But the packaging around it makes this Amazon broadcast worth watching. Nielsen pins the final numbers at 13 million viewers, while Amazon insists it pulled 15 million for its first TNF game, Ad Age reports.

Between that, and the surge in Prime subs, Amazon may have made the right bet. But they’ll likely have competition soon. With Sunday Ticket looking for a streaming partner, names like Apple are throwing their hats in the ring.

Apple Music already has a relationship with the NFL by sponsoring the new halftime show. They’re looking to expand their footprint in the football business, after building their sports streaming experience with MLB.

We’re probably not far off from a particular streaming service exclusively offering an event as immense as the Super Bowl . This is convenient if you already have a subscription to the platform that wins a bidding war for certain NFL games. But for many, there will come a time when the only way to watch a game is to pay an expensive monthly fee at least a few times per season.

It’ll be on the NFL to carefully choose which deals to indulge in, to ensure fans stay invested in their product long-term.

