ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Thursday Night Football Set a Record for Amazon as the Streaming Service Called It a ‘Resounding Success’

By Agustin Mojica
Sportscasting
Sportscasting
 4 days ago

When the Kansas City Chiefs squared off against the Los Angeles Chargers, the stakes extended beyond the game itself. The competition became one of the most exciting of the season, as expected. But how it was broadcast has implications for the entire league’s future.

This game ended 27-22 in favor of the Chiefs and marked the first Amazon Prime Thursday Night Football streaming broadcast. Many football fans criticized this move, asking how it could possibly be profitable for the online retail giant. But Amazon proved that their biggest live sports experience yet was worth the investment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Wox6d_0iZCanGJ00
Chiefs fans wave towels during a game against the Chargers | Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire

The NFL schedule is rapidly changing thanks to new streaming deals

Following sports in recent years has become a tangle of exclusive deals with expensive regional sports networks, national broadcasters, and streaming services. Adding that third layer, as Business Insider reports, forces fans to check in on increasingly complex guides.

For NFL fans, there are three over-the-air networks to keep tabs on: Fox, CBS, and NBC. A higher tier of paid TV is required to watch games exclusive to ESPN and the NFL Network. Now, they also must turn to Amazon Prime Video for Thursday Night Football broadcasts.

For fans who regularly watch out-of-market games, the NFL Sunday Ticket package helps streamline some of this. According to league commissioner Roger Goodell, it will be more accessible soon. Streaming services are currently competing for rights to carry the package that has been a DirecTV mainstay for over a decade.

That might help with keeping games in one place that’s accessible to more fans. Still, the emergence of big streaming names in NFL broadcasting means that even having a massive cable or satellite package doesn’t guarantee access to every game.

‘Thursday Night Football’ is expensive but already proving its value to Amazon

Amazon’s blockbuster TNF deal drew instant criticism for its eye-watering cost. But early results following the inaugural Amazon Prime broadcast are positive, according to CNBC . The $13 billion deal — about $78 million per game — was instantly a boon to the ubiquitous Prime subscription service.

A company memo: The three hours of their main TNF stream coincided with the greatest surge of new Prime subscriptions in company history. The deal, which runs through 2033, is breathing new life into a service many saw as reaching its plateau.

It helps that the broadcast has been solid from the jump. The pregame show instantly felt fully formed, held down by Fox Sports broadcasters Charissa Thompson and Tony Gonzalez.

Are these streaming deals good for NFL fans?

TNF games are notorious for being some of the more chaotic or even boring games of the regular season. But the packaging around it makes this Amazon broadcast worth watching. Nielsen pins the final numbers at 13 million viewers, while Amazon insists it pulled 15 million for its first TNF game, Ad Age reports.

RELATED: MLS Lands Blockbuster $2.5 Billion Deal With Apple TV+

Between that, and the surge in Prime subs, Amazon may have made the right bet. But they’ll likely have competition soon. With Sunday Ticket looking for a streaming partner, names like Apple are throwing their hats in the ring.

Apple Music already has a relationship with the NFL by sponsoring the new halftime show. They’re looking to expand their footprint in the football business, after building their sports streaming experience with MLB.

We’re probably not far off from a particular streaming service exclusively offering an event as immense as the Super Bowl . This is convenient if you already have a subscription to the platform that wins a bidding war for certain NFL games. But for many, there will come a time when the only way to watch a game is to pay an expensive monthly fee at least a few times per season.

It’ll be on the NFL to carefully choose which deals to indulge in, to ensure fans stay invested in their product long-term.

The post Thursday Night Football Set a Record for Amazon as the Streaming Service Called It a ‘Resounding Success’ appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move

Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
The Spun

Controversial Ref Video Emerges From Packers vs. Jets Game

Penalties and how the referees distribute them have been debated heavily over the past week. But one flag that wasn't called has fans outraged. During the second quarter of today's game between the New York Jets and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field, Jets running back Breece Hall was pushed out of bounds. But while he was out of bounds, he took an extra bump from a Packers defender.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Rob Gronkowski Lands New Job: Fans React

Rob Gronkowski is officially back in football - well, sort of. Gronkowski, the longtime NFL tight end, has landed a new job in football this Saturday. The 33-year-old is re-joining FOX Sports. He will be with the team on FOX NFL Kickoff and throughout the day on FOX NFL Sunday.
ClutchPoints

Rob Gronkowski making NFL return – but not next to Tom Brady

Rob Gronkowski said he wasn’t going to return to the NFL this season but, low and behold, he will be back on Sundays giving the fans endless entertainment. This time around, he will be taking questions from TV analysts instead of play commands from Tom Brady. Pro Football Focus’...
The Spun

NFL World Calling For Coach To Be Fired This Afternoon

Cleveland Browns fans are fed up. Sunday afternoon, Browns fans are calling for their defensive coordinator, Joe Woods, to be fired. The Browns are losing to the Patriots, 10-3, on Sunday afternoon. Cleveland fans are very fed up with their defensive coaching staff. "I am not a fan of people...
CLEVELAND, OH
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved

After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
TAMPA, FL
RadarOnline

Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen Forced To Reunite In Miami After NFL Star Evacuates Their Family Compound, Marriage Still In Jeopardy

Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen have been reunited with each other after weeks apart due to their ongoing marriage problems — but they didn’t have a choice, RadarOnline.com has learned.Sources close to the couple revealed Tom has fled the family compound in Tampa, Florida as Hurricane Ian threats to destroy the area. An insider said Tom and his three kids — Vivian, 9, Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, who he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan left the mansion and headed over to the family’s home in Miami.Gisele had been staying at the Miami home alone for months as her problems...
MIAMI, FL
FanSided

Everything Aaron Rodgers said after awful loss to the Jets

Aaron Rodgers called on the Green Bay Packers to stay together and simplify things on offense after a bad loss to the Jets. The Packers lost the opening game of the season and had to rally back together to win the next three games. Now they’ve lost two in a row to the Giants and the Jets. Again, they need to respond.
GREEN BAY, WI
Whiskey Riff

Tom Brady Could Lose A Whopping $200 Million Divorcing Gisele

Yikes, that’s a big wad of cash right there. It’s no secret at this point that Tom Brady is in hot water with his wife, Gisele Bundchen, as she’s upset about his decision to unretire and stick it out as the quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for one more year, after promising he’d be done after last year.
Outsider.com

OJ Simpson Sounds Off on the ‘Best’ Quarterbacks in the NFL This Year

OJ Simpson, the notorious NFL Hall of Famer most known for his highly-publicized trial double-murder trial of which he was acquitted, loves voicing his opinion online. Most notably, OJ favors his Twitter account to post videos, often filmed from a golf cart or country club lounge, to share his thoughts. Normally, he weighs in on sports topics, and this time was no exception.
NEVADA STATE
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews Husband News

Erin Andrews isn't the only big-time celebrity in her family, apparently. Last weekend, Andrews' husband, Jarret Stoll, was spotted hanging out with the Kardashians at the Cowboys vs. Rams game in Los Angeles. Andrews was working the game for FOX, when she noticed her husband walking onto the field with...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Graphic Cris Collinsworth News

The veteran NFL analyst is calling the Cowboys at Eagles game on NBC's "Sunday Night Football." A questionable second half comment is going viral on social media. Collinsworth had major praise for Eagles lineman Landon Dickerson, but his phrasing was a bit much... “How about a little taste of Landon...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday's Significant Firing News

It's the end of an era in Houston. According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Texans have fired front office executive Jack Easterby, who had been with the franchise since 2019, on Monday morning. The Texans have been among the worst teams in the league since Easterby took over...
HOUSTON, TX
Sportscasting

Sportscasting

212K+
Followers
32K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports are serious, fun, competitive, and memorable, and at Sportscasting, we strive to thrill and entertain readers with our content the same way the games do. We cover rumors, stats, players, trades, teams, and trends in all the major sports and beyond. If it’s happening in the world of sports, then we’re on it. Our site launched in early 2019, so we are new to the game, but we want to be the top destination for the best coverage you’ll find anywhere online.

 https://www.sportscasting.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy