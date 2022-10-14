ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is The Most Famous Show Set In Ohio

By Taylor Linzinmeir
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

One of my favorite things that happens while watching television is being able to point at the screen and shout, "That's where I'm from!" For some reason, it makes me feel closer to the story, like I'm somehow a part of the action.

If you're anything like me —And especially if you clicked on this article— You're probably curious to know what the most popular show based in your home state is. Luckily, Insider compiled a list of the most famous TV shows set in every state in America. Here's how they did it:

"We looked at how many awards any given show has won or was nominated for using IMDb and Rotten Tomatoes, as well as its cultural impact in today's world to determine the most famous TV show in every state."

So, what's the most popular television show set in Ohio ? Glee . Here's what Insider had to say about it:

" Glee followed a group of students in their high school glee club, New Directions, in Lima, Ohio. Over the course of its six seasons, hundreds of songs were given the show choir treatment, it was nominated for many awards, and it became a full-blown cultural phenomenon. Thanks to Netflix and TikTok, Glee is reaching a whole new generation."

For more of the most popular show's based in the U.S., check out Insider 's full list of the most famous TV show set in every state .

