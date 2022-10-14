All around the cryptocurrency industry, the bear market’s effects on the world’s largest cryptocurrencies by market cap are common knowledge. It is no exaggeration to say that the largest cryptocurrencies by market cap, Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), have been the biggest losers in the current climate. Since the summer when the bear market began, Ethereum (ETH) has fallen past $1000 on so many occasions it has become hard to keep track. It is a situation that forces crypto investors to consider other cryptocurrencies that are less affected by the bear market in order to go about their day-to-day activities.

15 HOURS AGO