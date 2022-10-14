Read full article on original website
Mastercard Will Launch Program For Financial Institutions To Offer Crypto Products
Payment giant Mastercard is taking another step to further its involvement in the crypto space, with the objective of growing its core business model. The company will launch a program that will help banks and financial institutions to offer crypto-based products, according to a report from CNBC. The initiative is...
Big Eyes Pre-Sale Gains Popularity as Solana and Kusama Begin Correction
There are over 20,000 cryptos available in the cryptocurrency market, making the competition stiffer, especially for entry-level crypto projects. Big Eyes (BIG), a new meme token now on pre-sale, is gearing up for an official entry into the cryptocurrency market. Big Eyes’ presale is already gaining popularity as Solana (SOL)...
Ethereum Wallet Provider Metamask Allows Direct Bank-to-Wallet Transfers, Uniglo.io Likely To See Uptick With Increased Accessibility to the Ethereum Ecosystem
Ever-popular wallet Metamask is making the purchasing of cryptocurrency even easier with a new feature allowing instant bank transfers. Metamask developer ConsenSys teamed up with fintech company Sardine to launch the new service. Previously, users would need to wait for slow transfers to clear or rely on credit cards or crypto exchanges, encountering annoying limits and high declination rates. Conversely, Sardine’s limit is a generous $3,000 (more than 30 tokens). Sardine’s ACH (Automatic Clearing House) works within minutes, around the clock, even on holidays, lending users extreme convenience. There is also great provision against illicit activity: Sardine’s website boasts that its tech is able to detect 300% more fraud than other vendors and that its users reportedly experience 90% less identity fraud than through other platforms.
Two Ethereum Alternatives To Consider In The Ongoing Bear Market – Solana and Big Eyes Coin
All around the cryptocurrency industry, the bear market’s effects on the world’s largest cryptocurrencies by market cap are common knowledge. It is no exaggeration to say that the largest cryptocurrencies by market cap, Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), have been the biggest losers in the current climate. Since the summer when the bear market began, Ethereum (ETH) has fallen past $1000 on so many occasions it has become hard to keep track. It is a situation that forces crypto investors to consider other cryptocurrencies that are less affected by the bear market in order to go about their day-to-day activities.
Crypto Hacks, Low Volatility, and Green Tokens: the 3 Top Crypto Trends of October 2022
2022 has been a particularly formative year for the crypto market, with a whole host of changes hitting the market. These have occurred while the market has been experiencing another crypto winter, with prices of most assets hanging barely above support levels. As such, some investors have become forlorn at the state of the market.
Crypto News Today: Big Eyes Coin Continues Presale Dominance As Ethereum and BNB Battle It Out For The Best NFT Blockchain
NFTs have gained immense popularity since the introduction of the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) collection by Yuga Labs. Since then, NFT adoption has grown, with different blockchains offering an NFT marketplace from which you can purchase your beloved NFTs. Ethereum (ETH) and BNB (BNB) host recognised NFT marketplaces that...
Fast Growing Big Eyes Coin Hits $7 Million in Presales, Edges Past Shiba Inu and Baby Dogecoin to Take Over as Best Rated Memecoin
The Big Eyes Coin (BIG) memecoin community is expanding daily, and this is evident as the presale event has so far generated over $7.3 million. The developers have been working to create a token that deviates from the normal memecoin expectations. Big Eyes Coin seems able to edge past existing top meme token projects, Shiba Inu and Baby Dogecoin. Here’s a summary of how the three compare.
$500M Lending Project Launched by Binance – Oryen Presale Continues to Outshine Other DeFi Projects
In a huge move aimed at supporting Bitcoin miners, Binance has recently launched a massive $500m lending project. To prop up the market after Bitcoin’s price struggles and Ethereum’s move away from a proof-of-work model, this money could be precisely what the mining industry needs to steer through troubled waters.
Flasko (FLSK) Presale Is Gaining Traction as Cardano (ADA), And Polygon (MATIC) See A Fall
Among cryptocurrency presales that are taking place now, Flasko presale is the best one. It is going strong while delivering a promising start to the investors. In the meantime, it is also possible to see how some of the cryptocurrencies that were doing well, such as Cardano (ADA) and Polygon (MATIC), are struggling to maintain their momentum.
Crypto Volatility Index won’t get any lower soon: is investing in presales a good strategy?
The crypto market has always been a volatile one and 2022 has been a particularly eventful year in that regard. Recently, bitcoin and the market dipped yet again, dropping below $19,000 which caused some concern among investors who believed that bitcoin found support above that mark. But it’s clear that...
Fintech Company Revolut Increases Available Cryptocurrencies, Will Oryen Soon be Added?
Banking and payment firm Revolut has already helped improve mainstream acceptance of cryptocurrency payments by including a range of tokens as part of its easy-to-use banking app. But this mainstream acceptance seems to continue as the company recently announced it would increase the number of tokens offered and supported on the app. This is good news for the wider industry and indicates a growing integration of crypto into traditional finance spaces.
Investors Consider Flasko (FLSK) Over Stellar (XLM) and Filecoin (FIL) for 2023 Investment
2022 is coming to an end, and with the market crash this year, you would need to get a coin with massive potential if you want to invest in cryptocurrency. Stellar (XLM) and Filecoin (FIL) might seem like excellent options to some, but investors aren’t keen on them. Instead, cryptocurrencies that institutions haven’t overinflated might be the better option.
China Seeks To Reduce Dependence On Dollar, Proposes To Issue An Asian Yuan
Amid the ongoing global CBDCs adoption, China proposes an Asian-wide digital currency to reduce the continent’s economic reliance on the US dollar. USD is unquestionably the most widely used international currency. The International Monetary Policy is also based on the US dollar. Many countries’ economies rely on the USD for international trade and exchange, while other currencies are USD-pegged.
More Monero (XMR) and Fantom (FTM) Investors Jumping on Flasko (FLSK)
Monero (XMR) and Fantom (FTM) are two of the over 18,000 digital assets whose uniqueness has wooed many investors. While Monero (XMR) offered investors much-needed privacy in transactions, Fantom (FTM) thrived in its ability to provide more versatile and swift operations at lower costs. However, news making the rounds indicate that their investors are cuddling up to Flasko, the new presale sensation, and for good reasons.
Big Eyes Coin Is Eyeing Change for the Environmental Crisis, Whilst Bitcoin and Litecoin Add to It.
The current state of our world and environment is dire. The Earth has never been in such awful shape. This is all due to climate change caused by pollution and greenhouse gas production. A million species are at risk of extinction, and natural ecosystems have lost around half of their area. The biomass of wild mammals has decreased by 82%, mostly due to human activity. One of these human activities is mining for crypto, which uses a large amount of energy annually. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) wants to change this and be a more environmentally friendly cryptocurrency.
BTC Price Predictions: $35k for Bitcoin likely According to a Specific Metric
The one-month stochastic chart for BTC/USD suggests that bitcoin is gearing up for a bull run that could take its price to $35,000. If that is the case, the broader market will follow suit, aided by the impending downturn in traditional markets. Bitcoin is Nearing a Turning Point. According to...
Bitcoin Is ‘Unique’ Regardless Of Price, Strategist At Asia’s Largest Bank Says
DBS, the biggest bank in Southeast Asia, has some opinions on Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. Digitized cryptocurrency trading was only made available to the company’s high-rolling customers as recently as last month. DBS Digital Exchange is a platform for businesses and other organizations interested in entering the cryptocurrency market.
Mango Markets Exploiter Returns Funds, Issues Statement On Twitter
In the recent news, Mango Markets, a decentralized crypto platform based on Solana, experienced an exploit. According to a source, the attack led to a loss of $114 million worth of crypto tokens. Exploits in the crypto industry are increasingly becoming more rampant on different platforms. The attackers are using...
Shiba Inu Community Burns 396 Million SHIB Tokens In 7 Days
The Shiba Inu community has been very committed to its SHIB burn since it was implemented. This burn was started to reduce the supply of the cryptocurrency in a bid to increase the value of the coins. Over the months, the burn numbers have been growing. Now, it has gotten to a point where there are reports of hundreds of millions worth of tokens being burned every week.
Feed3 And Decentralized: Two Ethereum-Based Tokens Ready To Take Flight In 2022
Web 3.0 powered by blockchain technology is the next big revolution to redefine the digital world. This effort will be aided by artificial intelligence and machine learning. This new generation of the internet is where users own and control their data, operate in a decentralized environment, have their transactions secure, and are more connected to one another.
