losalamosreporter.com
Pet Pangaea Asks County To Swap Trinity Lots For Spot In 20th Street Extension
It looks like Cyndi Wells would still like to place her business, Pet Pangaea, on Lot 5C in the 20th Trinity Street Extension area, now that the Los Alamos County deal with a developer for a Marriott hotel and conference center there has fallen through. When the County Council agenda for Tuesday’s meeting in White Rock was released Friday, it included an item, “Approval of Amendment No. 3 to the Purchase, Sale and Development Agreement for…. 3661 and 3689 Trinity”, which are the two lots currently being purchased by Wells from the County. These two lots are on the corner of Trinity Drive at the intersection of 35th Street where it heads downhill to the the 149-unit Hill Apartments currently under construction at the former Los Alamos Site Office location.
KRQE News 13
Albuquerque neighborhood requesting historic protection
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Eric Szeman has always loved the historic charm of the Los Griegos neighborhood in Albuquerque’s North Valley. That’s why he’s stayed there his whole life. The neighborhood has been fighting the development with no success, so they’re now going a step further....
losalamosreporter.com
‘Cottage Developments’
One of the most contentious and confusing new inclusions in the proposed Section 16 is “Cottage Developments.” The idea is to allow as many small housing units as can be crammed on a lot while meeting some set of minimum conditions that are currently unclear. Originally, all that was required was meeting the minimum setbacks. That might be the case still, but the wording is so vague and confused as to possibly mean nothing.
losalamosreporter.com
Where County Council Candidates Stand On Conservation Issues
(A non-partisan 501c4 organization) The Pajarito Conservation Alliance (PCA) recently completed gathering responses to a questionnaire sent to all County Council candidates to gather their statements on conservation issues affecting all of us in Los Alamos. Verbatim candidate responses are available as public information on the PCA website at https://pajarito.org/news/2022/10/16/2022-election-interviews.
losalamosreporter.com
Endorsing Randall Ryti
This afternoon I voted for Randall Ryti for Los Alamos County Council. I’m writing to encourage all other voters in the County to do the same. At his campaign website (https://www.ryti4council.com/issues) Councilor Ryti describes his positions on four issues that he believes are priorities for the County, namely: Housing, Public Health, Environment, and Local Business. While Councilor Ryti’s efforts on these issues have been valuable, I join with others who have written to support Councilor Ryti (namely: The Kellers, David Hampton, John.
moderncampground.com
Valle Grande District To Receive Infrastructure Improvements As Proposed By Valles Caldera
Valles Caldera National Preserve (New Mexico) has prepared an environmental assessment to analyze impacts associated with proposed infrastructure improvements in the park’s Valle Grande District. These improvements are intended to enhance recreational opportunities, accessibility, and protection of the park’s natural and cultural values. Comments on the project can be...
bernco.gov
Bernalillo County Treasurer’s Office Announces 2022 Property Tax Bill Schedule
Bernalillo County Assessor Tanya Giddings has sent the 2022 property tax roll to Bernalillo County Treasurer Nancy Bearce and the Bernalillo County Treasurer’s Office announces this year’s bill is on schedule for mailing Nov. 1. Property tax bills are also available online beginning Nov. 1 at www.bernco.gov/treasurer. “I’m...
KOAT 7
New program underway to help tackle Albuquerque's housing crisis
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A new program is underway to help tackle Albuquerque's housing shortage. City leaders gathered Monday to address Albuquerque's housing crisis. The housing program is called Albuquerque Housing Forward. According to city leaders, the new housing program will help increase housing supply and promote access for all.
losalamosreporter.com
County: Cone Zone – Week Of Oct. 17
Road Construction Update: Week of October 17, 2022. Link to online Newsletter: https://conta.cc/3Vw0QFy. Find tips and information about how you can improve your commute!. The projects listed in this section are being managed by County Public Works staff through contractors. For more information, please e-mail lacpw@lacnm.us, call (505)662-8150, or visit the “Projects/Public Works” link at http://www.losalamosnm.us. Please slow down and use caution within the construction work zones. Please note the below information is based on a schedule provided by the contractors and may change due to weather or other delays.
City of Albuquerque rolls out new plan to address housing crisis
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque is rolling out a new plan to address the ongoing housing crisis. The overall goal of the Housing Forward Albuquerque Plan is to increase the housing supply. To do that, the city is proposing a $5 million fund to convert unused commercial office space into roughly 1,000 residential units by 2025. They […]
International District Harvest Market holds grand opening
The grand opening of the International District Harvest Market was celebrated by the City of Albuquerque, the International District Economic Development Center, and local participants.
Sandia Labs, Albuquerque residents join forces to create murals for community
Participants, volunteers, and children were given free, creative choices when it came to color.
Santa Fe Reporter
Santa Fe City Council Approves Downtown Affordable Housing Project
City Council approves plan for five affordable downtown units. The Santa Fe City Council this week approved the donation of a city-owned downtown lot that will be converted into five low-priced housing units. According to a news release, the donation is the first of what the city intends to be a series of donations of under-used properties for green infill-housing projects. Santa Fe Habitat for Humanity headed the development team that scored the highest on the city’s proposal request for this project, and will be partnering with B.PUBLIC Prefab (read SFR’s profile of the company from earlier this year), using sweat equity per Habitat for Humanity and contemporary modular components per B.Public. Santa Fe Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Kurt Krahn estimates the homes will cost approximately $225,000 to construct, and have monthly housing payments of $600 to $800 (a nearby home that sold earlier this month appears to have been listed for $700,000). “We’re thrilled to be supporting Habitat Santa Fe in this development,” B.PUBLIC CEO and co-founder Edie Dilman said in a statement. “For years, they have been building to high standards. By building with our pre-insulated structural walls, the community will see the shell of this project complete in a matter of days. Our craftsman-built prefab is designed for 100-plus years of comfort and 80-90% energy savings.” The city’s Historic Design Review Board will need to approve the final design and development plan for the project, which is in a historic district on Alto Street. Also on the green building tip, the city will hold a ribbon-cutting at 2:30 pm today for a new solar carport at the Southside Santa Fe Public Library, the latest in a series of city-wide solar projects.
cnm.edu
How This CNM Grad Turned His Bench Jewelry Certification Into A Thriving Business
Aaron North, owner of North House Jewelry, loves the history and culture that comes with his profession and he takes pride in helping carry on the tradition of people adorning their bodies with jewelry. However, owning a jewelry business, or becoming a jeweler at all for that matter, wasn’t always his end goal — until he attended CNM.
State Auditor: Santa Fe’s finances in disarray
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – “I’m still waiting for that phone call to come in that says we’re finally caught up to date, and I just haven’t had it.” The city of Santa Fe’s finances are still a mess, that’s according to New Mexico’s State Auditor Brian Colón. He says his office was informed this week […]
Lanes closing for Canyon Ranch Bridge project
The closure will be about half a mile long.
losalamosreporter.com
County: Natural Gas Purging To Occur In White Rock
Purging of natural gas from a newly installed pipeline at Rover Blvd. and State Road 4 will occur Tuesday as part of a natural gas system improvement project by the Los Alamos Department of Public Utilities (DPU). Dub-L-EE, DPU’s contractor, will purge the line at various times between 8 a.m. and noon.
kunm.org
With billions promised for fire victims, community meeting planned for Monday
With billions of dollars in assistance set to flow to victims of the huge Calf Canyon/Hermit's Peak fire, which burned swaths of northern New Mexico earlier this year, many people in the affected area have questions about how exactly to apply for help and when it might arrive. Congresswoman Teresa...
Santa Fe residents express concerns over Christus St. Vincent expansion
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – After more than an hour of debate of residents expressing concerns over a new cancer center expansion at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center city councilors voted 8-1, passing the amended expansion. Officials with the medical center say the 80,880-square-foot expansion of the hospital’s south-central corridor is a necessity amid growing […]
New townhomes with affordable units will soon hit the market in Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new townhome development will soon be hitting the market in downtown Albuquerque. The Palladium townhomes at 2nd and Silver were built by Homewise, an organization that helps people become homeowners. It’s made up of 16 townhomes with 30% of those units classified as affordable housing. This is Homewise’s first new development […]
