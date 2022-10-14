ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Girardeau, MO

fireapparatusmagazine.com

Low Mississippi River Level Impacts Cape Girardeau (MO) Fire Department

With the ongoing drought and the Mississippi River hitting low levels in the area, this is causing issues getting boats out on the water, which impacts the Cape Girardeau Fire Department, KFVS12.com reported. The fire department is limited in deploying certain equipment they use due to the low water, the...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
kbsi23.com

Low water levels expose Tower Rock in Mississippi River

PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – Hundreds of people gathered this past week as the low water levels exposed the Tower Rock landmark in Perry County. The water levels were so low, you could walk across to the exposed land. It’s something that doesn’t usually happen. Normally the Mississippi River...
PERRY COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

People flock to see low river levels in Heartland

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - With the dry conditions lately and the river levels in the Heartland dropping, many people are making their way to see the current conditions. The Mississippi River is one of the rivers that has seen steady water decrease even with levels dropping below historic low levels in New Madrid and at Caruthersville over the weekend.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
westkentuckystar.com

One dead, one injured in falls from cliffs in Shawnee Forest

One person died and another was injured in separate falls from cliffs in southern Illinois' Shawnee National Forest over the weekend. A female fell Saturday in rural Union County from the Inspiration Point Observation Area, near Grand Tower. That person later died, according to reports. No further information has been released, as the investigation is still in its early stages.
UNION COUNTY, IL
KMOV

Man killed in accident in Ste. Genevieve County

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 39-year-old man died in a car accident that occurred in Ste. Genevieve County Sunday evening. Police say Christopher Boland, 39, of Perryville, was driving northbound on Route N south of Kramer Road when he failed to negotiate a curve to the right. His 2004 Ford F250 went off the side of the road and overturned; Boland was ejected. The accident happened just before 7:30 p.m.
STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, MO
wpsdlocal6.com

Crews fought multiple fires in west Kentucky Friday amid red flag warning, burn bans

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Fires broke out in multiple locations throughout the Local 6 area Friday afternoon. McCracken, Graves and Livingston counties each had field fires, and a large fire also broke out in Princeton. This, amid a statewide burn ban from the hours of 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. during the fire hazard season and local, round the clock burn bans remain in place in many local counties.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY
wfcnnews.com

One taken by helicopter after falling at Ferne Clyffe

JOHNSON COUNTY - One person was transported by helicopter after falling this afternoon at Ferne Clyffe State Park. The accident occurred around 1:30 p.m. after a female fell off a cliff around 20 feet. The incident comes just a day after another female was fatally injured after falling off Inspiration Point, also in the Shawnee National Forest.
JOHNSON COUNTY, IL
KFVS12

Suspicious vehicle investigation leads to wanted man's arrest

Statewide test scores released by the Kentucky Department of Education show fewer than half of students tested in the commonwealth are reading at their grade level. The Illinois Department of Corrections hopes a new education program can teach inmates meaningful skills, and keep them out of prison in the future.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Juvenile facing charges in assault at Mayfield Youth Development Center

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - A juvenile is facing charges in connection with an assault at a youth development center. According to Kentucky State Police, the juvenile was charged with one count of assault, second degree, and taken to the McCracken County Regional Juvenile Detention Center. On Saturday, October 15 around...
MAYFIELD, KY
cilfm.com

Shooting suspect arrested in Cape Girardeau

A suspect in a deadly shooting in Cape Girardeau has been arrested. Police say 18-year-old Izaiah James Turner was arrested Sunday following the shooting shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Bellevue and Fountain streets. When officers arrived, they found a person laying on the ground. Police said...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
kbsi23.com

How to safely use space heaters

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo (KBSI) – When the weather starts to change from hot to cold, trying to stay warm is important. But doing it safely matters even more. Many people turn to space heaters as the temperatures change. Jackson Fire Rescue Captain Robert Grief says they can be dangerous if not used correctly.
JACKSON, MO

