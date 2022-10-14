Read full article on original website
She believed it was an allergic reaction but an Omaha woman was having a stroke
Radicia will carry her mission to empower and encourage onto the stage at the American Heart Association's Go Red for Women event on Tuesday, October 18th, 2022.
Omaha couple who lost twins remember their babies by helping other kids
On Friday, Mary sat down with Evans to talk about how they've chosen to keep their children's memory alive.
Nebraska officers lend a hand to woman who just lost her husband
La Vista, NE (KELO.com) — Officers from the La Vista Police Department in Nebraska responded to a call this morning of a 78-year-old man who had passed away from medical causes. The wife of the deceased man was worried as she was to provide cupcakes and cake for a funeral today. Police Chief Bob Lausten posted on Twitter, officers on scene stayed and helped the woman finish her cakes.
Proclamation for “Nebraska Missing Persons Day” brings hope, awareness
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Governor Pete Ricketts signed a proclamation Monday afternoon to designate October 17th as “Nebraska Missing Persons Day”, bringing hope and awareness to the families affected. It comes after a network of families of missing persons came together to ask for a day of recognition.
Omaha, Lincoln ghost tours offer visitors with paranormal histories and spooky happenings
Three businesses in Omaha and Lincoln are celebrating the Halloween season with a look into the haunted and paranormal. Ollie the Trolly, the Museum of Shadows and James Arthur Vineyards with Lincoln Historical Ghost Quest spookify the season in their own ways. Here’s a run-down of what people can expect...
Woman from New York arrested in Nebraska after trooper allegedly finds 103 pounds of marijuana
Two Omaha area figure skaters to take talents to national level. A pair of figure skaters will get the chance to show off their talents on the national level. Hundreds walk in Omaha to support Alzheimer's research. Updated: 6 hours ago. Hundreds of people came out for an Alzheimer's Walk.
15-year-old accused of stabbing Waverly teen charged as adult
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A 15-year-old involved who is accused of stabbing a teen in Waverly was charged as an adult Monday, according to Lancaster County Attorney Pat Condon. On Thursday, the boy, who was 14 at the time, stabbed another teen several times at Wayne Park. The victim...
Woman shot several times, rushed to Omaha hospital in critical condition
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police officers identified a woman shot near 42nd St. and Curtis Ave. Monday night. Police confirmed Tamika Sturgeon, 37, was shot several times. Paramedics took the woman to Nebraska Medicine around 9:30 p.m. Police said in a news release her injuries were non-life-threatening. Omaha police...
LPD, LFR and others to host Trunk-or-Treat on Tuesday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — If you’re looking for some early Halloween fun for the whole family, head to the Lancaster Event Center on Tuesday for a Trunk-or-Treat. The Lincoln Police Union is hosting the event with Lincoln Fire & Rescue, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, the Nebraska State Patrol and UNL Police.
Health officials fear COVID surge in winter
For the first time in the department’s history, Bennet Rural Fire & Rescue hosted grain bin rescue training at the station in southeastern Lancaster County Thursday night. You can submit your photos through our website or 1011 NOW app. Foodie Friday: Pork Smash Sliders. Updated: 20 hours ago. You...
LSO Says Teen Accused Of Stabbing Classmate Sought Notoriety
Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner has released more details in Thursday’s stabbing at Wayne Park in Waverly that critically injured a 15 year old boy. It happened just before noon Thursday and Wagner says they got a 911 call from the victim and a second call from the 14 year old suspect, who remained at the scene. “I think part of his motivation was notoriety. He told us he was going to be famous. That’s pretty scary,” Wagner says.
Two people arrested following Sunday night pursuit
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police said a shots fired call led to a pursuit through an Omaha neighborhood. Authorities said officers were responding to the call when they spotted a stolen vehicle driving recklessly. The vehicle was spotted near 56th and Pratt at about 9:40 Sunday night. According to...
OPD: Man found dead in parking lot, ruled suspicious death
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — A man was found dead in the parking lot at 3507 S 84th St. early Sunday morning, according to a press release from Omaha Police Department (OPD). Police were called to the parking lot around 3:00 a.m., and they found the man down. The death...
Woman’s New Car Totaled After Lincoln Carjacking
A Lincoln woman had her brand new vehicle stolen at gunpoint Saturday afternoon near the UNL campus. Sergeant Chris Vollmer says the 29 year old woman was parking her car near 16th and S Streets just before 3:00 p.m. when a red Ford Fusion pulled up next to her.. “A...
Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo closes several exhibits
The Simmons Aviary, Lied Jungle, and the Desert Dome at Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium will be closed to guests beginning Saturday.
Grisly find at Texas home led to discovery of body in trunk in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Texas woman who was found dead in a trunk in Nebraska died from strangulation, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. On Thursday, a man returned to his Harris County home to find blood and a human tooth in the garage, according to a court document filed on Friday.
Capital Humane Society holds second annual Tails and Treats event
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Capital Humane Society held their second annual Tails and Treats Trunk or Treat at the Pieloch Adoption Center. Pet owners dressed up their furry friends in all sorts of costumes, getting treats for them and their pet. The event is a fundraiser for the Capital...
Two people stabbed, one critically, in Northwest Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — A 19-year-old is in critical condition after Omaha police said they were stabbed near 105th and Bedford plazas. Officers were called to the area around 2:30 a.m. They found Douth Gouk with stab wounds. They were taken to a hospital. Officers then found Didmar Jimenez, 18,...
Small-town Nebraska has a poverty problem. Three Nebraska towns are trying to solve it.
From breakfast to dinner rush, Chara Pech stood behind the counter at Burger King. After moving to Hastings, she worked 70-hour weeks as a supervisor at the fast food chain. With four kids at home, she couldn’t afford to work fewer shifts. Getting a higher-paying job seemed like it would require too many hours back in school.
Crashed car in northwest Omaha lands in yard upside down
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A few hours ago, there was quite a scene in northwest Omaha. First responders were called out to take care of a car that crashed and flipped onto its top in someone’s front yard, just south of Fort Street and Military Ave. OPPD was also...
