Lincoln, NE

Nebraska officers lend a hand to woman who just lost her husband

La Vista, NE (KELO.com) — Officers from the La Vista Police Department in Nebraska responded to a call this morning of a 78-year-old man who had passed away from medical causes. The wife of the deceased man was worried as she was to provide cupcakes and cake for a funeral today. Police Chief Bob Lausten posted on Twitter, officers on scene stayed and helped the woman finish her cakes.
Proclamation for “Nebraska Missing Persons Day” brings hope, awareness

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Governor Pete Ricketts signed a proclamation Monday afternoon to designate October 17th as “Nebraska Missing Persons Day”, bringing hope and awareness to the families affected. It comes after a network of families of missing persons came together to ask for a day of recognition.
15-year-old accused of stabbing Waverly teen charged as adult

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A 15-year-old involved who is accused of stabbing a teen in Waverly was charged as an adult Monday, according to Lancaster County Attorney Pat Condon. On Thursday, the boy, who was 14 at the time, stabbed another teen several times at Wayne Park. The victim...
Woman shot several times, rushed to Omaha hospital in critical condition

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police officers identified a woman shot near 42nd St. and Curtis Ave. Monday night. Police confirmed Tamika Sturgeon, 37, was shot several times. Paramedics took the woman to Nebraska Medicine around 9:30 p.m. Police said in a news release her injuries were non-life-threatening. Omaha police...
LPD, LFR and others to host Trunk-or-Treat on Tuesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — If you’re looking for some early Halloween fun for the whole family, head to the Lancaster Event Center on Tuesday for a Trunk-or-Treat. The Lincoln Police Union is hosting the event with Lincoln Fire & Rescue, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, the Nebraska State Patrol and UNL Police.
Health officials fear COVID surge in winter

For the first time in the department’s history, Bennet Rural Fire & Rescue hosted grain bin rescue training at the station in southeastern Lancaster County Thursday night. You can submit your photos through our website or 1011 NOW app. Foodie Friday: Pork Smash Sliders. Updated: 20 hours ago. You...
LSO Says Teen Accused Of Stabbing Classmate Sought Notoriety

Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner has released more details in Thursday’s stabbing at Wayne Park in Waverly that critically injured a 15 year old boy. It happened just before noon Thursday and Wagner says they got a 911 call from the victim and a second call from the 14 year old suspect, who remained at the scene. “I think part of his motivation was notoriety. He told us he was going to be famous. That’s pretty scary,” Wagner says.
Two people arrested following Sunday night pursuit

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police said a shots fired call led to a pursuit through an Omaha neighborhood. Authorities said officers were responding to the call when they spotted a stolen vehicle driving recklessly. The vehicle was spotted near 56th and Pratt at about 9:40 Sunday night. According to...
OPD: Man found dead in parking lot, ruled suspicious death

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — A man was found dead in the parking lot at 3507 S 84th St. early Sunday morning, according to a press release from Omaha Police Department (OPD). Police were called to the parking lot around 3:00 a.m., and they found the man down. The death...
Woman’s New Car Totaled After Lincoln Carjacking

A Lincoln woman had her brand new vehicle stolen at gunpoint Saturday afternoon near the UNL campus. Sergeant Chris Vollmer says the 29 year old woman was parking her car near 16th and S Streets just before 3:00 p.m. when a red Ford Fusion pulled up next to her.. “A...
Grisly find at Texas home led to discovery of body in trunk in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Texas woman who was found dead in a trunk in Nebraska died from strangulation, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. On Thursday, a man returned to his Harris County home to find blood and a human tooth in the garage, according to a court document filed on Friday.
Capital Humane Society holds second annual Tails and Treats event

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Capital Humane Society held their second annual Tails and Treats Trunk or Treat at the Pieloch Adoption Center. Pet owners dressed up their furry friends in all sorts of costumes, getting treats for them and their pet. The event is a fundraiser for the Capital...
Two people stabbed, one critically, in Northwest Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. — A 19-year-old is in critical condition after Omaha police said they were stabbed near 105th and Bedford plazas. Officers were called to the area around 2:30 a.m. They found Douth Gouk with stab wounds. They were taken to a hospital. Officers then found Didmar Jimenez, 18,...
Crashed car in northwest Omaha lands in yard upside down

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A few hours ago, there was quite a scene in northwest Omaha. First responders were called out to take care of a car that crashed and flipped onto its top in someone’s front yard, just south of Fort Street and Military Ave. OPPD was also...
