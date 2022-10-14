ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kearney, NE

Comments / 0

Related
Kearney Hub

Women find support, friendship at Kearney Community Moms Group

KEARNEY — Heidi Farrell distinctly remembers traveling 45 minutes with her toddler and newborn baby to attend a Mothers of Preschoolers group. While the drive felt daunting, she always felt it was worth the trip. “There was always someone there who made me feel like I was supposed to...
KEARNEY, NE
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Nebraska

If you happen to live in Nebraska and you also love seafood, then this article is for you because below you will find a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Nebraska that are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients and also for providing amazing atmosphere, every day of the week.
NEBRASKA STATE
Kearney Hub

Soul searching led Bertrand woman to owning mini therapy horse

BERTRAND — When Brenda Johnson learned the miniature Palomino was named June, she knew she was the horse for her. Johnson had grown up around horses. Her grandparents had horses, and she showed the animals throughout her younger years in 4-H. Johnson continued to own horses until 22 years ago when her family moved into the town of Bertrand.
BERTRAND, NE
Kearney Hub

Bands, large and small, find success at Minden's Bandfest

MINDEN — Forty-one bands competed this weekend at the 32nd annual Minden Bandfest. Sponsored by the Minden Chamber of Commerce, junior high and high school bands from across Nebraska took part in the band competition Saturday in Minden. Bands ranged in size of less than 10 students to more than 155 members, said Todd Jensen, organizer of Bandfest.
MINDEN, NE
Kearney Hub

Collage in Kearney, Grand Island creates beauty from the unexpected

KEARNEY — The words on the wall at the Collage Center explain its mission: “In the gentle depths of the soul, everyone deserves to feel beautiful.”. Collage offers support to women experiencing unexpected pregnancies and gives them a shoulder to lean on as they decide how to proceed. Collage is neither pro- nor anti-abortion. It refrains from politics.
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

New haunted attraction opens near Kearney

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - If you’re looking for something that will make you shake in your boots, Farmer Brown’s Field of Screams in Kearney is 160 acres of terror. The journey begins with a hay rack ride and drops you off at the Psycho path for a half-mile walk along the river with obstacles that you may or may not survive. If you do, then you’ll come up on Farmer Brown’s, where anything can happen once you step into his yard!
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Kearney's Hilltop Mall gets OK to create three tracts

KEARNEY — Hilltop Mall received the Kearney City Council’s go-ahead last week to carve one large lot into three smaller lots. The property in question at 5011 Second Ave. spans a total of 17.3 acres. With the council’s approval, property owner DROP-HT LLC will create the following lots,...
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 18, 2022 in Kearney, NE

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Temperatures in Kearney will be cool today. It should reach a cool 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Kearney allergist has new way to diagnose skin rashes

KEARNEY — Dr. Aaron Pinion, an allergist at Platte Valley Medical Clinic, is offering a new allergy testing service called “patch testing” to help patients better pinpoint substances causing skin rashes. This condition is also known as contact dermatitis. The patient will come into the clinic and...
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Barney Financial celebrates 25 years in Kearney

KEARNEY — Ronald Eckloff, Emily Jameson and the team at Barney Financial Services are celebrating their 25th anniversary of business. Through the past few years, Barney Financial has grown to include a team of seven full-time employees providing comprehensive financial services in the areas of retirement planning and investment management.
KEARNEY, NE
foxnebraska.com

Fire crews battle structure fire near Hastings

HASTINGS, Neb. — Multiple fire crews were on the scene of a structure fire early Tuesday morning near Hastings. According to Adams County Emergency Manager Ron Pughes, fire crews were called around 6:30 a.m. to the 2900 block of Pawnee Avenue, northeast of Hastings, referencing a detached structure on fire.
HASTINGS, NE
Aurora News Register

Sizeable field fire sparks outside Aurora

Fire crews from Henderson, Hampton and Aurora were on scene fighting this field fire, sparked by a combine fire (according to radio traffic) around 12:50 p.m. today on south U Road. Wind and dry conditions have the county under fire weather watch. Watch for more details in the upcoming ANR.
AURORA, NE
Kearney Hub

Oct. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: A mostly clear sky. Low 29F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Kearney temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 22 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 11 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Watch from MON 1:00 AM CDT until MON 10:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Monday's Hub Territory volleyball highlights

After losing the first two sets, Lincoln North Star rallied to defeat Kearney High 22-25, 24-26, 25-18, 25-16, 15-12 Monday night in the quarterfinals of the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament in Norfolk. Junior Macy Roth led the Gators with 21 kills and sophmore Hailey Boltz added 17 kills as North...
LINCOLN, NE
KSNB Local4

Grand Island moves ahead on two major public works projects

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Grand Island City Council voted to take next steps on two major projects that will shape how people travel in the city. During the Tuesday meeting, council members approved the bid for the roundabout at the Five Points intersection to Diamond Engineering out of Grand Island.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Kearney Hub

Kearney’s new airline, Denver Air Connection, answers FAQs

KEARNEY — With Denver Air Connection set to begin Kearney-to-Denver flights on Nov. 1, the city of Kearney and Kearney Regional Airport would like to thank current and future passengers for their patience as Kearney transitions to the new air service provider. Denver Air Connection will provide 12 weekly...
KEARNEY, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy