Kearney Hub
Women find support, friendship at Kearney Community Moms Group
KEARNEY — Heidi Farrell distinctly remembers traveling 45 minutes with her toddler and newborn baby to attend a Mothers of Preschoolers group. While the drive felt daunting, she always felt it was worth the trip. “There was always someone there who made me feel like I was supposed to...
4 Great Seafood Places in Nebraska
If you happen to live in Nebraska and you also love seafood, then this article is for you because below you will find a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Nebraska that are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients and also for providing amazing atmosphere, every day of the week.
Kearney Hub
Soul searching led Bertrand woman to owning mini therapy horse
BERTRAND — When Brenda Johnson learned the miniature Palomino was named June, she knew she was the horse for her. Johnson had grown up around horses. Her grandparents had horses, and she showed the animals throughout her younger years in 4-H. Johnson continued to own horses until 22 years ago when her family moved into the town of Bertrand.
Kearney Hub
Bands, large and small, find success at Minden's Bandfest
MINDEN — Forty-one bands competed this weekend at the 32nd annual Minden Bandfest. Sponsored by the Minden Chamber of Commerce, junior high and high school bands from across Nebraska took part in the band competition Saturday in Minden. Bands ranged in size of less than 10 students to more than 155 members, said Todd Jensen, organizer of Bandfest.
Kearney Hub
Collage in Kearney, Grand Island creates beauty from the unexpected
KEARNEY — The words on the wall at the Collage Center explain its mission: “In the gentle depths of the soul, everyone deserves to feel beautiful.”. Collage offers support to women experiencing unexpected pregnancies and gives them a shoulder to lean on as they decide how to proceed. Collage is neither pro- nor anti-abortion. It refrains from politics.
KSNB Local4
New haunted attraction opens near Kearney
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - If you’re looking for something that will make you shake in your boots, Farmer Brown’s Field of Screams in Kearney is 160 acres of terror. The journey begins with a hay rack ride and drops you off at the Psycho path for a half-mile walk along the river with obstacles that you may or may not survive. If you do, then you’ll come up on Farmer Brown’s, where anything can happen once you step into his yard!
etxview.com
Buff City Soap - offering customizable suds - opens latest Nebraska location in Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND — Buff City Soap, which offers ready-made and customizable soap products, recently celebrated the opening of its Grand Island location. The business features plant-based soaps in 30 unique scents, among dozens of soap products, including bar soap, laundry detergent and bath bombs. It safe to say, however,...
Kearney Hub
Kearney's Hilltop Mall gets OK to create three tracts
KEARNEY — Hilltop Mall received the Kearney City Council’s go-ahead last week to carve one large lot into three smaller lots. The property in question at 5011 Second Ave. spans a total of 17.3 acres. With the council’s approval, property owner DROP-HT LLC will create the following lots,...
Kearney Hub
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 18, 2022 in Kearney, NE
Temperatures in Kearney will be cool today. It should reach a cool 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the North.
Kearney Hub
Kearney allergist has new way to diagnose skin rashes
KEARNEY — Dr. Aaron Pinion, an allergist at Platte Valley Medical Clinic, is offering a new allergy testing service called “patch testing” to help patients better pinpoint substances causing skin rashes. This condition is also known as contact dermatitis. The patient will come into the clinic and...
Kearney Hub
Barney Financial celebrates 25 years in Kearney
KEARNEY — Ronald Eckloff, Emily Jameson and the team at Barney Financial Services are celebrating their 25th anniversary of business. Through the past few years, Barney Financial has grown to include a team of seven full-time employees providing comprehensive financial services in the areas of retirement planning and investment management.
foxnebraska.com
Fire crews battle structure fire near Hastings
HASTINGS, Neb. — Multiple fire crews were on the scene of a structure fire early Tuesday morning near Hastings. According to Adams County Emergency Manager Ron Pughes, fire crews were called around 6:30 a.m. to the 2900 block of Pawnee Avenue, northeast of Hastings, referencing a detached structure on fire.
klkntv.com
Grand Island Realtor to get tased, pepper-sprayed to support fallen police officer’s family
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Grand Island real estate agent is going above and beyond to support a fallen Grand Island police officer’s family. Jimmy Reed, a sales associate for Berkshire Hathaway Home Services’ Da-Ly Realty, said on Facebook that he’s trying to raise $20,000 for the family of Chris Marcello.
Aurora News Register
Sizeable field fire sparks outside Aurora
Fire crews from Henderson, Hampton and Aurora were on scene fighting this field fire, sparked by a combine fire (according to radio traffic) around 12:50 p.m. today on south U Road. Wind and dry conditions have the county under fire weather watch. Watch for more details in the upcoming ANR.
etxview.com
Small-town Nebraska has a poverty problem. Three Nebraska towns are trying to solve it.
From breakfast to dinner rush, Chara Pech stood behind the counter at Burger King. After moving to Hastings, she worked 70-hour weeks as a supervisor at the fast food chain. With four kids at home, she couldn’t afford to work fewer shifts. Getting a higher-paying job seemed like it would require too many hours back in school.
Kearney Hub
Oct. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney
Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: A mostly clear sky. Low 29F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Kearney temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 22 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 11 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Watch from MON 1:00 AM CDT until MON 10:00 AM CDT.
Kearney Hub
Monday's Hub Territory volleyball highlights
After losing the first two sets, Lincoln North Star rallied to defeat Kearney High 22-25, 24-26, 25-18, 25-16, 15-12 Monday night in the quarterfinals of the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament in Norfolk. Junior Macy Roth led the Gators with 21 kills and sophmore Hailey Boltz added 17 kills as North...
Kearney Hub
Kearney neighbors: Obituaries for October 18
Read through the obituaries published today in Kearney Hub. (9) updates to this series since Updated 21 min ago.
KSNB Local4
Grand Island moves ahead on two major public works projects
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Grand Island City Council voted to take next steps on two major projects that will shape how people travel in the city. During the Tuesday meeting, council members approved the bid for the roundabout at the Five Points intersection to Diamond Engineering out of Grand Island.
Kearney Hub
Kearney’s new airline, Denver Air Connection, answers FAQs
KEARNEY — With Denver Air Connection set to begin Kearney-to-Denver flights on Nov. 1, the city of Kearney and Kearney Regional Airport would like to thank current and future passengers for their patience as Kearney transitions to the new air service provider. Denver Air Connection will provide 12 weekly...
