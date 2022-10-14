ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Sports ranks Aggies in the Top 50 teams in College Football ahead of Week 7

By Cameron Ohnysty
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago

In the midst of Texas A&M’s bye week ahead of week 7 of the 2022 college football season, the team is sitting at 3-3, and 1-2 in the SEC, opening up the second half of the season on Oct. 22nd, where their long road trip continues to face the South Carolina Gamecocks in Columbia, South Carolina .

After dropping out of every major ranking system after their week 5 loss to Mississippi State, The Aggies lost their third game, and second in a row to the then No.1 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide last Saturday, yet played what was perhaps their most encouraging game from a team evaluation perspective, gaining some respect back from the national public after nearly defeating the Tide in the final 3 seconds of the contest.

On Monday, CBS Sports writer Chip Patterson released his brand new complete college football rankings, including all 131 FBS teams, where the Aggies found themselves dropping all the way to 43 in these rankings after their 42-24 loss to Mississippi State. This week, even after a loss, Texas A&M rose one spot to 42, with the chance to gain some momentum with six games remaining, while awaiting their return to Kyle Field against Ole Miss on Oct. 29th.

List

5 things we learned from Texas A&M's 24-20 loss to Alabama

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mN9XG_0iZCYYOg00

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

