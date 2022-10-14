GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Blandford Nature Center is partnering with LaFontsee Galleries to present “Art is Second Nature” this weekend. This art show and sale will benefit the ongoing efforts to restore The Highlands to a thriving, natural landscape. The event will feature pieces by over 40 artists, all of which have been inspired by the natural beauty of The Highlands and they’ll be available for purchase. No registration is required to attend the event and admission is free! Proceeds will go towards returning the 121-acre former golf course into a natural space & also increasing public access to nature through infrastructure.

WALKER, MI ・ 9 HOURS AGO