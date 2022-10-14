Read full article on original website
Utah makes major impression on Top247 WR
Utah pulled off a dramatic, come-from-behind victory against USC this past weekend and a number of high-profile recruits made it to Rice-Eccles Stadium to take in the action in person, including David Washington. The four-star wide receiver from Las Vegas (Nev.) Arbor View not only got to experience the atmosphere...
Five numbers that tell the story: Utah's 43-42 win over USC
It was an offensive shootout from start to finish, the now-No. 15 University of Utah Football team took down the now-No. 12 USC Trojans in front of the largest crowd in Rice-Eccles Stadium history on Saturday night, winning 43-42. Utah improved to 5-2 overall and 3-1 in Pac-12 play. Utah...
Utah's Dalton Kincaid and Clark Phillips III named to mid-season AP All-American Team
On Tuesday, University of Utah's star tight end Dalton Kincaid and cornerback Clark Phillips III were named to the mid-season AP All-American Team. This, coming after Utah's 43-42 victory over the USC Trojans on Saturday night. Kincaid was particularly special in that game. He caught a game-high 16 passes for...
Ilaisa Tuiaki apologizes for replying to heckling fan, but his boss staying mum on role changes
BYU football: Monday included an apology from BYU defensive coordinator Ilaisa Tuiaki for an angry reply to a heckling fan, but nothing solid on role or playcalling changes in program have been made
Recruits buzzing about Utah after attending comeback win over USC
There were some outstanding atmospheres in college football on Saturday night, not many better than the environment at Utah as the 20th-ranked Utes rallied to knock off previously-undefeated No. 7 USC, 43-42 in a Pac 12 classic. Quarterback Cameron Rising’s rushing touchdown on fourth down and then rushing two-point conversion...
Post-game thoughts: It ain't over, til it's over.
Winning is more fun than losing. Knocking off the No. 7 team in the country is fantastic, knocking off the No. 7 USC Trojans with Lincoln Riley and Caleb Williams at the helm is incredibly more fun. Utah's offense outproduced the USC offense, yes, you read that right and pulled off the 43-42 victory. Here are some post-game thoughts:
Twitter reacts to the Utah Utes’ win over the USC Trojans
How Twitter reacted to the Utah Utes beating the USC Trojans at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City.
UCLA Cracks the Top Ten in Both the Coaches and AP Polls
Despite the bye week, the UCLA football team moved up two spots in both the USA Today Coaches Poll and the AP Top 25 poll after several teams in the Top 10 lost on Saturday. The Bruins are now No. 9 in the AP and No. 10 in the Coaches Poll.
Breaking Down Five-Star QB prospects Malachi Nelson and Nico Iamaleava
I had a chance to see two of the nation’s top quarterbacks, Malachi Nelson and Nicholaus Iamaleava over the weekend and both showed why they’re special talents. With Nelson’s Los Alamitos (Calif.) squad playing on Thursday and Iamaleava and Warren (Calif.) playing on Friday on the Bally’s Sports Game of the Week, it was a great opportunity to see the two five-star quarterbacks up close and personal and neither disappointed.
Random Observations: Arkansas at BYU
Poop emojis, defensive body language and fears of a broken neck highlight Saturday's win over Cougars
Post game press conference with Lincoln Riley, Caleb Williams and Tuli Tuipulotu
USC head coach Lincoln Riley addresses the media after No. 7 USC's heartbreaking 43-42 loss to Utah at Rice-Eccles Stadium. He talks about the struggles on defense, the officiating and USC moving forward. Quarterback Caleb Williams also speaks on his emotions following the loss along with Tuli Tuipulotu. Riley started...
What they were saying about Arkansas' win over BYU
KJ Jefferson was one of many standout performers in Arkansas' much-needed 52-35 victory over the BYU Cougars on Saturday afternoon in Provo (Utah.). The game got off to a slow start for the Razorbacks, but Jefferson tossed five touchdowns on the day -- three to Matt Landers -- and Raheim Sanders led the ground attack with 175 yards and 2 scores.
ESPN Announces College GameDay for UCLA/Oregon Game
ESPN announced its College GameDay show will be broadcast from Eugene, Oregon, before the UCLA/Oregon game next Saturday.
Kalani Sitake says ‘all options’ are on the table, including coaching assignments, after defense shredded by Arkansas
BYU football: What Kalani Sitake said about his defense, and its coaches, after 52-35 loss to Arkansas on Saturday
2022 NBA Draft Review: Utah Jazz
Although the Utah Jazz finished with a respectable 49-33 record last season, the Jazz ended up losing in the first round of the NBA Western Conference Playoffs to the Dallas Mavericks. The Jazz did not have any picks in this year's NBA Draft, so the assumption was that the organization was going to stay put with their core and make another playoff run this season.
Missing University of Utah student found
University of Utah Police say they have located Anthony Spirit Liu shortly after 7 p.m. on Monday evening. Liu was reported missing just after 5:30 the same evening.
gastronomicslc.com
Locals lament as Deli closes, losing one of the best burgers in SLC
For once, here’s a story about a local restaurant closure that isn’t mired in disquiet. Today sees one of the most long lived operations in Salt Lake county finally lock their doors, and do so, happily on their own terms. Last Friday was the technical closure for Bell’s...
Salt Lake City ranked 23rd best place to live in America for 2nd year in a row
One Utah city has earned the title as the 23rd best place to live in America for a second year in a row.
Bid now to take home a UTA FrontRunner Comet car
Forget little model trains, Utahns can now own a piece of state railroad history... as long as they have a place to put it.
