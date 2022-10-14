ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Utah makes major impression on Top247 WR

Utah pulled off a dramatic, come-from-behind victory against USC this past weekend and a number of high-profile recruits made it to Rice-Eccles Stadium to take in the action in person, including David Washington. The four-star wide receiver from Las Vegas (Nev.) Arbor View not only got to experience the atmosphere...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
247Sports

Five numbers that tell the story: Utah's 43-42 win over USC

It was an offensive shootout from start to finish, the now-No. 15 University of Utah Football team took down the now-No. 12 USC Trojans in front of the largest crowd in Rice-Eccles Stadium history on Saturday night, winning 43-42. Utah improved to 5-2 overall and 3-1 in Pac-12 play. Utah...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
247Sports

Post-game thoughts: It ain't over, til it's over.

Winning is more fun than losing. Knocking off the No. 7 team in the country is fantastic, knocking off the No. 7 USC Trojans with Lincoln Riley and Caleb Williams at the helm is incredibly more fun. Utah's offense outproduced the USC offense, yes, you read that right and pulled off the 43-42 victory. Here are some post-game thoughts:
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
247Sports

Breaking Down Five-Star QB prospects Malachi Nelson and Nico Iamaleava

I had a chance to see two of the nation’s top quarterbacks, Malachi Nelson and Nicholaus Iamaleava over the weekend and both showed why they’re special talents. With Nelson’s Los Alamitos (Calif.) squad playing on Thursday and Iamaleava and Warren (Calif.) playing on Friday on the Bally’s Sports Game of the Week, it was a great opportunity to see the two five-star quarterbacks up close and personal and neither disappointed.
LOS ALAMITOS, CA
247Sports

What they were saying about Arkansas' win over BYU

KJ Jefferson was one of many standout performers in Arkansas' much-needed 52-35 victory over the BYU Cougars on Saturday afternoon in Provo (Utah.). The game got off to a slow start for the Razorbacks, but Jefferson tossed five touchdowns on the day -- three to Matt Landers -- and Raheim Sanders led the ground attack with 175 yards and 2 scores.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Adrian Holman

2022 NBA Draft Review: Utah Jazz

Although the Utah Jazz finished with a respectable 49-33 record last season, the Jazz ended up losing in the first round of the NBA Western Conference Playoffs to the Dallas Mavericks. The Jazz did not have any picks in this year's NBA Draft, so the assumption was that the organization was going to stay put with their core and make another playoff run this season.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy