ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Trump news - live: Trump reportedly tried to trade Mar-a-Lago records for documents about Russia investigation

The saga with former president Donald Trump and the classified or sensitive government documents he had in his home or office continues. On Saturday, The New York Times reported that Mr Trump allegedly offered the National Archives a “deal to return the boxes” of documents he had in his possession last year “in exchange for documents he believed would expose the Russia investigation” as an FBI “hoax.” The report notes that Mr Trump didn’t know what the archives had but knew “there were items he wanted.”This allegation would confirm that Mr Trump knew last year that he had documents...
POTUS
Salon

FBI witness in Mar-a-Lago case wounded in "midday attack"

In this aerial view, former U.S. President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen on September 14, 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images) The case of the woman who infiltrated Mar-a-Lago by pretending to be a Rothschild family heiress took another bizarre turn after a shooting in Canada. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Washington Examiner

Special master deals major declassification blow to Trump in Mar-a-Lago raid case with DOJ

Former President Donald Trump has been dealt a major blow by the special master in the Mar-a-Lago raid case. Judge Raymond Dearie, who was picked by Judge Aileen Cannon to be the special master last week, told the former president he must provide evidence of declassification or else he will have to assume the records seized by the FBI are indeed classified.
POTUS
The Independent

Trump records lawyer meets with FBI in Mar-a-Lago probe

A lawyer for former president Donald Trump who signed a letter stating that a “diligent search” for classified records had been conducted and that all such documents had been given back to the government has spoken with the FBI, according to a person familiar with the matter. Christina...
POTUS
Salon

Mar-a-Lago documents inadvertently published online — and undercut Trump’s privilege claims

The Justice Department's detailed lists of seized materials from former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence were inadvertently published online on Tuesday. A judge ordered that the logs stay under seal, but they appeared to be inadvertently posted to the public court docket, according to Bloomberg, which first reported on the documents. The filing, which is no longer publicly visible, included a combination of government, business and personal documents. Some of these records included analysis of who should get a pardon, retainer agreements for lawyers and accountants as well as legal bills.
POTUS
TheDailyBeast

SCOTUS Rejects Trump’s Plea for Help in Secret Mar-a-Lago Docs Battle

The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday refused to intervene in former President Donald Trump’s ongoing fight over a number of classified records scooped out of his Florida estate by federal agents in August. In an unsigned, one-sentence ruling, the Supreme Court denied Trump’s emergency appeal, which had asked it to restore Judge Aileen Cannon’s previous order that a special master be allowed to review the documents. There were no noted dissents. The decision comes two days after the Justice Department weighed in on the matter, arguing to the nation’s highest court in a filing that Trump had “no plausible claims” over the records, and would suffer “no harm at all” if they were temporarily withheld from the independent arbiter. The decision to bar the special master, federal Judge Raymond Dearie, from reviewing the classified records—roughly 100 of the total 11,000 documents seized at Mar-a-Lago—was handed down Sept. 21 by a three-judge panel, two of whom were appointed by Trump.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy