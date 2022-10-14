Read full article on original website
kjan.com
Parks & Rec Board receives check for Camblin Shelter
(Atlantic, Iowa) – The City of Atlantic’s Parks and Recreation Department Board of Directors, Monday evening, received a check from the Atlantic Rotary Club, for improvements to the Ross Camblin Addition at Sunnyside Park, such as sandblasting the shelter and repainting it. Ross Camblin is the great uncle of Atlantic businessman Bob Camblin. He served on the Parks Board 55-years, from 1918 to 1973.
kjan.com
The Atlantic FFA chapter competed in the Southwest Iowa District Soils Judging Contest
(Lewis, Iowa) – The Atlantic FFA chapter competed in the Southwest Iowa District Soils Judging Contest at the Armstrong Research Farm in Lewis on Wednesday, September 21st. There were 188 FFA members that made up 46 teams from 23 schools at the Soils Career Development Event. Atlantic FFA had...
kjan.com
Griswold CER/BEDS numbers down this Fall
(Griswold, Iowa) – The Superintendent of the Griswold Community School District reports their Certified Enrollment and BEDS numbers. Dave Henrichs says Certified Enrollment is the number of students who live in the District, regardless of where they attend school. It’s the one the District will submit to the State. BEDS is the Basic Educational Data Survey, which includes the number of students who attend Griswold, regardless of where they live.
kjan.com
Cass County Supervisors approve sale of the County Farm/Willow Heights bldg.
(Atlantic, Iowa) – The Cass County Board of Supervisors held the first public hearing this (Tuesday) morning, on the sale of the County-owned farm on the southwest side of Atlantic. Board Chair Steve Baier said before the building on the land that housed the Willow Heights residential care facility became vacant, the property was appraised by Vanguard Appraisals at more than $1.1-million dollars. Now that the building has been vacant for nearly one-year, the appraised value dropped to $354,400. The Board unanimously passed a motion to move forward with the sale of the farm. The next step is for a request for proposal (RFP) from auction services, realtors and interested parties, and an interview with them. The deadline is October 31st.
kjan.com
Yale among nine Iowa Communities awarded grants for Water Infrastructure Projects
(DES MOINES, IA) – The Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA), last week, announced that grant awards totaling more than $3.3 million have been awarded to the communities of Arcadia, Crystal Lake, Elgin, Fostoria, Guttenberg, Hospers, Oelwein, Spencer and Yale to assist water and sewer infrastructure projects through the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program. Yale, located in Guthrie County, was awarded a grant for $267,000 for water and sewer installation and improvement projects.
Cass County Supervisors moving forward with the sale of county-owned farm
(Cass Co) The Cass County Board of Supervisors have agreed to move forward with the sale of the county-owned farm. The county-owned farm includes the old Willow Heights building, approximately 115 acres of row crop ground and approximately 35 acres of pasture ground. Board Chairman Steve Baier said the desire of the board is to sell all of the property. He said the sale of the farmland won’t be an issue, but the sale of the building might be.
kmaland.com
Glenwood trail project receives Iowa DOT grant
(Glenwood) -- A trail project in Glenwood has received a significant financial boost to the tune of a $200,000 state grant. The Glenwood Trails Project, a nearly three-mile portion and trailhead of the larger Mills County Trails initiative, is one of eight recipients across the state through the Iowa Department of Transportation's Recreational Trails Program, receiving a combined $2.7 million. Mills County Trails Board Executive Committee President Shawn Koehler tells KMA News that it's taken several applications to obtain the coveted grant and is a significant financial boost to the $1.2 million already raised. Particularly given the uncertainty in the trail-building market.
kjan.com
SHIFT ATL and The Little Cobbler announce contest winners
Atlantic, IA – SHIFT ATL, a 501(c)3 nonprofit, along with The Little Cobbler have announced the winners of their pumpkin painting contest that took place during the Fireman’s Parade Pre-Party on October 8th, 2022. There were five different age categories and participants were judged by a panel of four judges. The winners include:
kjan.com
Brr! Four Iowa cities set new record lows this morning
(Radio Iowa)/KJAN) – It’ll be one of those weeks in Iowa where our attire may include both winter coats and shorts. This (Tuesday) morning, some communities experienced lows in the low 20s and wind chills below zero. Meteorologist Ashley Bury, at the National Weather Service in Johnston, says four Iowa cities had record low temperatures early today. “We had 21 degrees at the Des Moines airport, which beat 22 degrees that we had in 1972,” Bury says. “At Lamoni, it was also 22 and Ottumwa was 22, which beat the records in 1972 when their lows were also 23. So just a degree lower for those three sites, but that did break our record today.”
kjan.com
Cass County Auditor’s Office open Nov. 5th for absentee voting
(Atlantic, Iowa) – Cass County Auditor and County Commissioner of Elections, Kathy Somers, is reminding voters that the Cass County Auditor’s Office will be open Saturday, November 5, 2022, ahead of the November 8, 2022 General Election. The Auditor’s Office will be open on Saturday, November 5, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The office will be open for absentee voting and any other election business. The Auditor also reminds voters that they can vote absentee at the office during regular business hours through Monday, November 7, 2022, for the General Election.
kjan.com
Area School Board meetings set for Monday
At least three school districts in the immediate KJAN listening area will hold their regular, separate monthly meetings, Monday. In Elk Horn, the Exira-EHK Board meeting gets underway at 5-p.m. in the Conference Room. During the meeting, the Board will discuss 2022-23 Enrollment and the Southwest Iowa Super Board Meeting. Their action items include (But are not limited to): approving the Elk Horn Section 9-10 Roof Repair Contract with Elevate Roofing, in the amount of $82,331; the first reading of several District Policies, including “Employee Expression,” Instructional Materials & Selection of those materials, Objection to Instructional and Library Materials, and a form to request a student be prohibited from checking out specific library materials. Other action includes the hiring of Lexi Griffin – Prom Sponsor, Sandra Nissen – ESL Teacher, and Elise West – Elementary Vocal Music.
kjan.com
2 hurt in a collision Monday evening in Atlantic
(Atlantic, Iowa) – A chain-reaction collision on southwest 7th Street Monday evening in Atlantic, resulted in two people suffering from non life-threatening injuries. According to Atlantic Police Sgt. Caleb Smith, the accident across from Villa Dance happened at around 5:04-p.m., when a car and an SUV stopped for traffic as both vehicles were northbound on southwest 7th. The driver of a pickup truck was distracted, and unable to stop before they struck the rear of the SUV. That vehicle was then shoved into the rear of the car.
House Fire in Rural Pottawattamie County
(Shelby, Iowa) A fire destroyed a house in rural Pottawattamie County on Saturday afternoon. Avoca Fire Chief Drew Becker tells KSOM/KS95 News the call went out at 1:24 p.m. of a house fire at 410th Street, three-quarters of a mile south of Tamarack Road. “While en route to the scene, we could see heavy black smoke, and upon arrival, the house was fully involved in smoke and fire,” said Becker. “The house was deemed a total loss before we setup.”
Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors award bid for Secondary Roads Operation Center
(Pottawattamie Co) The Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday awarded a bid for construction of the Pottawattamie County Roads Operation Center. The existing Pottawattamie County Secondary Roads Department Annex was constructed in 1955 and is beyond its useful design life and the existing Pottawattamie County Secondary Roads Fleet Maintenance Facility was constructed in 1977 and fails to provide adequate space for the volume of work and the size of the equipment of the Department’s $19,800,000 fleet. Therefore, the plans are to build a new Secondary Roads Operation Center.
Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo closes several exhibits
The Simmons Aviary, Lied Jungle, and the Desert Dome at Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium will be closed to guests beginning Saturday.
Iowa woman vanishes while facing 14 counts of animal neglect in two counties
A series of arrest warrants have been issued for a central Iowa woman who disappeared after being charged with 14 counts of animal neglect.
KCRG.com
Omaha man arrested in Fayette County
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At around 3:45 a.m. Sunday morning the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office looked into a suspicious vehicle located at High and Dry Storage Units in Oelwein. After investigating, they arrested 47-year-old Christopher Monzu from Omaha, Nebraska for an out of state warrant for a felony...
Radio Iowa
Mountain lion sightings up with more cameras out there
DNR Conservation and Recreation Division Administrator, Pete Hildreth, gave the Natural Resources Commission an update on recent mountain lion sightings during their meeting Thursday. He told the NRC members the advent of trail and other cameras has led to more videos showing the animals. “The department continues to receive reports...
kjan.com
2 accidents in Union County, one with minor injuries
(Creston, Iowa) – The Union County Sheriff’s Office reports two separate accidents occurred over the past couple of days, with one resulting in minor injuries. Authorities say at around 6:30-a.m., Sunday, a 2005 Chevy Impala driven by 26-year-old Sabastian W. Peterson, of Creston, was traveling west on Highway 34, when it came into contact with and struck, an animal. The car sustained functional damage amount to $2,000. Peterson drove himself to the Greater Regional Hospital in Creston, for treatment of head and neck pain.
1380kcim.com
County Attorney, John Werden, Warns Carroll County Is Not Insulated From Fentanyl Epidemic
According to County Attorney John Werden, the biggest threat to Carroll County currently is the influx of powerful and potentially lethal narcotics into area communities. Carroll County is fortunate to have a very low violent crime rate compared to the rest of the nation, but Werden says a different type of danger is on the rise.
