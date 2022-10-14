ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hollywood Reporter

Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl” Kicked Out of Grammy Rap Category, Will Compete in Pop (Exclusive)

Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl” is spending its eighth week on top of Billboard’s Hot Rap Songs chart, but at the Grammys, the song will compete in the pop category. Minaj originally submitted the track — which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart in August — to the rap categories at the Grammys, but the decision was overturned by the Recording Academy’s rap committee, according to a source. That group determined that Minaj’s playful and pop-sounding song sampling Rick James’ 1981 classic “Super Freak” should compete for best pop solo performance instead of rap awards.More from The Hollywood ReporterGovernor...
HollywoodLife

Nicki Minaj Goes Off On Latto For ‘Age Shaming’ Her & More As Twitter Feud Erupts Between The Rappers

Nicki Minaj took to social media to air her grievances after the Grammys announced that her song, “Super Freaky Girl,” was going to be considered in the “Pop” instead of “Rap” category for 2023. Nicki explained that she wasn’t happy with the Recording Academy’s decision because she didn’t feel like it was fairly applied to other crossover rappers. “I have no problem being moved out of the RAP category as long as we r ALL being treated FAIRLY,” Nicki tweeted. “If SFG has 2B moved then so does “Big Energy”! ANY1 who says diff is simply a Nicki hater or troll.”
TMZ.com

Diddy Defends Kanye from 'White Lives Matter' Cancelation, Disses Ma$e

9:35 AM PT -- Ma$e is firing back at Diddy's $3M debt claims with one of his own. The Harlem rapper says Diddy is scorned after being blocked from an opportunity to apologize and plug his new "wack ass" song "Gotta Move On." Diddy's had enough of the narrative he's...
TMZ.com

Lil Kim Reaffirms Cardi B Allegiance in Wake of Nicki Minaj, JT Beef

Lil Kim is reaffirming her allegiance with Cardi B ... and probably at the perfect time too, because her BFF just might be heading into a full-scale rap war. The legendary rapper is set to kick off BET's "Rap City" reboot, and in an upcoming interview with host Big Tigger ... Kim gushed over her friendship with Cardi, and even admitted to taking her advice when it comes to navigating life and career.
Vibe

Ashanti Shares Graphic Photos Of Sister For Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Warning: The following article contains triggering language, photo and/or video related to domestic violence. Ashanti has taken to social media in recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, sharing photos of her younger sister, Shia Douglas, who has previously spoken out about being a victim of partner abuse. More from VIBE.comPolice Searching For Boyfriend Of Dismembered Brooklyn WomanIrv Gotti Sends Ashanti Well Wishes, Responds To R. Kelly ComparisonsIrv Gotti Responds To Fat Joe's Criticism Of His Ashanti Comments “It is Domestic Violence Awareness month. Words will never be able to express the amount of pain, fury and disgust I feel reliving these moments,” the singer,...
Distractify

What Happened to Chris Tucker? His Rumored Death Is Trending

Every once in a while, the internet goes into a frenzy about the death of a celebrity. Oftentimes, these internet rumors are completely false. The latest actor and comedian to fall into this category happens to be Chris Tucker. Article continues below advertisement. For some reason, people believe the Rush...
Vibe

GloRilla Reveals Her Real Name, Fans React

GloRilla is showing the world just how blessed she is. This past Saturday (Oct. 8), the CMG signee revealed her real name: Gloria Hallelujah Woods. The Memphis native appeared thrown off that people just learned her middle name but affirmed that her government name is further proof of why her life is currently flourishing.More from VIBE.comGloRilla Delivers Debut Performance, Wins Best Breakthrough Artist At 2022 BET Hip Hop AwardsCardi B And GloRilla Take Over Times Square In "Tomorrow 2" Music VideoYo Gotti Signs Rising Rapper GloRilla To CMG “& why y’all acting like Ian been told y’all my middle name hallelujah?”...
TMZ.com

Lamar Odom Cheers on Daughter at First Fashion Show

There's no doubt Lamar Odom is his daughter's biggest fan ... because he pulled up to her first-ever fashion show to support her in a big way. Lamar was at 24-year-old Destiny's show at MainRo in Hollywood Saturday -- cheering her on from the audience. We're told Destiny opened the...
Black Enterprise

Candace Owens Calls Chrissy Teigen a ‘Sick, Mentally Ill Individual’ After Admitting Miscarriage Was An Abortion

Last week, model and author, Chrissy Teigen said that a miscarriage that took place two years ago while she was pregnant was actually an abortion. She revealed that information while she was speaking at a summit named “A Day of Unreasonable Conversation” on September 15 according to The Hollywood Reporter. Critics immediately went for her neck after she made that revelation. One of the loudest ones was frequent Teigen antagonist, Candace Owens, who attacked her once again on her podcast earlier this week.
Distractify

Distractify

