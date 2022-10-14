Nicki Minaj took to social media to air her grievances after the Grammys announced that her song, “Super Freaky Girl,” was going to be considered in the “Pop” instead of “Rap” category for 2023. Nicki explained that she wasn’t happy with the Recording Academy’s decision because she didn’t feel like it was fairly applied to other crossover rappers. “I have no problem being moved out of the RAP category as long as we r ALL being treated FAIRLY,” Nicki tweeted. “If SFG has 2B moved then so does “Big Energy”! ANY1 who says diff is simply a Nicki hater or troll.”

4 DAYS AGO