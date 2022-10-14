Xbox has announced that you will now be able to customize your Elite Series 2 controller through the Xbox Design Lab. Announced over on the Xbox Wire blog, Elite Series 2 controllers are about to look a whole lot nicer, or worse depending on your design tastes. If you haven't used the Xbox Design Lab before, it essentially lets you fine-tune the colors on your controller, from the shell itself to each of the buttons. This was previously limited to just the standard controller, but the option is now there for the Elite Series 2 line of controllers.

5 HOURS AGO