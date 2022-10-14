Read full article on original website
Gamespot
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 -- How To Play Early, Pre-Loading, And Launch Times
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's release date is rapidly approaching, but you don't even have to wait that long to play the campaign. It's very easy to do so if you're willing to hand over your money a little early. Here's everything you need to do to play the Modern Warfare 2 campaign via early access before the game's October 28 release date.
Gamespot
Modern Warfare 2 Third-Person Mode Changes | GameSpot News
The post revealed some top tips for playing Modern Warfare 2 and confirmed that a post-beta update to third-person mode will require that only scopes over 4x zoom will activate first person ADS. This change is a significant upgrade over the beta version of the mode, as no matter which...
Gamespot
Apex Legends Mobile Season 3 Gameplay Trailer Gives A Closer Look At Fade's Free Signature Weapon
Apex Legends Mobile Season 3: Champions is just under 24 hours away from launch, and the new season will be bringing quite a few new features to the game. Today, players got to see those features in action after Respawn uploaded a Season 3's gameplay trailer. The trailer is relatively...
Gamespot
CoD: Modern Warfare 2 Third-Person Mode Gets Major Update Before Launch
The release date for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is quickly approaching, and now Call of Duty's Instagram has revealed a major change to third-person mode that players can expect before launch. Modern Warfare 2's third-person mode was available for players to test out during last month's beta, and...
Gamespot
Review Roundup for Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope -- Does The Sequel Impress?
Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope is the sequel to the surprise crossover tactics game Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle. Sparks of Hope brings more Rabbid versions of Mario characters, a galactic setting, and more tactical possibilities to the fray. Its predecessor was a critical hit, what are critics saying about the sequel?
Gamespot
Digital Foundry Calls Overwatch 2 More Of A Revamp Than A Sequel
Digital Foundry has a verdict on Overwatch 2, and its conclusions are clear: It's a beautiful game that runs great on both console and PC. However, the site says though the changes offered are a net positive for the game, it's not quite as ambitious as you might expect. Writer...
Gamespot
Overwatch 2 – Genji Hero Guide
Genji in Overwatch 2 remains one of the more popular DPS characters thanks to his exceptional mobility. Fast doesn’t always mean easy, though. Genji may be a common pick, but he takes some getting used to before you can really make him shine. He’s also not your typical DPS hero and works better in the shadows instead of on the frontline. Here's how to efficiently play as Genji.
Gamespot
Destiny 2 Season Of Plunder: Seasonal Challenges Guide Week 9
With the current Season of Plunder storyline coming to a close in Destiny 2, only a few new objectives have gone live this week. They're still worth doing though so that you can earn Repute and some Bright Dust, and if you've had a short break, you can easily knock out several of them in a single night of action.
Gamespot
The Crew 3 Might Have Been Renamed To "Motorfest"
It sounds like the as-of-yet unannounced The Crew 3 could be called Motorfest, based on a recent report. This comes from Insider Gaming and Xbox Era's Nick Baker, who claim that The Crew 3, also known as Project Orlando, might be called Motorfest. Insider Gaming claims that in images provided to the outlet, a Motorfest logo can be seen throughout the game, visible on things like electronic billboards, registration plates, and in the loading menu.
Gamespot
Fortnitemares 2022 Includes Evil Dead Ash, Rick & Morty Skins
At this point, it's probably safe to assume that any pop culture character you can name is already in Fortnite in some capacity. However, it seems that Evil Dead has not yet taken the plunge, as Ash and several other figures from Rick & Morty have been revealed as skins for Fortnite's ongoing Halloween event, Fortnitemares 2022. While the Rick & Morty skins were officially shown off in the below trailer, Ash was leaked online ahead of time.
Gamespot
The Sims 5 Is Now In Development, Here's A First Look At Its Build Mode
After eight years of The Sims 4, developer Maxis has revealed the next generation of The Sims is on its way. Currently titled Project Rene, this new iteration is meant to be "reminiscent of words like renewal, renaissance, and rebirth," and represents the team's "renewed commitment for The Sims' bright future."
Gamespot
Apex Legends Season 15 Start Date, Catalyst, Divided Moon Map, And Everything We Know
Apex Legends Season 15 is fast approaching as the final month of Season 14 begins to come to a close. Season 15 is the final season of Apex Legends Year 4, and developer Respawn is holding to tradition and adding a new battle royale map alongside a new playable legend (Catalyst), battle pass, and story-driven Quest.
Gamespot
Fortnitemares 2022 New Skins, Challenges, And More
Another spooky season is upon us, and that means Fortnitemares 2022 is back in Fortnite, too. Whether you've been around for previous Fortnitemares or you're experiencing Fortnite's yearly Halloween event for the first time, you can be sure there are plenty of holiday-themed skins, challenges, items, and more. This year's event sees the return of the Cube Monsters first seen last fall, though now with a no-build twist. Read on for everything you should know about Fortnitemares 2022.
Gamespot
Xbox Game Pass October Lineup Adds Persona 5 Royal, A Plague Tale: Requiem, And More
As we head into the waning days of October, spooky season is well underway and Microsoft has announced the next wave of Xbox Game Pass games. The rest of this month will include some creepy games to set the Halloween mood, along with a stellar Japanese RPG making its Xbox debut for the first time.
Gamespot
Mortal Kombat: Onslaught Is A New RPG Releasing In 2023
The Mortal Kombat franchise is getting a new mobile game titled Mortal Kombat: Onslaught in 2023, according to Warner Bros' announcement. It will be developed by NetherRealm Studios, the developer behind the mainline Mortal Kombat console titles, and is an RPG where players "build a team of fighters from a vast roster of characters--and unleash them in massive real-time group battles."
Gamespot
Here's PT Running On An Unmodified PS5
Hideo Kojima's Silent Hills experiment PT has largely been unavailable on current-gen consoles for a few years now, but video game modder Lance McDonald has managed to get the spooky survival-horror game running on a regular PS5. The catch here is that to get PT running on an unmodified PS5, McDonald needed a second PS5 that had been through the jailbreaking process.
Gamespot
Xbox Elite Series 2 Controller Customization Is Now Available At Xbox Design Lab
Xbox has announced that you will now be able to customize your Elite Series 2 controller through the Xbox Design Lab. Announced over on the Xbox Wire blog, Elite Series 2 controllers are about to look a whole lot nicer, or worse depending on your design tastes. If you haven't used the Xbox Design Lab before, it essentially lets you fine-tune the colors on your controller, from the shell itself to each of the buttons. This was previously limited to just the standard controller, but the option is now there for the Elite Series 2 line of controllers.
Gamespot
Halo Infinite's Forge Maps Will Be Double The Size Of Halo 5's
Halo Infinite's Forge mode will launch with six canvas maps, and they'll be almost double the size of the canvas maps found in Halo 5. The news comes as part of the fourth and final "Forge Fundamentals" video put together by developer 343 Industries, which gives players an in-depth look at the long-awaited latest version of the beloved map creation suite. Forge is set to arrive in November in a beta state alongside Halo Infinite's winter update.
Gamespot
Here's Everything Leaving Xbox Game Pass October 2022
We're just over halfway through the month now, which means there's a fresh batch of Xbox Game Pass games, but unfortunately a number of titles will also be leaving the service soon. The first title alphabetically to be leaving Game Pass is Remedy Entertainment's Alan Wake: American Nightmare, the 2012...
Gamespot
Best PlayStation Plus Games October 2022
Regardless of which PlayStation Plus membership plan you have, there are loads of fantastic games joining the service this October. If you don't know where to start, then don't worry: we've got you covered. In this video, we go through all the latest games joining PS Plus, from the monthly games available to every subscriber, to new entries to the Game and Classics Catalogs. We also give you a rundown of the PS Plus Plans, and explain the benefits of each one.
