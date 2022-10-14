Read full article on original website
Hollywood Fried Chicken Restaurant Finally OpensGreyson FLos Angeles, CA
Arizona witness says orb UFOs 'frightened' herRoger MarshMaricopa, AZ
Camelot Homes Announces Sales for New Aura Luxury Community in ScottsdaleElaina VerhoffScottsdale, AZ
2022 NiteFlite Golf Tournament and Gala to Benefit Saguaros Children's CharitiesElaina VerhoffScottsdale, AZ
AZFamily
Strong storms cancel Corona del Sol high school band fundraising competition
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The wild weather this past weekend put a damper on a Valley high school’s band competition. The Corona del Sol Invitational in Tempe is one of the school’s biggest fundraising events. More than a dozen schools across the state came to compete until the storms hit.
citysuntimes.com
Maricopa County Home & Garden Show brings Street of Dreams to WestWorld this weekend; specials Oct. 16
The Maricopa County Home & Garden Show, the largest home show in the Southwest, returned to WestWorld of Scottsdale this weekend and there is still time to enjoy the event through Sunday, Oct. 16. Featuring hundreds of home improvement vendors, tiny homes, holiday lighting, unique copper skillets and kitchen accessories,...
AZFamily
Tempe high school band loses thousands of dollars after fundraising event is rained out
Herd of horses shot and killed, reward offered for tips that lead to suspect. Horse advocate organizations are offering a $35,000 reward for any tips that lead to the suspect who shot and killed wild alpine horses. Family looking for answers after father is killed installing traffic pole. Updated: 5...
AZFamily
Phoenix bartender competing in National Competition gets car and supplies stolen
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arlene Magana has been preparing for months for a national bartending competition. You may notice her behind the bar serving up top-tier cocktails at Platform 18 bar. She was among the ten bartenders selected throughout the country to compete in the Paloma Punchout competition. “Anything that I can put up to those judges I’ll be proud of no matter what,” said Magana.
AZFamily
Cold air funnel spotted in Sun Lakes
Thunderstorms roll through the Valley causing power outages, downed power lines. Powerful thunderstorms passed through Maricopa and Pinal counties Saturday bringing heavy rain, wind, and hail. The storms also caused damage from high winds including power outages and flooding from rain. Updated: Oct. 15, 2022 at 11:31 AM MST. |
AZFamily
VAI resort in Glendale scheduled to open late 2023
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - VAI Resort announced it plans to open by late 2023! The $1 billion-budget hotel will be Arizona’s largest resort once it’s complete. The luxury resort is named for the Greek beach, Vai Beach, found on the Isle of Crete, where the ancient Minoans made their homes. Company spokespersons say that the resort has been inspired by globally celebrated resorts and will include a variety of luxury experiences for guests.
AZFamily
Pouring rain near Riggs & Lindsay Roads
Cindy Wyke sent us this video of hail from 83rd Avenue and Northern in Glendale. Officially opening on October 7 and continuing through Halloween, Scarizona features two haunted attractions and is recommended for those ages 12 and up. Phoenix doctor warns on dangers of the spicy "one chip challenge" for...
lafamilytravel.com
Float Like A Ghost At The Spooktacular Hot Air Balloon Festival
If you’ve never heard of the Spooktacular Hot Air Balloon Festival, you’re not alone. I’d never heard of it either until a few years ago. I found it while researching fun, interesting, Halloween-themed activities to do with kids. Intrigued, my wife and I decided to check it...
fox10phoenix.com
Events around Phoenix brave the harsh storm: 'Rain can’t stop us'
PHOENIX - Events like haunted houses and fall festivals only have a few short weeks to rake in money, mainly the four weekends leading up to Halloween. What's scary for organizers is when one of those weekends is a wash-out, like it was on Saturday, Oct. 15, as all eyes were to the skies for a pretty intense storm that rattled the Valley.
allaboutarizonanews.com
Phoenix Zoo Inviting Families To Trick-or-Treat With Dinosaurs
The Phoenix Zoo will open their doors to all sorts of ghosts and ghouls by hosting three nights of trick-or-treating with the dinosaurs before Halloween. Attendees are invited to walk the zoo’s quarter-mile trail in donning their Halloween costumes where more than two dozen dinosaurs will greet them. Candy and treats will be passed out at stations along the way.
northcentralnews.net
Nash celebrates 10 years of jazz
Since Wynton Marsalis played the first note at the grand opening Sept. 30, 2012, The Nash has become the epicenter for the greatest jazz moments in the Valley. For the past decade, top jazz artists have journeyed to Phoenix, from legends to rising stars, in order to perform at the downtown club named in honor of Phoenix’s own Lewis Nash, considered a top jazz drummer in the world.
AZFamily
Cooler weather with lingering showers in Phoenix for Sunday
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Cooler temperatures are in the Valley after a rain-filled Saturday. For Sunday, highs are expected to top out in the upper 70s with partly cloudy skies. There is still the chance for a lingering shower in the morning, but for the most part, the Valley will remain dry.
Forecasted rain forces changes to Valley weekend events
Forecasted rain across parts of the Valley this weekend has event organizers making changes to some scheduled events.
nevalleynews.org
Professional Bull Riders Team Series Event—ushered in the expected anticipation for Arizona Ridge Riders fans
The Arizona Ridge Riders’ coaches predicted an exciting weekend—and the Arizona Ridge Riders fans in attendance at the Gila River Arena Friday and Saturday night, appear to agree. Friday night’s PBR’s Team Series Event, Ridge Rider Days, brought wins for the Texas Rattlers, Nashville Stampede, Austin Gamblers and...
AZFamily
VAI resort in Glendale delays opening again, plans for late 2023
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - VAI Resort, the luxury resort that first planned to open in Glendale by fall 2022, has been delayed once again until late 2023. Previously, VAI Management expected the property to be open before the Super Bowl came to town in February 2023. When plans doubled in April, the scheduled opening was delayed until spring 2023. Management delayed the opening again on Monday, saying it plans to open at some point in late 2023. When it finally opens, the $1 billion-budget hotel will be Arizona’s largest resort.
fox10phoenix.com
Landspout southeast of Phoenix
Many are wondering what they saw in the southeast Valley that looked like a tornado Sunday afternoon – well, the National Weather Service has an answer about what it was. It was a landspout, or a “cold air funnel."
AZFamily
Thunderstorms roll through the Valley causing power outages, downed power lines
Family recalls traumatic moment Litchfield Park dad was shot during drive-by shooting. A dad living in Litchfield Park is recovering in the hospital after he was shot in the face during a drive-by shooting Thursday night. Updated: 13 hours ago. |. Rain poured in Chandler near Riggs and Lindsay Roads.
AZFamily
Hail hits northwest Valley
Rain poured in Chandler near Riggs and Lindsay Roads. Officially opening on October 7 and continuing through Halloween, Scarizona features two haunted attractions and is recommended for those ages 12 and up. Phoenix doctor warns on dangers of the spicy "one chip challenge" for kids. Updated: 19 hours ago. |
luxury-houses.net
Asking $13.4 Million! This 14,000 SF French Inspired Mansion is Truly An Entertainers Dream in Scottsdale, Arizona
10947 E Wingspan Way in Scottsdale, Arizona for Sale. 10947 E Wingspan Way, Scottsdale, Arizona is a jewel of Silverleaf features an exceptional layout with elegant living spaces and a resort inspired backyard with pool and spa offers complete privacy with amazing views. This Mansion in Scottsdale offers 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 14,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 10947 E Wingspan Way, please contact Lee Courtney (Phone : 480-296-5922) at West USA Realty for full support and perfect service.
AZFamily
Collision causes closure on I-10 at 43rd Avenue in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The westbound lanes of Interstate 10 in Phoenix have reopened after a two-vehicle collision that happened Saturday afternoon. Around 5 p.m., rescue crews responded to the I-10 westbound near 43rd Ave for the report of a car crash involving two cars. Phoenix police say one vehicle experienced tire failure and collided with a wall.
