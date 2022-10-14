Read full article on original website
68-year-old caught on video in Pasco vandalizing ‘COVID Clint’ campaign sign
“We will never know how many caught COVID, because they did not wear a mask. We will never know how many are in the ground today because they trusted Clint Didier.”
‘Pride of her family.’ Funeral expense fundraiser started for slain Hanford High grad
“She was the big sister in the house. Always taking care of everyone’s needs.”
Power of Connection fundraiser to fund CBC scholarships
PASCO, Wash.- Columbia Basin College (CBC) will be holding its Power of Connection scholarship fundraising event on October, 27. The Power of Connection is CBC's main scholarship fundraiser. According to Erin Fishburn, Executive Director and C.E.O. of the CBC Foundation, CBC gives out about $1 million in scholarships every year.
Uptick in gnats seen in Tri-Cities
Benton County Wash. — Recently in our area, there's been an increase in the number of flying insects, mainly gnats. The bugs usually appear more in the spring time, but now, with fall in full swing, there are a number of reasons for the rise in the bug population.
Sponsors and auction items needed for 2022 Heartlinks Hospice Gala
MABTON, Wash. — The annual Heartlinks Hospice Gala at Suave and Sons Farms is an event that raises money for terminally-ill patients in Benton and Yakima counties. This year, the gala is sponsored by Prosser Memorial Health, and the sold-out event is scheduled for October 22. The gala offers...
PHOTOS: Driving simulators donated to Walla Walla High School between 1958 and 1964
Walla Walla County Insurance Association donated batches of simulators made by the Automatic Voting Machine Company to Walla Walla High School between 1958 and 1964. Wa-Hi was the first public high school in the state to have them installed. Kyle Waite was the instructor at the time.
Suspect captured near Kennewick High School booked on 8 charges
KENNEWICK, Wash. — When police officers noticed a suspicious individual walking on the Kennewick High School campus grounds, they knew something was fishy. This was confirmed when he ran from confrontation. According to officers from the Kennewick Police Department, a patrol officer was in the area of the school on the 500-block of W 6th Ave at 12:04 a.m. on...
Report: Whitman College ranked #1 in Washington ahead of UW, WSU
SEATTLE, Wash. — Washington State University (WSU) Cougars and University of Washington (UW) Husky students have one thing in common: Neither one of their schools is number one in Washington state. According to a new report by WalletHub of 2023's Best Colleges & Universities, Whitman College in Walla Walla...
City of Pasco: Fast growing community is thinking big
Pasco grew by more than a third as 20,000 residents joined the city between 2010 and 2022. With a current population estimated at 80,180, Pasco is nipping at Kennewick (population 85,320) and is among the fastest-growing communities in the state, according to the Washington Office of Financial Management. Big growth...
Siren tests on Oct 20 will be heard in Benton and Franklin counties
RICHLAND, Wash. — Annual siren tests along the Columbia and Yakima rivers are scheduled for October 20 between 10 a.m. and noon, according to the press release from Energy Northwest. The tests are done by Energy Northwest in partnership with Benton and Franklin County Emergency Management and the Department of Energy.
Screech at the Reach Halloween weekend
RICHLAND, Wash.- The REACH Museum and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service are hosting the 9th annual Screech at the REACH, on Friday, October, 28, from 3-6 p.m. Screech at the REACH is the museum's Halloween season tradition. According to a press release from the museum, the event hopes to shed a positive light on the "spooky" creatures that call the Mid-Columbia region home.
BLM lifting fire restritions in Eastern Washington
SPOKANE, Wash. – Fire restrictions are being lifted on public lands in Eastern Washington. The Bureau of Land Management will formally lift the restrictions in Adams, Asotin, Benton, Chelan, Columbia, Douglas, Ferry, Franklin, Garfield, Grant, Kittitas, Klickitat, Lincoln, Okanogan, Pend Oreille, Spokane, Stevens, Walla Walla, Whitman and Yakima Counties on Friday.
Benton and Franklin Counties' continue planning for completion of Behavioral Health Recovery Center by 2025
PASCO, Wash. - As community members are noticing higher crime rates Benton and Franklin Counties, both are working on looking at the mental and drug use within the counties. The Benton-Franklin Behavioral Health Advisory Committee has been working on the creation of a recovery center. The Committee has been meeting...
Tumbleweed tourist passes available at Richland library
RICHLAND, Wash.- Richland Library cardholders can now check out an attraction pass online. Just go online and choose an attraction and the date you would like to use it or visit the site. Once reserved, a pass is emailed to you confirming your use. The pass should be displayed at the attraction on the date you choose to be there.
Local Man Climbs Badger against all odds
Richland Wash. — Tri-Cities Native Jaime Torres, has been working to regain his independence after a brain bleed due to untreated high blood pressure in 2015 left him unable to move from the neck down. Jaime says. "I suffered a brain bleed, they call it a congenital cavernoma. So...
Update | Recent high school grad killed in drive-by near downtown Kennewick
Detectives were working with crime scene investigators at several locations Sunday.
Hops and Drops fundraises for Wreaths Across America
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Hops and Drops will donate 20% of all purchases on Tuesday, October, 18, when diners present a Wreaths Across America flyer when ordering. Wreaths Across America honors deceased veterans during the Holiday season by laying commemorative wreaths at cemeteries. The event is sponsored locally by the Daughters of...
Prosser City Hall removes Halloween display of Karen's Garden
PROSSER, Wash. — Historic Downtown Prosser announced a decorating contest, encouraging the community to design a display for Halloween. Prosser City Hall decorated its display to feature “Karen’s Garden,” dressing up a scarecrow as a ‘Karen,’ with a shirt reading “Can I speak to the manager?”
Have You Visited Pendleton’s Famous Cozy Rooms Brothel Yet?
For nearly 40 years, The Cozy Rooms was the most popular brothel in Pendleton. Opened in 1928 by 26-year-old Stella Darby, her brothel is immortalized in Pendleton history, with Darby herself receiving a statue in her honor outside of the location where she used to run her brothel. The bronze statue, unveiled in 2014, cost $18,000.
Wrong-way driver slams into semi. It’s the 2nd Tri-Cities highway head-on in 2 days
The crash closed the westbound lanes of I-82 for a few hours.
