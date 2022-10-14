Read full article on original website
Related
TechCrunch
AI content platform Jasper raises $125M at a $1.5B valuation
CEO Dave Rogenmoser tells TechCrunch the funding will be put toward building out Jasper’s core products, improving the customer experience and bringing Jasper’s technology to more apps. Led by Insight Partners with participation from Bessemer Venture Partners, IVP, Foundation Capital, Founders Circle Capital, Coatue and HubSpot Ventures, it’ll also support Jasper’s ongoing effort to fold the Outwrite brand under its own, he said, and unify the two companies’ offerings in 2023.
TechCrunch
a16z’s Chris Dixon announces new accelerator program for crypto founders in LA
Now, it’s doubling down on its programming for crypto founders, Dixon, an early Coinbase backer who has been investing at a16z since 2012, revealed onstage at Disrupt 2022 in San Francisco on Tuesday in an interview with TechCrunch’s Lucas Matney. Onstage, Dixon announced a16z’s plans to expand its...
TechCrunch
The Open 3D Engine adds improved terrain creation and collaboration tools
The newest release (22.10) focuses on quality-of-life improvements around performance, workflow and usability. There is a new onboarding experience for new users, for example, and new tools for collaborating with other team members on remote projects, something that has only become more important in this day and age. Teams can now share and download projects by just sharing a URL, for example, and new project templates make it easier for new team members to get started. The developers also launched new features to make setting up and debugging multi-player applications easier, and for artists, it’s now easier to bring their animations in the Open 3D Engine. And for all of those developers building open-world games and experiences, there’s now an improved Terrain system that can scale up to 16x16km worlds.
TechCrunch
Advances in fit technology could minimize those onerous online returns
However, everyone’s body shape is different, and very few of us are built like a fit model, so how the outfit looks on the person modeling the clothes online and how it fits an individual person can also be radically different. Startups and big retailers have jumped in with...
TechCrunch
Indian edtech giant Byju’s raises $250 million in fresh funding
The new funding valued the Bengaluru-headquartered startup at $22 billion, the same figure at which it raised a financing round in March this year, a person familiar with the matter said. The company, India’s most valuable startup, declined to comment on the valuation but said Qatar’s sovereign fund, Qatar Investment...
TechCrunch
Here’s a peek at what’s happening on day one at Disrupt
Latecomers always welcome: Buy a pass right here. You’ll find all the day’s programs, stage location and times listed in the Disrupt agenda and in the event app. Head to the expo hall each day to check out early-stage Startup Battlefield 200 exhibitors and sponsor booths. Investor Reception.
TechCrunch
Anthill connects frontline workers to company resources through text messaging
“This workforce can’t be overlooked, there is a business imperative right now…[and] there is a really exciting opportunity to create more paths to the middle class,” Anthill co-founder and CEO Muriel Clauson told TechCrunch. Clauson and Anthill co-founder and CTO Young-Jae Kim met in a PhD program...
TechCrunch
Indian e-commerce giant Flipkart launches metaverse shopping experience
The Walmart-backed Bengaluru-headquartered firm has partnered with eDAO, a Polygon-incubated firm, to launch the metaverse offering, which it is calling Flipverse. The offering is in the pilot stage and aimed to garner interest during the festive season this month. On Flipverse, which goes live on Flipkart’s Android app Monday, the...
TechCrunch
Nigerian banking-as-a-service platform Maplerad raises $6M, led by Peter Thiel’s Valar Ventures
Fintechs offering BaaS services in the U.S. and Europe, such as Unit, Rapyd and Treasury Prime, have achieved significant scale due to the developed banking systems they enjoy in their markets. However, their counterparts are trying to replicate this growth in less advanced banking systems like Africa, where the demand and scalability of such products are unproven.
TechCrunch
The Cloud Foundry Foundation gets a new chair
It’s worth noting that the governing board’s focus is on managing the Foundation’s business and IP. Technical decision making is handled by the Technical Oversight Committee and various working groups. McGarvey is no stranger to the Cloud Foundry ecosystem. At VMware, her work already involved working with...
TechCrunch
With a $13B valuation, Celonis defies current startup economics
But Celonis — which has raised $2.4 billion, per Crunchbase, with $2 billion coming in the last year alone — has been able to defy the current thinking in startup circles by taking on huge chunks of capital. Consider that its valuation has grown an eye-popping 420% since...
TechCrunch
Snapcommerce grabs its cape and becomes Super
The company, which raised $85 million last year, describes its SuperCash card as a “first-of-its-kind, debt-protecting card” that provides users with rewards and cash back in a way that enables them to build credit. Here’s how it works: anyone can apply for the card — there are no...
TechCrunch
Nigeria’s AltSchool increases course options amidst soaring tech-skill demand
Among the new courses are product marketing, design and management, data science, engineering and analysis. This is in addition to a software engineering course where students specialize in either front end and back end or cloud engineering. AltSchool’s co-founder and CEO Adewale Yusuf told TechCrunch that since launch, the school...
TechCrunch
Starboard Value reportedly taking ‘significant’ stake in Salesforce
The presentation looks at the company’s financial situation and concludes that it could be giving investors a better return. On the positive side, Starboard likes the company’s refreshed executive team with Bret Taylor as co-CEO. It also likes Salesforce’s ambitious $50 billion revenue target for fiscal year 2026,...
TechCrunch
2023 VC predictions: Finding an exit from the ‘messy middle’
Companies can no longer raise $5 million to $10 million seed rounds with nothing but a deck and the assumption that revenue multiples will skyrocket beyond historical norms. The VC landscape has started to bifurcate, and it will continue to do so during 2023 both for fundraising and investments. Fundraising:...
TechCrunch
Omneky uses AI to generate social media ads
The company wants to make online ads both cheaper and more effective thanks to recent innovations in artificial intelligence and computer vision. Omneky is participating in Startup Battlefield at TechCrunch Disrupt 2022. While many fields have been automated in one way or another, creating ads is still mostly a manual...
TechCrunch
Revyze is building the TikTok of educational videos
“We talked with kids attending 30 or 35 different high schools,” co-founder Florent Sciberras told me. “We asked them: ‘What do you think about school and what’s the best way to learn?’ And they told us that nobody had ever asked them those questions.”. In...
TechCrunch
Investment in space continues to drop, but some sectors more resilient than others, report finds
While broader market conditions are disproportionately affecting funding in deep tech — which includes high capex industries like launch and “emerging industries” (think private space stations and orbital debris mitigation) — geospatial intelligence and remote sensing companies are well positioned to withstand these trends, the quarterly report found.
TechCrunch
Ambi Robotics secures $32M infusion to deploy its item-sorting robots in warehouses
The new capital came in the form of a SAFE, or simple agreement for future equity, which grants investors the right to purchase equity in the company at a future date, allowing Ambi to delay negotiations around valuation and terms of investment. CEO Jim Liefer says that it’ll be put toward continuing deployments and installations of Ambi’s tech, expanding the company’s product portfolio and growing engineering, customer support and operations teams headcount.
TechCrunch
‘She Matters’ is the name and mission of a BIPOC-focused postpartum care startup
Her experience led her to found and lead She Matters, a digital health platform focused on supporting Black women experiencing postpartum comorbidities, and providing cultural competency training for care providers. The company is part of the Battlefield 200 at TechCrunch Disrupt 2022. “It’s not only up to Black women to...
Comments / 0