CBS Sports
Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Being evaluated Tuesday
Ekblad (lower body) will be further evaluated Tuesday after leaving Monday's game against Boston. Ekblad registered a minus-1 rating and four PIM in 15:49 of ice time. The Panthers were already playing with five defensemen Monday due to Brandon Montour's upper-body issue, so any serious injury to Ekblad would be an even bigger blow than usual. Florida's next game is Wednesday against the Flyers.
CBS Sports
Red Wings' David Perron: Continues hot start
Perron collected two goals and an assist Monday, but the Red Wings suffered a 5-4 overtime loss to the Kings. Perron connected on two more goals Monday. It wasn't enough, however, as the Red Wings dropped their first game of the season. Signed as a key free agent during the offseason, Perron, who also scored Saturday, is supplying the veteran leadership team brass expected when they pursued his services. Both of Perron's goals Monday came with the Red Wings trailing by a goal. The 35-year-old left winger has produced four points in three games.
CBS Sports
NWSL playoffs: San Diego Wave FC make history, advance to NWSL semifinals
San Diego Wave FC defeated Chicago Red Stars 2-1 in the NWSL quarterfinals on Sunday. The two teams needed extra time to determine a winner after regulation ended in a 1-1 draw in front of an NWSL playoff-record crowd of 26,215 at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego. Alex Morgan scored the game-winner in extra time for the hosts.
CBS Sports
Jets' Zach Wilson: Quiet in win
Wilson completed 10 of 18 passes for 110 yards in Sunday's 27-10 win over the Packers. Wilson had a long gain of 41 yards to Corey Davis during the second half, but he overall made a limited impact, posting comfortably his lowest yardage while not scoring for the first time this season. However, in avoiding any turnovers, Wilson still did enough to help the Jets earn an unlikely road victory. With a perfect record in his three games since returning from injury, Wilson will look to keep New York's momentum going while contributing more himself in Week 7 versus Denver.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Melvin Gordon: Loses grip on role
Gordon had three rushes for eight yards in Monday's 19-16 loss to the Chargers. Gordon started the game in his typical role as Denver's lead back, tallying three carries on the opening drive. However, he was benched from there, with Latavius Murray racking up 15 carries in his place. Gordon entered the game with a questionable tag due to a neck and rib injury, though he told media after the game that he was physically fine to play, per George Stoia III of The Denver Gazette. It's unclear why the swtich was made or if it will carry forward, but Gordon has fumbled four times -- two were lost -- on only 55 carries to begin the season.
CBS Sports
Padres' Josh Bell: Not starting Game 4
Bell will sit for Game 4 of the NLDS against the Dodgers on Saturday. Bell hit just .192/.316/.271 with three home runs in 53 games following his move to San Diego at the deadline. He does have one homer this postseason but has just three total hits in 20 trips to the plate to go with seven strikeouts. Brandon Drury will be the designated hitter Saturday.
CBS Sports
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Game-time decision
Kuznetsov (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision Monday against Vancouver, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports. Kuznetsov won't participate in the Capitals' morning skate and his availability will be determined closer to puck drop. He has one assist in three games this season.
CBS Sports
Jets' Corey Davis: Makes long catch
Davis caught two of four targets for 52 yards in Sunday's 27-10 win over the Packers. Davis contributed New York's longest offensive play of the day, making a double move before hauling in a 41-yard pass during the second half. Thanks to that reception, the veteran led the Jets in yards through the air, as quarterback Zach Wilson managed only 110 overall. While the team's passing attack still lacks consistency, Davis at least helps move the chains and has been more impactful lately than purported top wideout Elijah Moore, who boasts merely 11 yards over the last two weeks and wasn't targeted Sunday.
