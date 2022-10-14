ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakley, CA

sfstandard.com

SF Families Say New Teacher Housing Site is Shaking Their Homes and Cracking Walls

San Francisco families say their homes are being ferociously shaken and are cracking inside due to the construction of a housing development for teachers. Work on the city’s first affordable housing project for educators began in late September as part of a $105 million investment. When completed in late...
iheart.com

Bayfair Shopping Center in San Leandro Closing For Good

Bayfair shopping center in San Leandro will soon be closing its doors for good. Close date/plans have not yet been finalized, but they plan on housing, office space for tech companies, and retail on the ground floor. Luckily, the Target will stay put. Full details here! Check out some of the reactions below:
SAN LEANDRO, CA
calmatters.network

Swalwell faces familiar opponent Hayden in reelection bid

Pleasanton and the rest of the southern Tri-Valley are deciding for the sixth time whether Eric Swalwell should be their district representative in Washington, D.C. — and for the second general election in a row, the opposing choice is the same challenger, Alison Hayden. Swalwell (D-Livermore) defeated Hayden for...
PLEASANTON, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Contra Costa County employees receive threats over election-worker software

MARTINEZ, Calif. - Contra Costa County elections officials are receiving threats and harassing messages, amid a scandal involving a software company that stores poll workers’ information. Konnech Corporation, a Michigan company that makes the software for scheduling poll workers is accused of illegally providing and storing personal identifiable information...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
LocalNewsMatters.org

Regional: Status update on Bay Area COVID-19 developments

The latest developments around the region related to the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as of Friday evening include:. Contra Costa County COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to drop as health officials brace for the coming flu season. County health officials told the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday that statistics involving...
hoodline.com

Plans submitted for a massive residential tower that would become Oakland’s tallest building

A new building proposed for downtown Oakland will be the city’s tallest building if it gets built. Town Tower is a proposed 46-story building at 325 22nd Street that would contain 596 housing units, according to city planning documents first obtained by Bay Area News Group. It would sit at the corner of 22nd Street and Kaiser Plaza, just a few blocks from Lake Merritt and the 19th Street BART Station. If built, Town Tower would stand 487 feet tall. Currently, the tallest building in Oakland is the 28-story Ordway Building, completed in 1970, which is 404 feet tall and sits directly next door to this site.
OAKLAND, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Pittsburg Police Set to Host Gun Buyback Program

The Pittsburg Police Department announced it will hold its 2022 Anonymous Gun Buyback event on Saturday, October 22 from 8:00 am to 2:00 pm at 65 Civic Avenue. The event is open to all and funds are limited and subject to availability—payments are in gift cards supporting local business. You are also being asked to transport firearms unloaded and in the trunk of a vehicle.
PITTSBURG, CA
diablomag.com

Habitat: Accessory Dwelling Units

When Kevin Casey bought a house that came with an in-law unit, he decided to rent it out. “It paid the entire mortgage for a couple years when I was starting my business,” he says. “Then around the beginning of the pandemic, I started using it as my office because I’ve got two kids in a smaller house and I work from home.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

Former Natomas hotel converted to housing community for the homeless

NATOMAS — A former North Natomas hotel will now put a roof over homeless families. Vice Mayor Angelique Ashby unveiled the new housing project called "Vista Nueva" in what used to be Staybridge Suites. The permanent housing community, created in partnership with Jamboree Housing Corporation and the Sacramento Housing and Redevelopment Agency, will soon be home to over 100 Sacramento families. "Vista Nueva" means "new view" or "new perspective" in Spanish. For those who are homeless or at risk of being homeless, the converted hotel could be the answer. "Folks cannot find housing," Jamboree CEO Laura Archuleta said. "If you earn $25,000 a year...
SACRAMENTO, CA

