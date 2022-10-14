A new building proposed for downtown Oakland will be the city’s tallest building if it gets built. Town Tower is a proposed 46-story building at 325 22nd Street that would contain 596 housing units, according to city planning documents first obtained by Bay Area News Group. It would sit at the corner of 22nd Street and Kaiser Plaza, just a few blocks from Lake Merritt and the 19th Street BART Station. If built, Town Tower would stand 487 feet tall. Currently, the tallest building in Oakland is the 28-story Ordway Building, completed in 1970, which is 404 feet tall and sits directly next door to this site.

