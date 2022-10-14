ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steven Gerrard Says Graham Potter Had to Suffer to Earn The Chelsea Job

By Melissa Edwards
 4 days ago

The two English managers prepare to face off this weekend as the Blues take on Aston Villa.

Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa host Graham Potter's Chelsea in the Premier League on Sunday and the Liverpool legend is ready for a battle against a coach he knows quite well.

In his pre-match press conference, Gerrard recalled his very first encounter with the former Brighton and Hove Albion man and explained why he knows the Blues are in good hands.

"I met him [Potter] the first time on a pro licence course, and he spoke really well," Gerrard began, "He did a key-not presentation on his journey so I'm well aware of his journey even back from the start.

Potter managed Swansea City whilst Frank Lampard was coaching Derby County.

"We played Brighton in a friendly when I was up at Rangers, I managed to have a couple of conversations with him and he's a good guy, very humble. A student of the game and it's been no surprise his rise to the top.

"Having said that, I'm sure he'd back it up and say there were times where it wasn't always great. He had to suffer a bit, he had to go through periods where he's had to grow and learn from a personal point of view.

"I'm sure that's put him in a much better place to handle the Chelsea job right now."

Potter is yet to lose a Chelsea fixture.

Despite singing his praises, Gerrard will be hoping he can still get the better of Potter and his squad on the weekend as both teams look for another important three points in a jam-packed season.

