Elk hunters should find plenty of elk in most of the state
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho’s general, any-weapon elk seasons are getting underway, and rifle hunters are following archers in pursuit of one of Idaho’s most prized game, and they can look forward to healthy herds in most parts of the state. To learn about general elk...
Idaho gas prices dip
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Average gasoline prices in Idaho have fallen 3.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.36/g Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 802 stations in Idaho. Prices in Idaho are 1.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 69.5...
Waterfowl season opens Wednesday for most of Southwest Idaho
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Duck hunters in Southwest Idaho are reminded the 2022-2023 waterfowl season opens Wednesday, Oct. 19, excluding Valley County, where the season has been open since Oct. 1. While some hunters may still be accustomed to the waterfowl season opener falling on a weekend, this is...
Idaho now open for Bitcoin business
ABERDEEN, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Utilities Commission has made a decision in the clash between the crypto company GeoBitmine and Idaho Power, which could impact crypto start-ups throughout the state. GeoBitmine had plans to convert the old Simplot plant in Aberdeen into a greenhouse, which would then be...
Telephone town hall on fraud and consumer protection Wednesday
BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – On Oct. 19 at 11:00 a.m. MT, Northwest Regional Director of the Federal Trade Commission Chuck Harwood will speak to Idahoans about current trends regarding fraud and identity theft and how to avoid becoming the next victim of a costly scam. The Federal Trade Commission’s...
Mule deer doe found shot and left to waste in southeast Idaho
INKOM, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho Department of Fish and Game is seeking information regarding an adult mule deer doe that was shot and left to waste in southeast Idaho. The doe was discovered in a private field off of East Green Canyon Road near Inkom. Officials say the incident...
Hunters can help prevent poaching incidents while searching for trophy
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – As hunting season continues to draw outdoorsmen out from all over looking for the different animals drawing them out, the risk of poaching rises. The Idaho Fish and Game is continuing to remind hunters of how they can continue to help curve amount of poachers in Idaho. Upper Snake Region communications manager James Brower says there is always something hunters need to be constantly vigilant for more than just their prize.
Officials to discuss RIDE Initiative and Profile of a Graduate
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI) – Governor Mark Gordon’s Reimagining and Innovating the Delivery of Education (RIDE) Advisory Group and the Wyoming State Board of Education (SBE) will meet jointly on Oct. 21, 2022. The SBE will convene its regularly scheduled meeting at 9 a.m. with the RIDE Advisory Group...
DEQ preparing draft 401 water quality certification for County Line Hydroelectric Facility
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) is preparing a draft 401 water quality certification for the County Line Hydroelectric Facility – Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) Docket No. P-14513. The proposed facility, which would be located on the Snake River in Jefferson...
