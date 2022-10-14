ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
International Business Times

Salad Dressings Sold At Aldi Recalled Over 'Life-Threatening' Allergy Risk

A company is voluntarily recalling certain salad dressings sold at Aldi stores nationwide due to a mix-up with labels that may prompt "life-threatening" allergy risks. The problem with TreeHouse Foods' Tuscan Garden-branded Restaurant Style Italian Dressing was discovered after the company received two complaints "at the store level," according to the announcement on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) website.
FOOD SAFETY
CBS Pittsburgh

More than 10,000 air fryers recalled due to fire and burn hazard

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We've got an air fryer recall to pass along to you this morning. Newair is recalling more than 11,000 "Magic Chef" air fryers. The reason is they can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards. While no injuries have been reported, the recall is still in place. You can see the exact models affected and what the next steps are on the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission's website at this link.
FOOD SAFETY
Thrillist

More Than 43 Tons of Meat Have Been Recalled, Including Bacon, Sausage, Pork, & More

Behrmann Meat and Processing has recalled more than 87,000 pounds of ready-to-eat meat products that could be contaminated with listeria monocytogenes, according to an announcement shared by the US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS). That's a lot of meat already, but FSIS says it expects even more food to be added to the list "in the near future."
KENTUCKY STATE
Popculture

Popular Beverage Recalled Over Potential Botulism Contamination

Health officials are warning consumers against drinking a popular brand of drink mixes after they were found to possibly be contaminated with Clostridium botulinum, the bacterium responsible for causing the rare and potentially deadly illness of botulism. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) alerted consumers in a Thursday, Sept. 29 notice that the Chai Box recalled chai concentrate mixes due to the health hazard.
FOOD SAFETY
BGR.com

This recalled tea might be contaminated with botulism, so throw it out now

Clostridium botulinum is a dangerous, potentially fatal bacteria that can contaminate foods and drinks. When that happens, manufacturers issue recalls like the massive Lyons Magnus recall from a few months ago that triggered additional recalls. The Chai Box company has now issued a recall of its own for select products that might contain the same Clostridium bacteria. The company discovered that some of the tea drinks might have been under-processed, which contributed to the problem.
FOOD SAFETY
Popculture

Potato Chips Recalled

The recall beat seems to never stop, with government agencies staying on the watch for violations and safety hazards. Several recalls stemming from Australia have popped up in recent weeks, and this latest recall affects potato chips from the land down under. Smith's Snackfood Company is pulling certain bags of Smith's Crinkle Cut Salt & Vinegar Chips from store shelves. Per Food Standards Australia & New Zealand (the region's government agency that's comparable to the U.S. FDA or USDA), the bags were sold in 45-gram, 90-gram and 170-gram sizes. The recall was sparked due to the "potential presence of foreign matter (plastic pieces)."
FOOD SAFETY
BGR.com

Urgent beef recall: 22,000 pounds were recalled so check your fridge now

Milk is generally very nutritional, as long as the person drinking it doesn’t suffer from milk allergies or lactose sensitivities. That’s why products with a milk-based ingredient not listed on the label will be recalled once buyers or manufacturers discover the mistake. Such is the case with a brand new beef recall concerning more than 22,000 pounds of frozen Healthy Choice POWER BOWLS Korean-Style Beef products.
AGRICULTURE
Popculture

Coffee Recall Issued

Hopefully, you weren't trying to kickstart your day with Dare coffee. Food Standards Australia & New Zealand has issued a recall notice that affects several Dare products. Bega Dairy and Drinks Pty. Ltd. is recalling four different flavors of Dared Iced Coffee due to possible "foreign matter" contamination (clarified to be pieces of plastic). Photos and descriptions of the affected beverages are below.
FOOD & DRINKS
BGR.com

Another cheese recall: 13 more cheeses you need to throw out now

Cheese fans who purchased Zerto Fontal products from Whole Foods Market or Old Europe Brie and Camembert products from various other markets should be aware of two separate recall actions. The Whole Foods Market cheese recall involves products that might contain undeclared eggs, an allergen that can trigger adverse reactions.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Popculture

Vegetable Products Sold at Kroger Recalled

Frequent Kroger customers should check their refrigerators after some ready-to-eat vegetable products sold at the grocery chain were recalled. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced last week that more than 20 ready-to-eat items from the GHGA company like salsa, guacamole, and other vegetable products were recalled after they were found to possibly be contaminated with listeria monocytogenes.
ALABAMA STATE
Lifehacker

Throw Out These Recalled Cheeses From More Than 20 Popular Brands, FDA Says

Because no cheese is worth the risk of a Listeria infection. Bad news for fans of soft cheeses: Brie and camembert products from more than 20 brands sold across the United States and Mexico are part of a massive recall over concerns that the cheeses are potentially contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, according to an announcement from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Here’s what to know.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Kitchn

Kroger Recalls More Than 20 Products Due to Listeria Concerns

Like most people, you probably try to incorporate as much fresh produce into your diet as possible, in hopes of keeping things balanced and full of nutrients. If Kroger happens to be your go-to place to pick up ready-to-eat versions of your favorite veggies, however, the most recent recall may tempt you to just go for the burger.
ALABAMA STATE
Thrillist

Massive Cheese Recall Just Expanded to Include More Products Sold Nationwide

Listen up, cheese lovers. You’ll need to check your fridges right away because Old Europe Cheese, Inc is expanding its voluntary recall of Brie and Camembert cheeses, according to the Food and Drug Administration. The recall now includes a dozen varieties of baked brie cheeses. All products in this recall have potentially been contaminated with listeria.
FOOD SAFETY
Popculture

Raisin Recall Issued

ANKUR Muktanand Foods, Inc. has recalled raisins sold all over the U.S. because they contained undeclared sulfites. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has published a report on why this recall was enacted and how to identify them. Consumers with a sensitivity to sulfites could face serious health risks if they consume these products unknowingly.
HEALTH
The Daily South

More Than 87,000 Pounds Of Ready-To-Eat Meat Products Recalled Over Possible Listeria Contamination

Illinois-based Behrmann Meat and Processing Inc., is recalling approximately 87,382 pounds of various ready-to-eat (RTE) meat products that may be contaminated with listeria. These include Canadian style bacon, bacon strips, bologna, Polish sausages, cheese sticks, andouille sausage, salami, and more. The items in question were produced between July 7, 2022,...
KENTUCKY STATE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Recall alert: Abbott recalls select liquid infant formula

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Abbott launched a voluntary recall of certain lots of its Ready-to-Feed liquid formula on Friday, citing potentially improperly sealed bottles that could result in spoiled products. Stomach problems, such as vomiting and diarrhea, could develop in children who consume spoiled formula, Columbus, Ohio-based Abbott stated in...
INDUSTRY
